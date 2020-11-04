 

Change Healthcare Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) (the “Company” or “Change Healthcare”), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended Sept. 30, 2020.

“Our second quarter results reflect continued improvement in both healthcare utilization in the U.S. and underlying momentum across our business. The strong support of our customers in expanding their business with us, as well as the penetration of new solutions with both existing and new customers, contributed to our strong results,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and chief executive officer. “The pandemic has underscored the need for greater efficiency, improved access and enhanced consumer experience across the healthcare continuum. Change Healthcare remains committed to continuing to deliver value to our customers and shareholders by leveraging the strength of our platform, which has the scale, data intelligence, connectivity, interoperability, and user experience capabilities to accelerate innovation and performance.”

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Highlights:

Financial Summary

  • Total revenue of $755.9 million, including solutions revenue of $705.9 million
  • Net loss of $42.6 million, resulting in net loss of $0.13 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income of $103.5 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.32 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $231.8 million

Recent Business Highlights

  • Announced a new consumer engagement and revenue cycle management solution for pharmacies that makes it easier for consumers to get COVID-19 testing in their local pharmacies. Pharmacies can now electronically bill for COVID-19 tests just as easily as they bill for prescriptions and flu shots.
  • Integrated our SmartPay Consumer Payment solution with Epic MyChart and encrypted device integration within Hyperspace, allowing providers to offer their patients a wide range of payment options––letting them easily pay their healthcare bills how and when they want, with Change Healthcare providing phone and mail-in payment channels to give providers a multi-channel payment solution.
  • Acquired Nucleus.io, a leader in the development of advanced, fully enabled, cloud-native imaging and workflow technology including its market-leading medical image exchange solution currently utilized by over 7,500 organizations across the United States.
  • Acquired Prometheus Analytics, the industry-standard for value-based care reimbursement models based on medical episodes of care. Prometheus is used by payer-provider collaborations nationwide, uniquely providing a proven and fair blueprint for value-based payments.
  • Announced innovative new Artificial Intelligence models, trained by expert physicians, which extract meaningful diagnostic information from text in EHRs. The first application of this technology is within our InterQual AutoReview solution, which automates medical necessity reviews using real-time data from EHRs.

Impact of McKesson Exit on Comparability of Results

On March 10, 2020, Change Healthcare Inc. acquired the interest in Change Healthcare LLC (“the Joint Venture”) previously held by McKesson. The transaction resulted in Change Healthcare Inc. acquiring control of the Joint Venture, which was accounted for as a business combination and resulted in a new basis of accounting, and all of the business activities of the Joint Venture are now reported by the Company. Change Healthcare Inc. financial statements for periods prior to the acquisition were primarily limited to the equity method investment in the Joint Venture, and therefore did not reflect revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and other key measures. As a result, Change Healthcare does not consider comparison of the current operating results to the reported results of Change Healthcare Inc. for the same period in the prior year to be meaningful, and instead will compare our current quarter results to the prior quarter results of the Joint Venture, which have been recast to reflect the current segment structure, including the allocation of all corporate costs to the business units. This press release includes supplemental information for the recast results of the Joint Venture for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019. The recast results for all quarters in fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020 are available in the appendix to the earnings presentation and will be included as an exhibit to Change Healthcare Inc.’s Form 10-Q.

Financial Results

  • Solutions revenue was $705.9 million for the current period, inclusive of the impact of the fair value adjustment to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit, which reduced revenue recognized in the quarter by $38.9 million. Total revenue, which includes postage revenue, was $755.9 million. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported $738.7 million of solutions revenue and $795.8 million of total revenue. Solutions revenue for the current period, including the $15.5 million net favorable impact of acquisitions and divestitures, was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Partially offsetting this impact were new sales volumes across all three segments.
  • Net loss was $42.6 million, resulting in net loss of $0.13 per diluted share. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported net loss of $0.1 million or $0.00 per diluted unit. Net loss for the current period was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by new sales volumes, productivity improvements and cost initiatives.
  • Adjusted net income was $103.5 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.32 per diluted share. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported adjusted net income of $86.6 million or $0.27 per diluted unit. Net loss per diluted share and adjusted net income per diluted share for the current period is based on 321 million shares compared to 324 million units in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $231.8 million for the current period. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported adjusted EBITDA of $217.7 million. The results in the current quarter reflect approximately $15 million in lower SMG&A expenses primarily related to a one-time change in benefits policy, reduced healthcare benefits as a result of lower employee healthcare utilization, and timing related to deferred hiring as a result of COVID-19. The majority of these impacts are expected to normalize in the 3rd fiscal quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities was $296.6 million, free cash flow was $170.1 million, and adjusted free cash flow was $210.7 million, in each case, for the six months ended September 30, 2020. For the six months ended September 30, 2019, the Joint Venture reported net cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow of $223.9 million, $94.0 million, and $173.9 million, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow each is affected by pass-thru funds we receive from certain pharmaceutical industry participants in advance of our obligation to remit these funds to participating retail pharmacies. Such pass-thru funds on hand decreased by $1.4 million in the six months ended September 30, 2020, reducing free cash flow for the period by that amount, and increased by $12.9 million for the Joint Venture for the six months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in cash flow from operations, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow in the current period primarily resulted from improved working capital driven by strong collections.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $167.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $5,014.2 million of total debt. During the current period, the Company repaid $50.0 million on its Term Loan Facility. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company repaid an additional $75.0 million on its Term Loan Facility.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Due to uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will only be providing quarterly guidance.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company expects solutions revenue to be in the range of $725 million to $745 million, which includes a reduction of $24 million in revenue resulting from an adjustment of deferred revenue to fair value with no impact on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $215 million to $235 million, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.28 - $0.33 per share.

The third quarter fiscal year 2021 outlook reflects the Company’s current expectation that the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be gradually reduced throughout the remainder of the fiscal year as healthcare utilization trends improve and is also subject to risk factors such as those described in the Forward-Looking Statements below.

Supplemental Forward-Looking Expectations and Assumptions for Fiscal 2021

While the Company is not providing guidance for the full fiscal year 2021 due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the Company has determined to provide the following supplemental expectations and assumptions that it has made regarding its fiscal year 2021 results to provide further transparency to investors into the Company’s current beliefs regarding fiscal year 2021, all of which are subject to change:

  • Expect free cash flow of $250 million to $300 million.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately 7.5% - 8.0% of solutions revenue excluding the impact of fair value adjustments and excluding integration related capital expenditures.
  • Integration related operating expense for the fiscal year of approximately $80 million and integration related capital expenditures of approximately $20 million.
  • Interest expense in the range of $245 million to $255 million.
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
  • Basic and fully diluted shares outstanding of 321 million.1

A reconciliation of the forward-looking third quarter fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income, adjusted effective tax rate outlook for our effective tax rate outlook and free cash flow outlook to cash provided by (used in) operating activities cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, Change Healthcare is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”).

_______________________________

1 Diluted shares outstanding includes the impact of the minimum issuable shares attributable to the TEUs and excludes the effect of potential shares that would be antidilutive to Diluted EPS, based on expected GAAP Net Income (Loss) for FY2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Change Healthcare will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-(877) 279-0788 in the U.S.; 1-(270) 215-9894 from abroad, including the conference ID number: 6559165; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/.

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call until the second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings call, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, by dialing 1-(855) 859-2056 or 1-(404) 537-3406 and referencing confirmation 6559165.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements made in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including, but not limited to, our third quarter fiscal year 2021 guidance, the supplemental information and assumptions regarding fiscal year 2021, the potential length and impact of COVID-19 and descriptions of our business plans and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continues,” “seeks,” “predicts,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty around the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results, on our customers and on national, state and local economies; and new risks that may arise due to responses to the pandemic by the government, our customers and us, and other factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Change Healthcare and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The statements herein speak only as of the date such statements were first made. Except to the extent required by law, Change Healthcare assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or other statements included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the company’s earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts, there may be use or discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. We believe such measures provide supplemental information to investors with regard to our operating performance and assist investors’ ability to compare our financial results to those of other companies in the same industry. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial measure and each non-GAAP financial measure are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be defined and calculated differently by others in the same industry.

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter to Date

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc.

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solutions revenue

 

$

705,913

 

 

$

 

 

$

738,701

 

Postage revenue

 

 

50,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,110

 

Total revenue

 

 

755,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

795,811

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

 

 

326,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

331,234

 

Research and development

 

 

54,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

51,783

 

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

 

 

171,606

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

190,039

 

Customer postage

 

 

50,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,110

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

146,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,448

 

Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net

 

 

3,564

 

 

 

48,363

 

 

 

3,214

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

(176

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

752,591

 

 

 

49,501

 

 

 

710,828

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

3,345

 

 

 

(49,501

)

 

 

84,983

 

Non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

61,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

69,901

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

(550

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,700

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture

 

 

 

 

 

56,179

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on forward purchase contract

 

 

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

(3,211

)

 

 

(560

)

 

 

(4,386

)

Total non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

59,355

 

 

 

58,054

 

 

 

84,115

 

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(56,010

)

 

 

(107,555

)

 

 

868

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(13,388

)

 

 

(13,620

)

 

 

998

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(42,622

)

 

$

(93,935

)

 

$

(130

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.66

)

 

$

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

 

 

320,638,116

 

 

 

142,223,836

 

 

 

318,219,028

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, common units of Change Healthcare LLC were equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Year to Date

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc.

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solutions revenue

 

$

1,354,325

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,535,773

 

Postage revenue

 

 

95,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

115,594

 

Total revenue

 

 

1,450,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,651,367

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

 

 

645,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

658,181

 

Research and development

 

 

109,787

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,122

 

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

 

 

337,080

 

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

383,312

 

Customer postage

 

 

95,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

115,594

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

285,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

148,764

 

Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net

 

 

9,459

 

 

 

48,363

 

 

 

7,094

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

(28,270

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,454,455

 

 

 

49,752

 

 

 

1,414,067

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(4,335

)

 

 

(49,752

)

 

 

237,300

 

Non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

124,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

153,307

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

909

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture

 

 

 

 

 

95,732

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on forward purchase contract

 

 

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

(664

)

 

 

(8,164

)

Total non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

123,830

 

 

 

97,503

 

 

 

162,952

 

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(128,165

)

 

 

(147,255

)

 

 

74,348

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(26,849

)

 

 

(15,804

)

 

 

2,563

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(101,316

)

 

$

(131,451

)

 

$

71,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(1.20

)

 

$

0.25

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(1.20

)

 

$

0.25

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

320,347,128

 

 

 

109,111,853

 

 

 

285,107,046

 

Diluted

 

 

320,347,128

 

 

 

109,111,853

 

 

 

288,809,850

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, common units of Change Healthcare LLC were equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

167,477

 

 

$

410,405

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

626,991

 

 

 

740,105

 

Contract assets, net

 

 

135,388

 

 

 

132,704

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

125,996

 

 

 

117,967

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,055,852

 

 

 

1,401,181

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

193,904

 

 

 

206,196

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

106,790

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,126,481

 

 

 

3,795,325

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

4,418,079

 

 

 

4,365,806

 

Investment in business purchase option

 

 

 

 

 

146,500

 

Other noncurrent assets, net

 

 

309,107

 

 

 

192,372

 

Total assets

 

$

10,210,213

 

 

$

10,107,380

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

47,351

 

 

$

68,169

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

452,974

 

 

 

390,294

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

319,115

 

 

 

302,313

 

Due to related parties, net

 

 

11,606

 

 

 

20,234

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

30,488

 

 

 

278,779

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

32,060

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

893,594

 

 

 

1,059,789

 

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

 

4,983,737

 

 

 

4,710,294

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

88,239

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

627,919

 

 

 

615,904

 

Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties

 

 

98,658

 

 

 

177,826

 

Tax receivable agreement obligations

 

 

232,009

 

 

 

164,633

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

76,807

 

 

 

93,487

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,000,963

 

 

 

6,821,933

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock (par value, $.001), 9,000,000,000 and 9,000,000,000 shares authorized and 304,426,569 and 303,428,142 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

304

 

 

 

303

 

Preferred stock (par value, $.001), 900,000,000 and 900,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

4,242,721

 

 

 

4,222,580

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(1,978

)

 

 

(7,372

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,031,797

)

 

 

(930,064

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

3,209,250

 

 

 

3,285,447

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

10,210,213

 

 

$

10,107,380

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc.

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(101,316

)

 

$

(131,451

)

 

$

71,785

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture

 

 

 

 

 

95,732

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

285,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

148,764

 

Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,698

 

Accretion and changes in estimate, net

 

 

11,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,094

 

Equity compensation

 

 

23,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,207

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(28,590

)

 

 

(15,806

)

 

 

1,473

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

16,551

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

9,941

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

909

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

(28,270

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

(Gain) loss on forward purchase contract

 

 

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

14,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

7,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

114,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,240

 

Contract assets, net

 

 

(3,786

)

 

 

 

 

 

12,688

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(48,382

)

 

 

(2,136

)

 

 

(8,583

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(28,666

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,209

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

27,687

 

 

 

48,640

 

 

 

(16,311

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

36,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

(69,471

)

Due to the Joint Venture, net

 

 

 

 

 

2,374

 

 

 

 

Due to related party, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,150

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

296,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

223,864

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized expenditures

 

 

(126,432

)

 

 

 

 

 

(129,847

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(439,483

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses

 

 

54,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in businesses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(18,946

)

Investment in the Joint Venture

 

 

 

 

 

(609,818

)

 

 

 

Investment in debt and equity securities of the Joint Venture

 

 

 

 

 

(278,875

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

3,621

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(510,446

)

 

 

(885,072

)

 

 

(148,793

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on Revolving Facility

 

 

(250,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on Term Loan Facility

 

 

(50,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(902,750

)

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes

 

 

325,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments under tax receivable agreements with related parties

 

 

(20,691

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,227

)

Receipts (payments) on derivative instruments

 

 

(14,810

)

 

 

 

 

 

3,109

 

Employee tax withholding on vesting of equity compensation awards

 

 

(3,131

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on deferred financing obligations

 

 

(6,547

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of senior amortizing notes

 

 

(7,680

)

 

 

(3,621

)

 

 

 

Payment of debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,621

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards

 

 

2,584

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

 

 

Capital contribution from Members from exercise of equity compensation awards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,139

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

608,679

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Change Healthcare Inc. initial public offering

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

608,679

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt component of tangible equity units

 

 

 

 

 

47,367

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,367

 

Proceeds from issuance of equity component of tangible equity units, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

232,929

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from forward purchase contract with Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

232,929

 

Other, net

 

 

(6,454

)

 

 

(1,421

)

 

 

(10,897

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(31,729

)

 

 

885,072

 

 

 

(51,272

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

299

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(242,928

)

 

 

 

 

 

24,098

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

410,405

 

 

 

3,409

 

 

 

48,894

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

167,477

 

 

$

3,409

 

 

$

72,992

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Quarter to Date

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Net income (loss)

 

$

(42,622

)

 

$

(93,935

)

 

$

(130

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(13,388

)

 

 

(13,620

)

 

 

998

 

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(56,010

)

 

 

(107,555

)

 

 

868

 

Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,249

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

146,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,448

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

61,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

69,901

 

Equity compensation

 

 

14,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,345

 

Acquisition accounting adjustments

 

 

34,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

553

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

2,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

414

 

Integration and related costs

 

 

7,536

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,781

 

Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs

 

 

3,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,120

 

Severance costs

 

 

3,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,929

 

Accretion and changes in estimate, net

 

 

5,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,214

 

Management fees and related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,413

 

Impairment of long-lived assets and other

 

 

7,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

(176

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

(550

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,700

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

Other non-routine, net

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,858

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

231,841

 

 

 

 

 

$

217,693

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Year to Date

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Net income (loss)

 

$

(101,316

)

 

$

(131,451

)

 

$

71,785

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(26,849

)

 

 

(15,804

)

 

 

2,563

 

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(128,165

)

 

$

(147,255

)

 

 

74,348

 

Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,698

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

285,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

148,764

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

124,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

153,307

 

Equity compensation

 

 

23,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,207

 

Acquisition accounting adjustments

 

 

83,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

927

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

7,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,073

 

Integration and related costs

 

 

17,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,507

 

Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs

 

 

8,845

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,688

 

Severance costs

 

 

7,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,099

 

Accretion and changes in estimate, net

 

 

11,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,094

 

Management fees and related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,060

 

Impairment of long-lived assets and other

 

 

13,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

(840

)

Gain on sale of business

 

 

(28,270

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

909

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

Other non-routine, net

 

 

2,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,008

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

428,696

 

 

 

 

 

$

498,749

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Net income (loss)

 

$

(42,622

)

 

$

(93,935

)

 

$

(130

)

Amortization expense resulting from acquisition method adjustments

 

 

115,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,054

 

EBITDA adjustments

 

 

79,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

66,227

 

Tax effect of EBITDA adjustments and amortization expense

 

 

(49,107

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,527

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

$

103,487

 

 

 

 

 

$

86,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (2)

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Net income (loss)

 

$

(101,316

)

 

$

(131,451

)

 

$

71,785

 

Amortization expense resulting from acquisition method adjustments

 

 

228,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

69,702

 

EBITDA adjustments

 

 

147,069

 

 

 

 

 

 

115,632

 

Tax effect of EBITDA adjustments and amortization expense

 

 

(89,966

)

 

 

 

 

 

(28,991

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

$

184,685

 

 

 

 

 

$

228,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (2)

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.79

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted net income (loss) as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted net income (loss) for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019.

(2)

Prior to the McKesson exit, Common units of Change Healthcare LLC were equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

Segment Results

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC (2)

Segment revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and Analytics

 

$

354,860

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

372,990

 

Network Solutions

 

 

184,095

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

144,276

 

Technology-Enabled Services

 

 

231,817

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

247,341

 

Postage and Eliminations (3)

 

 

24,073

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

31,204

 

Purchase Accounting Adjustment (4)

 

 

(38,909

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

$

755,936

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

795,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and Analytics

 

$

117,393

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

110,993

 

Network Solutions

 

 

94,508

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

79,526

 

Technology-Enabled Services

 

 

19,940

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

27,174

 

Postage and Eliminations

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

Total adjusted EBITDA

 

$

231,841

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

217,693

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC (2)

Segment revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and Analytics

 

$

746,449

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

806,811

 

Network Solutions

 

 

326,921

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

285,888

 

Technology-Enabled Services

 

 

419,523

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

494,854

 

Postage and Eliminations (3)

 

 

51,136

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

63,814

 

Purchase Accounting Adjustment (4)

 

 

(93,909

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

$

1,450,120

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

1,651,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and Analytics

 

$

261,325

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

287,494

 

Network Solutions

 

 

165,011

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

158,748

 

Technology-Enabled Services

 

 

2,360

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

52,507

 

Postage and Eliminations

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

Total adjusted EBITDA

 

$

428,696

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

498,749

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not have revenues from customers and did not utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key performance metric.

(2)

The prior year results of Change Healthcare LLC have been retrospectively adjusted to be consistent with the Company’s current segment structure and cost allocation methodology.

(3)

Revenue for Postage and Eliminations includes postage revenue of $50.0 million for Change Healthcare Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $57.1 million for Change Healthcare LLC for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Revenue for Postage and Eliminations includes postage revenue of $95.8 million for Change Healthcare Inc. for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and $115.6 million for Change Healthcare LLC for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

(4)

Amount reflects the impact to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit which reduced revenue recognized during the three and six months ended September 30, 2020.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc. (1)

 

Change
Healthcare LLC

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2)

 

$

296,557

 

 

$

 

 

$

223,864

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(126,432

)

 

 

 

 

 

(129,847

)

Free cash flow

 

 

170,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

94,017

 

Adjustments to free cash flow (3):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Integration and related costs

 

 

17,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,507

 

Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs

 

 

8,845

 

 

 

 

 

9,688

 

Severance costs

 

 

7,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,099

 

Integration and strategic capital expenditures

 

 

5,938

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,546

 

Adjusted free cash flow

 

$

210,678

 

 

 

 

 

$

173,858

 

(1)

Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted free cash flow as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted free cash flow for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

(2)

Includes cash used in pass-thru funds of $1.4 million for Change Healthcare Inc. for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and cash provided by pass-thru funds of $12.9 million for Change Healthcare LLC for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

(3)

All operating costs and integration and strategic capital expenditures are presented on an as-incurred basis.

 

