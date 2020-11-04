Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We had an excellent third quarter and continue to see very strong demand for our differentiated solutions,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “We are putting greater distance between our product’s value proposition and that of our competitors. We believe Paycom is the clear choice for those seeking a more efficient way to manage their Human Capital Management needs. With less than 5% market share today, we believe we have a long runway and are in a very good position to generate strong growth for years to come.”

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

Total Revenues of $196.5 million represented a 12.3% increase compared to total revenues of $175.0 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $192.7 million increased 12.4% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.0% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $27.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $39.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $40.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $41.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $67.5 million, compared to $66.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $156.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $133.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total Debt, Net was $31.3 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance:

Quarter Ending December 31, 2020:

Total Revenues in the range of $212.0 million to $214.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $76.0 million to $78.0 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA range presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin discussed on the teleconference call to net income margin, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of our interest rate swap and other items. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA range to net income and forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth plus adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020, or the “Rule of 50.” Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile “Rule of 50” to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the third quarter of 2020, we maintained the work-from-home arrangements implemented in March for the safety of our employees, while simultaneously ensuring our clients continued to receive the same level of service they have come to expect from our dedicated, one-on-one customer service model. As of September 30, 2020, 95% of our employees were working remotely. We will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees and clients. Although we currently have some insight with respect to the shorter-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, it is not possible at this time to estimate the full impact that the crisis could continue to have on our business and results of operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and may continue to result in, headcount reductions across our client base. Because we charge our clients on a per-employee basis for certain services we provide, decreased headcount at our clients negatively impacted our recurring revenue in the third quarter of 2020, and we expect that our recurring revenue in future periods will continue to be negatively impacted by such headcount reductions until employment levels among our client base at the onset of the pandemic return to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite growth in the number of clients in our base, employee headcount reductions at our clients as well as clients electing to defer payment of their share of Social Security taxes under the CARES Act resulted in nominal growth in our average funds held for clients balance in the third quarter of 2020, relative to the third quarter of 2019. Significantly lower average interest rates in 2020 had a negative effect on interest earned on funds held for clients and, consequently, recurring revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020.

Our solution allows clients to seamlessly manage and communicate with their remote workforces. In the current work-from-home environment, our clients are recognizing the benefits of our focus on employee usage, as well as the strengths and advantages of our single database solution.

Our salesforce continues to conduct all meetings with current and prospective clients virtually. The shift from in-person to video conference and teleconference sales meetings represents a unique opportunity to meet virtually with a greater number of client prospects in a given day than through in-person meetings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses and adjusted total research and development costs. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues and (viii) “Rule of 50” as revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)). The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (833) 233-4461 (domestic) or (647) 689-4140 (international) and announce Paycom as the conference name to the operator. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom’s website at investors.paycom.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) until November 11, 2020. The replay passcode is 5744927.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; the timeline for construction of our new Texas operations facility; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to our new Texas operations facility and research and development; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; our expected income tax rate for future periods; and the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and liquidity. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,398 $ 133,667 Accounts receivable 12,355 9,298 Prepaid expenses 20,757 13,561 Inventory 924 1,158 Income tax receivable 9,280 4,020 Deferred contract costs 56,245 46,618 Current assets before funds held for clients 255,959 208,322 Funds held for clients 1,522,357 1,662,778 Total current assets 1,778,316 1,871,100 Property and equipment, net 275,624 238,458 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 342,436 292,134 Other assets 36,934 33,336 Total assets $ 2,485,199 $ 2,486,917 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,237 $ 5,051 Accrued commissions and bonuses 7,940 12,343 Accrued payroll and vacation 27,722 14,870 Deferred revenue 13,887 11,105 Current portion of long-term debt 1,775 1,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,883 45,600 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 105,444 90,744 Client funds obligation 1,522,357 1,662,778 Total current liabilities 1,627,801 1,753,522 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 102,421 91,217 Long-term deferred revenue 71,500 65,139 Net long-term debt, less current portion 29,554 30,858 Other long-term liabilities 21,524 19,553 Total long-term liabilities 224,999 206,767 Total liabilities 1,852,800 1,960,289 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 61,639 and 61,350 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 57,605 and 57,660 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 616 613 Additional paid-in capital 322,321 257,501 Retained earnings 695,252 576,166 Treasury stock, at cost (4,034 and 3,689 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (385,790 ) (307,652 ) Total stockholders' equity 632,399 526,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,485,199 $ 2,486,917

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Recurring $ 192,664 $ 171,405 $ 609,109 $ 534,267 Implementation and other 3,868 3,601 11,378 9,995 Total revenues 196,532 175,006 620,487 544,262 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 24,278 21,088 71,651 66,153 Depreciation and amortization 6,634 5,304 18,865 14,796 Total cost of revenues 30,912 26,392 90,516 80,949 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 62,146 47,060 173,228 128,280 Research and development 21,772 19,605 65,171 54,869 General and administrative 40,516 25,728 121,487 98,386 Depreciation and amortization 7,150 5,665 20,209 15,848 Total administrative expenses 131,584 98,058 380,095 297,383 Total operating expenses 162,496 124,450 470,611 378,332 Operating income 34,036 50,556 149,876 165,930 Interest expense — (260 ) (19 ) (794 ) Other income (expense), net 246 195 (522 ) (168 ) Income before income taxes 34,282 50,491 149,335 164,968 Provision for income taxes 6,800 11,339 30,249 29,772 Net income $ 27,482 $ 39,152 $ 119,086 $ 135,196 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.68 $ 2.07 $ 2.35 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.67 $ 2.04 $ 2.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,603 57,654 57,609 57,528 Diluted 58,171 58,383 58,312 58,403

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 119,086 $ 135,196 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,073 30,644 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (1,374 ) (646 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 27 26 Stock-based compensation expense 56,531 41,122 Cash paid for derivative settlement (424 ) (26 ) Loss on derivative 2,042 1,789 Deferred income taxes, net 11,204 15,715 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,057 ) 805 Prepaid expenses (7,196 ) (5,066 ) Inventory 32 (181 ) Other assets (3,757 ) (2,367 ) Deferred contract costs (56,922 ) (53,654 ) Accounts payable 4,491 (970 ) Income taxes, net (5,260 ) (5,550 ) Accrued commissions and bonuses (4,403 ) (2,239 ) Accrued payroll and vacation 12,853 6,931 Deferred revenue 9,143 8,714 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,239 6,176 Net cash provided by operating activities 174,328 176,419 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments from funds held for clients (217,858 ) (61,268 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments from funds held for clients 93,593 54,200 Purchases of property and equipment (73,502 ) (71,080 ) Net cash used in investing activities (197,767 ) (78,148 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (52,040 ) — Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (26,099 ) (42,229 ) Payments on long-term debt (1,331 ) (1,331 ) Net change in client funds obligation (140,421 ) (131,869 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (16 ) Net cash used in financing activities (219,891 ) (175,445 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (243,330 ) (77,174 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,641,854 986,464 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,398,524 $ 909,290

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,398 $ 108,127 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 1,242,126 801,163 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,398,524 $ 909,290 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 2,707 $ 2,190 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 5,284 $ 4,287 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 9,323 $ 9,924

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 27,482 $ 39,152 $ 119,086 $ 135,196 Interest expense — 260 19 794 Provision for income taxes 6,800 11,339 30,249 29,772 Depreciation and amortization 13,784 10,969 39,074 30,644 EBITDA 48,066 61,720 188,428 196,406 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 19,502 4,454 56,531 41,122 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (88 ) 391 1,618 1,763 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,480 $ 66,565 $ 246,577 $ 239,291 Net income margin 14.0 % 22.4 % 19.2 % 24.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.3 % 38.0 % 39.7 % 44.0 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 27,482 $ 39,152 $ 119,086 $ 135,196 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 19,502 4,454 56,531 41,122 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (88 ) 391 1,618 1,763 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (6,332 ) (2,875 ) (22,802 ) (23,974 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 40,564 $ 41,122 $ 154,433 $ 154,107 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,603 57,654 57,609 57,528 Diluted 58,171 58,383 58,312 58,403 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.68 $ 2.07 $ 2.35 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.67 $ 2.04 $ 2.31 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 2.68 $ 2.68 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.65 $ 2.64

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.68 $ 2.07 $ 2.35 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.34 0.08 0.98 0.71 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — 0.01 0.03 0.03 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) (0.06 ) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 2.68 $ 2.68 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.67 $ 2.04 $ 2.31 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.34 0.08 0.97 0.70 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — 0.01 0.03 0.03 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.11 ) (0.06 ) (0.39 ) (0.40 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.65 $ 2.64

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 196,532 $ 175,006 $ 620,487 $ 544,262 Less: Total cost of revenues (30,912 ) (26,392 ) (90,516 ) (80,949 ) Total gross profit 165,620 148,614 529,971 463,313 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,227 750 4,158 3,955 Total adjusted gross profit $ 166,847 $ 149,364 $ 534,129 $ 467,268 Gross margin 84.3 % 84.9 % 85.4 % 85.1 % Adjusted gross margin 84.9 % 85.3 % 86.1 % 85.9 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 62,146 $ 47,060 $ 173,228 $ 128,280 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (3,829 ) (344 ) (10,795 ) (5,453 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 58,317 $ 46,716 $ 162,433 $ 122,827 Total revenues $ 196,532 $ 175,006 $ 620,487 $ 544,262 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 31.6 % 26.9 % 27.9 % 23.6 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 29.7 % 26.7 % 26.2 % 22.6 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 131,584 $ 98,058 $ 380,095 $ 297,383 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (18,275 ) (3,704 ) (52,373 ) (37,167 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 113,309 $ 94,354 $ 327,722 $ 260,216 Total revenues $ 196,532 $ 175,006 $ 620,487 $ 544,262 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 67.0 % 56.0 % 61.3 % 54.6 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 57.7 % 53.9 % 52.8 % 47.8 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted research and development expenses: Research and development expenses $ 21,772 $ 19,605 $ 65,171 $ 54,869 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (2,115 ) (1,586 ) (7,270 ) (5,137 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 19,657 $ 18,019 $ 57,901 $ 49,732 Total revenues $ 196,532 $ 175,006 $ 620,487 $ 544,262 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 11.1 % 11.2 % 10.5 % 10.1 % Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues 10.0 % 10.3 % 9.3 % 9.1 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total research and development costs: Capitalized research and development costs $ 11,727 $ 7,089 $ 32,448 $ 22,726 Research and development expenses 21,772 19,605 65,171 54,869 Total research and development costs $ 33,499 $ 26,694 $ 97,619 $ 77,595 Total revenues $ 196,532 $ 175,006 $ 620,487 $ 544,262 Total research and development costs as a % of revenues 17.0 % 15.3 % 15.7 % 14.3 % Adjusted total research and development costs: Total research and development costs $ 33,499 $ 26,694 $ 97,619 $ 77,595 Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation (1,566 ) (334 ) (5,284 ) (4,287 ) Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (2,115 ) (1,586 ) (7,270 ) (5,137 ) Adjusted total research and development costs $ 29,818 $ 24,774 $ 85,065 $ 68,171 Total revenues $ 196,532 $ 175,006 $ 620,487 $ 544,262 Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues 15.2 % 14.2 % 13.7 % 12.5 %

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense: Operating expenses $ 1,227 $ 750 $ 4,158 $ 3,955 Sales and marketing 3,829 344 10,795 5,453 Research and development 2,115 1,586 7,270 5,137 General and administrative 12,331 1,774 34,308 26,577 Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 19,502 $ 4,454 $ 56,531 $ 41,122

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005675/en/