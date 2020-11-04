IAA, Inc. Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.iaai.com/. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.