RumbleOn To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on November 10, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

When: November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations section of RumbleOn’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.rumbleon.com. A direct link to the webcast can be accessed from http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142372

Dial In: To access the live call please dial (877) 242-2259, or (212) 231-2903 for callers outside the United States. Due to high call volume, it is suggested participants dial-in to the call 15 minutes prior to its scheduled start time to avoid delays

Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on RumbleOn’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.rumbleon.com until November 15, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for callers outside the United States (Replay Pin: 21971989)

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005673/en/