Alaska Communications Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Also, after years in development, in October, we went live with our new business and operating systems that will enhance the customer experience through streamlined ordering process; improve business analytics and reporting; and simplify operations that we expect to yield expense savings and drive operational excellence in coming years. We are committed to connecting the people and businesses of Alaska and beyond, investing in our future and driving growth to benefit our constituents. We are very excited about the future,” said Bill Bishop, president & CEO.

“Our results for the third quarter reflect execution of our strategic initiatives to deliver industry-leading telecommunications products and services. Prioritizing superior customer service and fiber-based network solutions, we have established Alaska Communications as a premier provider. We continue to strengthen our fiber infrastructure, to facilitate our multiyear transition to IP-based services, and to evaluate means to increase our access and core network. This includes optical transport network upgrades to our subsea Northstar fiber resulting in a capacity increase of over five times, as well as securing CBRS spectrum in 135 cities ranging from southeast Alaska to the North Slope. Our biggest strengths in 2020 have been to manage the unexpected, quickly offer customers solutions, and continue to drive ahead adding many route miles of fiber. In addition to benefiting our customers, we are creating opportunities.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to 2019

Total revenue was $60.5 million, compared to $59.1 million, an increase of 2.3%. Business and wholesale revenue was $40.9 million, compared to $38.7 million, up 5.6%. Consumer revenue was steady at $9.3 million for both periods. Regulatory revenue was $10.3 million, compared to $11.1 million, a decrease of 7.0%.

Operating expenses were $54.7 million, compared to $53.4 million.

Operating income was $5.8 million for both periods.

Net income attributable to Alaska Communications was $2.3 million, compared to $2.0 million.

Capital expenditures were $14.5 million, compared to $11.1 million, or excluding prefunded projects $11.7 million, compared to $10.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 million, compared to $15.8 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Outflow was $7.3 million, compared with Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $6.3 million, or excluding prefunded projects Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $1.7 million, compared to $1.2 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash was $33.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $28.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Net debt was $141.6 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $153.8 million at December 31, 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to 2019

Total revenue was $178.2 million, compared to $173.4 million, an increase of 2.8%. Business and wholesale revenue was $119.7 million, compared to $112.3 million, up 6.6%. Consumer revenue was $27.6 million, compared to $27.8 million, a decrease of 0.8%. Regulatory revenue was $30.9 million, compared to $33.3 million, a decrease of 7.2%.

Operating expenses were $160.5 million, compared to $158.5 million.

Operating income was $17.7 million, compared to $14.9 million.

Net income attributable to Alaska Communications was $7.1 million, compared to $2.3 million.

Capital expenditures were $32.9 million, compared to $31.6 million, or excluding prefunded projects $26.3 million, compared to $31.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.2 million, compared to $44.9 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $11.4 million, compared with $6.2 million, or excluding prefunded projects was $12.9 million, compared to $1.1 million.

“We continue to grow total revenue, increasing 2.3% for the quarter, year over year. Business and Wholesale revenue grew 5.6%, compared to 2019, and we expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margin to 27.5% in third quarter 2020, up from 26.7% in third quarter 2019. As the new work environment has altered business requirements, customers are both modifying and accelerating their network plans. During the quarter, demand for equipment and managed IT services increased, which led to a net 27.4% increase in revenue, compared to the same period last year. Our results this quarter reflect our strategic plan for growth, and we expect to be at the high end of our guidance for 2020,” said Laurie Butcher, Chief Financial Officer.

2020 Guidance

For full year 2020 guidance, management

Reaffirms Total Revenue to be between $232 million and $237 million;

Reaffirms Adjusted EBITDA to be between $63 million and $65 million;

Adjusts Capital Expenditures excluding prefunded projects to be between $37 million and $39 million; and

Increases Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding prefunded projects to be between $14 million and $16 million.

Subsequent Events

On November 3, 2020, Alaska Communications, together with Macquarie Capital and GCM announced a merger agreement through which a Macquarie Capital and GCM, through its Labor Impact Fund, will acquire all outstanding shares of Alaska Communications for $3.00 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $300 million, including debt, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Additional information can be found in documents filed with the SEC posted at www.sec.gov or alsk.com.

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

Revenue Category Definitions

Growth Revenues are defined as business broadband, managed IT services, equipment sales and installations, wholesale broadband and consumer broadband. Legacy Revenues are defined as business voice and other, Wholesale voice and other, consumer voice and other, and Access. CAF II Revenues are defined as high cost support.

Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measured used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Company’s Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position. The definition and computation of these non-GAAP measures are provided on Schedules 4, 6 and 9 to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered a substitute for Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other measures of financial performance recorded in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our nearest GAAP measures can be found in the tables in this release. Other companies may not calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner as Alaska Communications. The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $12.4 million in the nine-month period of 2020).

Schedule 1 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues $ 60,514 $ 59,128 $ 178,236 $ 173,432 Operating expenses: Cost of services and sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 27,879 26,785 82,127 78,768 Selling, general & administrative 16,544 16,832 48,163 52,206 Depreciation and amortization 10,234 9,546 30,107 27,425 Loss on disposal of assets, net 23 198 123 101 Total operating expenses 54,680 53,361 160,520 158,500 Operating income 5,834 5,767 17,716 14,932 Other income and (expense): Interest expense (2,659 ) (2,997 ) (8,357 ) (9,149 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (2,830 ) Interest income 13 121 156 291 Other income, net 33 192 447 192 Total other income and (expense) (2,613 ) (2,684 ) (7,754 ) (11,496 ) Income before income tax expense 3,221 3,083 9,962 3,436 Income tax expense (941 ) (1,084 ) (2,897 ) (1,228 ) Net income 2,280 1,999 7,065 2,208 Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (22 ) (23 ) (64 ) (76 ) Net income attributable to Alaska Communications $ 2,302 $ 2,022 $ 7,129 $ 2,284 Net income per share attributable to Alaska Communications: Net income applicable to common shares $ 2,302 $ 2,022 $ 7,129 $ 2,284 Basic and Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,116 53,328 53,906 53,503 Diluted 54,572 53,991 54,393 54,405

Schedule 2 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,215 $ 26,662 Restricted cash 1,628 1,631 Short-term investments 134 134 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,415 and $4,627 35,204 34,354 Materials and supplies 8,090 8,900 Prepayments and other current assets 11,932 9,617 Total current assets 89,203 81,298 Property, plant and equipment 1,448,502 1,424,904 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,062,736 ) (1,042,546 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 385,766 382,358 Operating lease right of use assets 89,517 80,991 Other assets 11,531 12,598 Total assets $ 576,017 $ 557,245 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $ 9,063 $ 8,906 Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities 45,029 39,108 Advance billings and customer deposits 3,520 3,761 Operating lease liabilities - current 3,189 2,795 Total current liabilities 60,801 54,570 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 161,620 167,476 Deferred income taxes 6,495 4,403 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 80,498 78,767 Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion 91,991 78,520 Total liabilities 401,405 383,736 Commitments and contingencies Alaska Communications stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 145,000 authorized 548 541 Treasury stock, 1,000 shares at cost (1,812 ) (1,812 ) Additional paid in capital 162,740 161,844 Retained earnings 17,644 15,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,290 ) (3,277 ) Total Alaska Communications stockholders' equity 173,830 172,663 Noncontrolling interest 782 846 Total stockholders' equity 174,612 173,509 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 576,017 $ 557,245

Schedule 3 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 2,280 $ 1,999 $ 7,065 $ 2,208 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,234 9,546 30,107 27,425 Loss on disposal of assets, net 23 198 123 101 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 298 305 942 911 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 2,830 Amortization of deferred capacity revenue (1,810 ) (1,141 ) (4,881 ) (3,400 ) Stock-based compensation 500 277 1,218 766 Deferred income tax expense 940 1,396 2,890 1,534 Charge for uncollectible accounts (561 ) 307 (955 ) 275 Amortization of ROU assets 815 568 2,072 1,716 Other non-cash (income) expense, net (33 ) (192 ) (99 ) 52 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,772 ) 1,024 12,404 8,202 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,914 14,287 50,886 42,620 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (14,528 ) (11,124 ) (32,940 ) (31,556 ) Capitalized interest (375 ) (374 ) (1,006 ) (983 ) Change in unsettled capital expenditures 1,104 1,134 402 583 Proceeds on sale of assets - 1 - 20 Net cash used by investing activities (13,799 ) (10,363 ) (33,544 ) (31,936 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of long-term debt (2,263 ) (1,135 ) (6,641 ) (172,903 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt - - - 180,000 Debt issuance costs and discounts - - - (2,683 ) Cash paid for debt extinguishment - - - (1,252 ) Payment of cash dividend on common stock (16 ) - (4,836 ) - Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation - - (439 ) (448 ) Purchases of treasury stock - (1,663 ) - (1,812 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - - 124 106 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (2,279 ) (2,798 ) (11,792 ) 1,008 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,164 ) 1,126 5,550 11,692 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 46,007 25,551 28,293 14,985 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 33,843 $ 26,677 $ 33,843 $ 26,677 Supplemental Cash Flow Data: Interest paid $ 2,724 $ 3,122 $ 8,432 $ 9,236 Dividends payable at September 30, 2020 $ 16 $ - $ 16 $ - Income taxes paid, net $ 4 $ - $ 4 $ 10

Schedule 4 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 2,280 $ 1,999 $ 7,065 $ 2,208 Add (subtract): Interest expense 2,659 2,997 8,357 9,149 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 2,830 Interest income (13 ) (121 ) (156 ) (291 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,234 9,546 30,107 27,425 Other income, net (33 ) (192 ) (447 ) (192 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 23 198 123 101 Income tax expense 941 1,084 2,897 1,228 Stock-based compensation 500 277 1,218 766 Cash severance expense - - - 1,595 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 22 23 64 76 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,613 $ 15,811 $ 49,228 $ 44,895 Non-GAAP Measures: The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position. The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $12.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or net cash provided or used. Adjusted EBITDA as computed above is not consistent with the definition of Consolidated EBITDA referenced in our 2019 Senior Credit Facility, and other companies may not calculate Non-GAAP measures in the same manner we do. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense and income, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, other income and expense, gain or loss on asset purchases or disposals, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, cash severance expense, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Schedule 5 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,914 $ 14,287 $ 50,886 $ 42,620 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow: Capital expenditures excluding prefunded projects (11,682 ) (10,942 ) (26,345 ) (31,374 ) Capital expenditures for prefunded projects (2,846 ) (182 ) (6,595 ) (182 ) Milestone payments received for prefunded projects 2,500 5,285 14,280 5,285 Milestone payments made for prefunded projects (8,250 ) - (8,250 ) - Deferred cost of sales for prefunded projects 175 - 350 - Amortization of revenue for prefunded projects (521 ) - (1,230 ) - Amortization of deferred capacity revenue 1,810 1,141 4,881 3,400 Amortization of GCI capacity revenue (522 ) (522 ) (1,554 ) (1,549 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount (298 ) (305 ) (942 ) (911 ) Interest expense 2,659 2,997 8,357 9,149 Interest paid (2,724 ) (3,122 ) (8,432 ) (9,236 ) Interest income (13 ) (121 ) (156 ) (291 ) Deferred income tax expense (940 ) (1,396 ) (2,890 ) (1,534 ) Income tax expense 941 1,084 2,897 1,228 Income taxes paid, net (4 ) - (4 ) (10 ) Charge for uncollectible accounts 561 (307 ) 955 (275 ) Amortization of ROU assets (815 ) (568 ) (2,072 ) (1,716 ) Other income, net (33 ) (192 ) (447 ) (192 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 22 23 64 76 Other non-cash income (expense), net 33 192 99 (52 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,772 (1,024 ) (12,404 ) (8,202 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (7,261 ) $ 6,328 $ 11,448 $ 6,234

Schedule 6 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,613 $ 15,811 $ 49,228 $ 44,895 Less: Capital expenditures excluding prefunded projects (11,682 ) (10,942 ) (26,345 ) (31,374 ) Amortization of GCI capacity revenue (522 ) (522 ) (1,554 ) (1,549 ) Cash severance expense - - - (1,595 ) Income taxes paid, net (4 ) - (4 ) (10 ) Interest paid (2,724 ) (3,122 ) (8,432 ) (9,236 ) 1,681 1,225 12,893 1,131 Impact of prefunded projects: Capital expenditures for prefunded projects (2,846 ) (182 ) (6,595 ) (182 ) Milestone payments received for prefunded projects 2,500 5,285 14,280 5,285 Milestone payments made for prefunded projects (8,250 ) - (8,250 ) - Deferred cost of sales for prefunded projects 175 - 350 - Amortization of revenue for prefunded projects (521 ) - (1,230 ) - (8,942 ) 5,103 (1,445 ) 5,103 Adjusted free cash flow* $ (7,261 ) $ 6,328 $ 11,448 $ 6,234 * Quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow fluctuates and should not be viewed as an indicator of annual performance. Onetime events, seasonality of capital spend and the timing of interest payments may result in negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow in one or more quarters. Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less recurring operating cash requirements which include capital expenditures, cash income taxes refunded or paid, cash interest paid, amortization of GCI capacity revenue, cash severance expense for the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and cash receipts and payments, deferred costs and amortized revenue and expense associated with certain prefunded special projects as defined in the 2019 Senior Credit Facility. Amortization of deferred revenue associated with our interconnection agreement with GCI is excluded from Adjusted Free Cash Flow because no cash was received by the Company in connection with this agreement. Amortization of all other deferred revenue, including that associated with other IRU capacity arrangements, is included in Adjusted Free Cash Flow because cash was received by the Company, typically at contract inception, and is being recognized as revenue over the term of the relevant agreement. See Schedule 3 for Net cash provided by operating activities, Net cash used by investing activities, and Net cash (used) provided by financing activities. See Schedule 5 for the reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Schedule 7 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. REVENUE BY CUSTOMER GROUP (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Business and wholesale revenue Business broadband $ 16,053 $ 15,654 $ 47,950 $ 46,358 Business voice and other 7,331 7,200 21,747 21,442 Managed IT services 1,377 1,789 3,904 4,965 Equipment sales and installations 2,102 942 4,708 2,830 Wholesale broadband 12,693 11,284 37,422 31,989 Wholesale voice and other 1,342 1,870 3,974 4,688 Total business and wholesale revenue 40,898 38,739 119,705 112,272 Growth in business and wholesale 5.6 % 6.6 % Consumer revenue Broadband 6,986 6,718 20,474 19,880 Voice and other 2,305 2,567 7,134 7,947 Total consumer revenue 9,291 9,285 27,608 27,827 Total business, wholesale, and consumer revenue 50,189 48,024 147,313 140,099 Growth in business, wholesale and consumer revenue 4.5 % 5.1 % Growth in broadband revenue 6.2 % 7.8 % Regulatory revenue Access 5,402 6,181 16,153 18,563 High cost support 4,923 4,923 14,770 14,770 Total regulatory revenue 10,325 11,104 30,923 33,333 Total revenue $ 60,514 $ 59,128 $ 178,236 $ 173,432 Growth in total revenue 2.3 % 2.8 % Growth Revenues: Business broadband, Managed IT services, Equipment sales and installations, Wholesale broadband, and Consumer broadband Legacy Revenues: Business voice and other, Wholesale voice and other, Consumer voice and other, and Access CAF II Revenues: High Cost Support

Schedule 8 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Voice: Business access lines 66,253 66,939 68,600 Consumer access lines 21,229 21,769 23,530 Voice ARPU business $ 27.98 $ 27.68 $ 26.71 Voice ARPU consumer $ 34.13 $ 34.35 $ 34.03 Broadband: Business connections 14,669 14,661 15,033 Consumer connections 32,012 32,115 31,623 Broadband ARPU business $ 364.09 $ 369.14 $ 344.88 Broadband ARPU consumer $ 72.41 $ 70.69 $ 69.86 Monthly Average Churn: Business voice 0.9 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Consumer broadband 3.0 % 2.6 % 3.0 % Consumer voice 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.4 %

Schedule 9 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. LONG TERM DEBT AND NET DEBT (Unaudited, In Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 senior secured credit facility due 2024 $ 171,146 $ 177,750 Debt discount - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024 (1,690 ) (2,234 ) Debt issuance costs - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024 (1,464 ) (1,863 ) Capital leases and other long-term obligations 2,691 2,729 Total debt 170,683 176,382 Less current portion (9,063 ) (8,906 ) Long-term obligations, net of current portion $ 161,620 $ 167,476 Total debt $ 170,683 $ 176,382 Plus debt discounts and debt issuance costs 3,154 4,097 Gross debt 173,837 180,479 Cash and cash equivalents (32,215 ) (26,662 ) Net debt $ 141,622 $ 153,817

