Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today released financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 by posting management’s Q3 2020 Quarterly Earnings Letter to its Investor Relations website. Please see the attached Quarterly Earnings Letter or visit http://investor.zynga.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to access the letter.

ZYNGA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We delivered strong results in Q3, ahead of guidance across all key financial measures, including our highest ever quarterly revenue and bookings and best Q3 operating cash flow. Execution of our multi-year growth strategy has driven our tremendous results to date and generated positive momentum across our live services and overall business,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “Extending our strength in live services, we recently launched one of our key franchises Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells to global fanfare and positive player reviews and closed our acquisition of Rollic on October 1 – marking our entry into the high-growth, hyper-casual games category. Today, we are raising our full year 2020 guidance and are uniquely positioned to be an interactive entertainment growth leader in 2021 and beyond.”

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

