 

Communications Systems, Inc. Acquires IVDesk’s Operating Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:05  |  46   |   |   

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced that its JDL Technologies subsidiary has acquired the operating assets of privately held IVDesk. The transaction was structured as an asset purchase under which JDL paid $950,000 cash at closing with up to an additional $550,000 cash payment contingent on an earn-out tied to customer retention.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, IVDesk provides time-tested, market-proven and easy-to-use private cloud services to small- and mid-size businesses (SMB), with a particular focus on the financial services industry. IVDesk currently services over 85 customers across the US with a focus on a tri-state region with Minnesota at the center. IVDesk’s business model is built on monthly recurring revenue.

Roger Lacey, CEO of CSI noted, “IVDesk’s Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform fits well with JDL Technologies’ business operations in the Company’s Services and Support segment, bringing significant resources and experience in cloud-delivered applications and vertical specialization. The acquisition of the IVDesk assets, combined with CSI’s May 2020 acquisition of Ecessa and its recent minority investment in Quortus, a UK-based company that creates agile and feature-rich private wireless networks, has substantially increased the depth and quality of our services. CSI is now able to provide its clients with a wider range of innovative solutions that address their increased security sensitivities, a cloud migration path and the ability to establish the more robust and always-available network that a modern workforce requires.”

Mr. Lacey added, “As we continue to expand our businesses through attractive acquisitions and partnerships, we have entered a new phase for CSI and are diligently working on launching a Company-wide re-branding strategy.”

Scott Fluegge, General Manager of JDL, noted, “IVDesk has been providing a fully redundant and highly available private cloud platform to its SMB clients who often face different IT challenges due to limited internal IT resources and are struggling to keep up with constantly increasing security needs that are now common to all industries. IVDesk provides easy-to-integrate and cost-effective solutions that are designed to solve these challenges. IVDesk shares JDL’s high-touch customer-centric values, which clients demand from an always-on and ever-advancing cloud solution.”

Seite 1 von 2
Communications Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Communications Systems, Inc. Acquires IVDesk’s Operating Assets Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced that its JDL Technologies subsidiary has acquired the operating assets of privately held IVDesk. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Communications Systems, Inc., Launches “Software-as-a-Service” Private LTE Offering
30.10.20
Communications Systems, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Transition Networks to Discuss Emergence of Utility Network and PoE Lighting During Virtual Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo