Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Spruce Biosciences , Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sprucebiosciences.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer markedly improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years.

