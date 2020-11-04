 

Green Dot Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:05  |  39   |   |   

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Green Dot posted strong third quarter results, which we attribute to increased demand for our consumer and BaaS offerings,” said Dan Henry, CEO. “We remained focused on unlocking new opportunities and capitalizing on the accelerated shift to digital banking and payments, further reinforcing our commitment to making modern banking and money movement accessible for all.”

GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019:

  • Total operating revenues on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis were $291.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $240.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP diluted loss per common share was $0.06 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019:1

  • Non-GAAP total operating revenues1 were $279.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $229.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $33.7 million, or 12.1% of non-GAAP total operating revenues1 for the third quarter of 2020, up from $25.1 million, or 11.0% of non-GAAP total operating revenues1 for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income1 was $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1 was $0.25 for the third quarter of 2020, up from $0.20 for the third quarter of 2019.

1

Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to adjusted EBITDA, net income to non-GAAP net income, and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company's non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Key Metrics

The following table shows Green Dot's quarterly key business metrics for each of the last seven calendar quarters. Please refer to Green Dot’s latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a description of the key business metrics.

 

2020

 

2019

 

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

(In millions)

Gross dollar volume

$

14,453

 

$

15,107

 

$

14,294

 

 

$

10,636

 

$

9,827

 

$

10,019

 

$

12,977

Gross dollar volume from direct deposit sources

$

9,493

 

$

10,568

 

$

10,654

 

 

$

7,112

 

$

6,843

 

$

7,208

 

$

10,217

Active accounts at quarter end

5.72

 

6.25

 

5.74

 

 

5.04

 

5.18

 

5.66

 

6.05

Direct deposit active accounts at quarter end

2.37

 

3.12

 

2.99

 

 

2.14

 

2.14

 

2.31

 

2.87

Purchase volume (1)

$

7,600

 

$

8,477

 

$

8,282

 

 

$

6,287

 

$

6,047

 

$

6,470

 

$

8,200

Number of cash transfers

12.81

 

12.48

 

12.13

 

 

12.08

 

11.73

 

11.25

 

10.98

Number of tax refunds processed

0.75

 

1.90

 

9.70

 

 

0.07

 

0.11

 

2.52

 

9.39

(1)

In 2020, purchase volume excludes volume generated by certain BaaS programs where the BaaS partner earns interchange and Green Dot earns a platform fee.

“Overall, Green Dot had strong financial results in the quarter. The momentum we saw in Q2 from stimulus funds, extended tax season, unemployment benefits and new users on the platform carried into Q3. We are pleased that the scale of our platform and our market reach puts us in a position to benefit from the accelerated adoption of digital payments,” said Jess Unruh, interim CFO.

2020 Financial Guidance

Green Dot has reinstated its outlook for 2020. Green Dot’s outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2

  • Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $1.175 billion to $1.185 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA2

  • Green Dot expects its full year adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $195 million to $200 million.

Non-GAAP EPS2

  • Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP EPS2 to be between $1.95 and $2.00.

The components of Green Dot's non-GAAP EPS 2 guidance range are as follows:

 

Range

 

Low

 

High

 

(In millions, except per share data)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

195.0

 

 

$

200.0

 

Depreciation and amortization*

 

(58.2

)

 

 

(58.2

)

Net interest expense**

 

(0.7

)

 

 

(0.7

)

Non-GAAP pre-tax income

$

136.1

 

 

$

141.1

 

Tax impact***

 

(29.9

)

 

 

(32.0

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

106.2

 

 

$

109.1

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding

 

54.5

 

 

 

54.5

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$

1.95

 

 

$

2.00

 

*

Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets

**

Excludes the impact of amortization of deferred financing costs

***

Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 22% for full year.

Business Update Related to COVID-19

Green Dot has taken steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees and continued service to our customers and partners, while at the same time seeking to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our financial condition and results of operations.

Employees and business continuity plan

Over the course of the first quarter in 2020, Green Dot enacted business continuity plans in Shanghai, China and across the United States, mandated that its employees work from home, required contractors to work remotely and implemented strict travel restrictions. Green Dot's employees have been successful in maintaining its operations in a remote work environment and its offices in China reopened in the second quarter consistent with local guidelines. Green Dot experienced disruption in staffing levels at its third-party call centers across the globe during March and second quarter of 2020, but has since restored these staffing levels and continues to work with its partners to monitor business operations as conditions change.

Trends in key metrics and revenue

Overall, the year-over-year trends in Green Dot's key metrics and revenues in January and February were strong and then exhibited a marked slowdown in late March and early April as the impact of COVID-19 intensified. As the second quarter of 2020 progressed, key metrics and revenue improved as new and existing customers utilized Green Dot's platform to receive stimulus funds and unemployment benefits and a fundamental shift in consumer behavior towards electronic payments has created higher demand and usage of our products and services during the third quarter. While Green Dot expects to continue to benefit from the accelerated adoption of digital payments, it expects its key metrics to normalize throughout the fourth quarter of 2020 as stimulus funds roll-off and the enhanced federal unemployment benefits expire.

The extent of the impacts from these conditions remains uncertain and dependent on various factors, including the continued severity and transmission rate of the virus, the nature of and duration for which the preventative measures remain in place, the extent and effectiveness of containment and mitigation actions, the type of additional stimulus measures and other policy responses that the U.S. government may further adopt, and the impact of these and other factors on Green Dot's employees, customers, retail distributors, partners and vendors.

Impacts on interest income, cost structure and liquidity

In March 2020, the Federal Reserve announced reductions in short-term interest rates that have lowered the yields on Green Dot's cash and investment balances and therefore, Green Dot expects a reduction in the amount of interest income it earns for the remainder of the year.

As a result of these conditions since the beginning of this pandemic, Green Dot has experienced and may continue to experience increased costs, including higher call center costs and disputed transaction losses. While Green Dot has implemented cost-saving measures to offset increased costs and are otherwise working to mitigate the conditions driving our higher costs, the conditions caused by the pandemic could continue to adversely affect Green Dot's business, results of operations, and financial condition in future periods.

Green Dot has taken steps to strengthen its liquidity position and ensure it has ample flexibility to pursue strategic priorities, including strictly managing our enterprise-wide headcount and delaying or reducing non-critical projects. Green Dot has $100 million available under its revolving credit facility should it need additional liquidity in the short-term.

2

For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Green Dot will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Dan Henry, Chief Executive Officer, and Jess Unruh, interim Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live from Green Dot's investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the call. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of its executive officers, our 2020 financial guidance, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Green Dot’s business, results of operations and financial condition, the effectiveness of Green Dot’s measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to stimulus funds and unemployment benefits, shifts in consumer behavior towards electronic payments, the impact of the results of the U.S. presidential election, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, Green Dot's dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, impact of competition, Green Dot's reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for Green Dot's new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from Green Dot's investments in new growth initiatives, potential difficulties in integrating operations of acquired entities and acquired technologies, Green Dot's ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, changes to existing laws or regulations affecting Green Dot's operating methods or economics, Green Dot's reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, and Green Dot's involvement in litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Green Dot's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on Green Dot's investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 4, 2020, and Green Dot assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Green Dot's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Green Dot uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain legal settlement charges; stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; impairment charges; extraordinary severance and related restructuring expenses; gains or losses from equity method investments; realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with BaaS products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition; other charges and income; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with Green Dot's financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Green Dot's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Green Dot believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Green Dot's management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate Green Dot's business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding Green Dot's use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by Green Dot from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of Green Dot's historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of Green Dot's website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables faster, more efficient electronic payments and money management, powering intuitive and seamless ways for people to spend, send, control and save their money. Through its retail and direct bank, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. The company’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) platform enables a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own customized banking and money movement solutions for customers and partners in the US and internationally.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly, and now operates primarily as a “branchless bank” with more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit https://www.greendot.com.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

(In thousands, except par value)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$

2,136,375

 

 

$

1,063,426

 

Restricted cash

5,693

 

 

2,728

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

10,020

 

Settlement assets

344,299

 

 

239,222

 

Accounts receivable, net

44,175

 

 

59,543

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

54,278

 

 

66,183

 

Income tax receivable

961

 

 

870

 

Total current assets

2,585,781

 

 

1,441,992

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

309,374

 

 

267,419

 

Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for loan losses of $642 and $1,166 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

20,423

 

 

21,417

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

40,683

 

 

10,991

 

Property, equipment, and internal-use software, net

145,932

 

 

145,476

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,745

 

 

26,373

 

Deferred expenses

6,860

 

 

16,891

 

Net deferred tax assets

9,097

 

 

9,037

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

499,014

 

 

520,994

 

Total assets

$

3,638,909

 

 

$

2,460,590

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

28,831

 

 

$

37,876

 

Deposits

2,282,674

 

 

1,175,341

 

Obligations to customers

93,693

 

 

69,377

 

Settlement obligations

9,708

 

 

13,251

 

Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts

292

 

 

380

 

Other accrued liabilities

137,478

 

 

107,842

 

Operating lease liabilities

8,080

 

 

8,764

 

Deferred revenue

13,570

 

 

28,355

 

Income tax payable

12,695

 

 

3,948

 

Total current liabilities

2,587,021

 

 

1,445,134

 

Other accrued liabilities

6,402

 

 

10,883

 

Operating lease liabilities

18,629

 

 

24,445

 

Line of credit

 

 

35,000

 

Net deferred tax liabilities

17,984

 

 

17,772

 

Total liabilities

2,630,036

 

 

1,533,234

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 53,459 and 51,807 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

53

 

 

52

 

Additional paid-in capital

329,967

 

 

296,224

 

Retained earnings

675,906

 

 

629,040

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,947

 

 

2,040

 

Total stockholders’ equity

1,008,873

 

 

927,356

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,638,909

 

 

$

2,460,590

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Card revenues and other fees

$

146,648

 

 

$

102,231

 

 

$

440,723

 

$

353,421

Processing and settlement service revenues

 

57,526

 

 

 

54,620

 

 

 

246,042

 

 

229,272

Interchange revenues

 

84,876

 

 

 

77,080

 

 

 

271,712

 

 

250,955

Interest income, net

 

2,020

 

 

 

6,517

 

 

 

11,002

 

 

25,640

Total operating revenues

 

291,070

 

 

 

240,448

 

 

 

969,479

 

 

859,288

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

96,189

 

 

 

98,352

 

 

 

319,738

 

 

284,485

Compensation and benefits expenses

 

61,077

 

 

 

46,678

 

 

 

173,009

 

 

156,451

Processing expenses

 

74,158

 

 

 

49,010

 

 

 

216,624

 

 

149,864

Other general and administrative expenses

 

62,296

 

 

 

48,595

 

 

 

198,519

 

 

145,327

Total operating expenses

 

293,720

 

 

 

242,635

 

 

 

907,890

 

 

736,127

Operating (loss) income

 

(2,650

)

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

61,589

 

 

123,161

Interest expense, net

 

39

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

723

 

 

1,790

Other (expense) income, net

 

(1,650

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

696

 

 

42

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(4,339

)

 

 

(2,299

)

 

 

61,562

 

 

121,413

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,347

)

 

 

(1,768

)

 

 

14,415

 

 

23,209

Net (loss) income

$

(2,992

)

 

$

(531

)

 

$

47,147

 

$

98,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per common share:

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.89

 

$

1.87

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share:

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.87

 

$

1.84

Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:

 

52,635

 

 

 

51,595

 

 

 

52,269

 

 

52,405

Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:

 

54,082

 

 

 

52,295

 

 

 

53,455

 

 

53,474

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

47,147

 

 

$

98,204

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software

 

43,014

 

 

 

35,929

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

21,175

 

 

 

24,523

 

Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts from purchase transactions

 

6,743

 

 

 

5,309

 

Stock-based compensation

 

36,793

 

 

 

30,136

 

Losses in equity method investments

 

4,313

 

 

 

 

Realized gain on sale of available-for-sale investment securities

 

(5,062

)

 

 

 

Amortization of premium (discount) on available-for-sale investment securities

 

618

 

 

 

(209

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(1,866

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

127

 

 

 

1,253

 

Impairment of internal-use software

 

1,099

 

 

 

121

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

8,625

 

 

 

694

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

12,724

 

 

 

9,679

 

Deferred expenses

 

10,031

 

 

 

14,438

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

19,471

 

 

 

(20,132

)

Deferred revenue

 

(15,068

)

 

 

(19,385

)

Income tax receivable/payable

 

8,842

 

 

 

25,961

 

Other, net

 

(1,741

)

 

 

6

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

198,851

 

 

 

204,661

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities

 

(295,287

)

 

 

(117,959

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

80,840

 

 

 

72,569

 

Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities

 

187,830

 

 

 

4,905

 

Payments for acquisition of property and equipment

 

(43,898

)

 

 

(58,185

)

Net changes in loans

 

493

 

 

 

(1,457

)

Investment in TailFin Labs, LLC

 

(35,000

)

 

 

 

Other

 

(916

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(105,938

)

 

 

(100,127

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings from notes payable

 

 

 

 

(60,000

)

Borrowings on revolving line of credit

 

100,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments on revolving line of credit

 

(135,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP purchases

 

5,104

 

 

 

4,862

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(8,153

)

 

 

(18,159

)

Net changes in deposits

 

1,108,354

 

 

 

(133,132

)

Net decrease in obligations to customers

 

(84,304

)

 

 

(25,311

)

Contingent consideration payments

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(3,634

)

Repurchase of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

(100,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

983,001

 

 

 

(335,374

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

1,075,914

 

 

 

(230,840

)

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

1,066,154

 

 

 

1,095,218

 

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,142,068

 

 

$

864,378

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

839

 

 

$

2,049

 

Cash paid for/(refund from) income taxes

$

5,497

 

 

$

(3,612

)

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:

 

 

 

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$

2,136,375

 

 

$

861,275

 

Restricted cash

 

5,693

 

 

 

3,103

 

Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,142,068

 

 

$

864,378

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Account Services

 

Processing and

Settlement Services

 

Corporate and Other

 

Total

 

(In thousands)

Operating revenues

$

238,135

 

$

59,382

 

$

(6,447

)

 

$

291,070

 

Operating expenses

 

211,216

 

 

52,613

 

 

29,891

 

 

 

293,720

 

Operating income (loss)

$

26,919

 

$

6,769

 

$

(36,338

)

 

$

(2,650

)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Account Services

 

Processing and

Settlement Services

 

Corporate and Other

 

Total

 

(In thousands)

Operating revenues

$

191,273

 

$

56,025

 

$

(6,850

)

 

$

240,448

 

Operating expenses

 

173,014

 

 

49,151

 

 

20,470

 

 

 

242,635

 

Operating income (loss)

$

18,259

 

$

6,874

 

$

(27,320

)

 

$

(2,187

)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Account Services

 

Processing and

Settlement Services

 

Corporate and Other

 

Total

 

(In thousands)

Operating revenues

$

739,251

 

$

252,889

 

$

(22,661

)

 

$

969,479

 

Operating expenses

 

651,482

 

 

169,601

 

 

86,807

 

 

 

907,890

 

Operating income

$

87,769

 

$

83,288

 

$

(109,468

)

 

$

61,589

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Account Services

 

Processing and

Settlement Services

 

Corporate and Other

 

Total

 

(In thousands)

Operating revenues

$

646,938

 

$

236,714

 

$

(24,364

)

 

$

859,288

 

Operating expenses

 

515,375

 

 

149,533

 

 

71,219

 

 

 

736,127

 

Operating income

$

131,563

 

$

87,181

 

$

(95,583

)

 

$

123,161

 

Green Dot's operations are comprised of two reportable segments: 1) Account Services and 2) Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from Green Dot's deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards and gift cards. These deposit account programs are marketed under several of Green Dot's leading consumer brand names and under the brand names of Green Dot's Banking as a Service, or "BaaS," partners. The Processing and Settlement Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from Green Dot's products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of cash on behalf of consumers and businesses, such as consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements and tax refund processing services. The Corporate and Other segment primarily consists of eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Total Operating Revenues to Non-GAAP Total Operating Revenues (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)

Total operating revenues

$

291,070

 

 

$

240,448

 

 

$

969,479

 

 

$

859,288

 

Net revenue adjustments (8)

 

(11,626

)

 

 

(11,214

)

 

 

(43,475

)

 

 

(39,362

)

Non-GAAP total operating revenues

$

279,444

 

 

$

229,234

 

 

$

926,004

 

 

$

819,926

 

Reconciliation of Reportable Segment Revenues to Non-GAAP Reportable Segment Revenues (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)

Account Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

238,135

 

 

$

191,273

 

 

$

739,251

 

 

$

646,938

 

Net revenue adjustments (8)

 

(9,721

)

 

 

(7,011

)

 

 

(36,548

)

 

 

(28,153

)

Non-GAAP operating revenues

$

228,414

 

 

$

184,262

 

 

$

702,703

 

 

$

618,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Processing and Settlement Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

59,382

 

 

$

56,025

 

 

$

252,889

 

 

$

236,714

 

Net revenue adjustments (8)

 

(1,905

)

 

 

(4,203

)

 

 

(6,927

)

 

 

(11,209

)

Non-GAAP operating revenues

$

57,477

 

 

$

51,822

 

 

$

245,962

 

 

$

225,505

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net (loss) income

$

(2,992

)

 

$

(531

)

 

$

47,147

 

 

$

98,204

 

Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (3)

 

12,018

 

 

 

6,956

 

 

 

37,354

 

 

 

31,369

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4)

 

6,944

 

 

 

8,174

 

 

 

21,175

 

 

 

24,523

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4)

 

 

 

 

(1,866

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,866

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs (5)

 

43

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

1,253

 

Impairment charges (5)

 

31

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

121

 

Extraordinary severance and other restructuring expenses (6)

 

2,716

 

 

 

879

 

 

 

7,035

 

 

 

5,269

 

Legal settlement (gain) expenses (5)

 

(208

)

 

 

236

 

 

 

(208

)

 

 

236

 

Losses in equity method investments (5)

 

1,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,313

 

 

 

 

Realized gain on sale of investment securities (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,062

)

 

 

 

Other expense (income) (5)

 

52

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

(42

)

Income tax effect (7)

 

(6,406

)

 

 

(3,744

)

 

 

(15,447

)

 

 

(17,931

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

13,795

 

 

$

10,242

 

 

$

97,585

 

 

$

141,136

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.84

 

Non-GAAP

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

2.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

54,082

 

 

 

52,295

 

 

 

53,455

 

 

 

53,474

 

Non-GAAP

 

54,841

 

 

 

52,295

 

 

 

54,291

 

 

 

53,474

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted-Average

Shares Issued and Outstanding

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)

Diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding

54,082

 

52,295

 

53,455

 

53,474

Weighted-average unvested Walmart restricted shares

759

 

 

836

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding

54,841

 

52,295

 

54,291

 

53,474

Supplemental Detail on Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Issued and Outstanding

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)

Class A common stock outstanding as of September 30:

53,459

 

 

51,479

 

53,459

 

 

51,479

Weighting adjustment

(65

)

 

116

 

(354

)

 

926

Dilutive potential shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock options

426

 

 

83

 

208

 

 

130

Service based restricted stock units

751

 

 

199

 

658

 

 

463

Performance-based restricted stock units

231

 

 

373

 

298

 

 

413

Employee stock purchase plan

39

 

 

45

 

22

 

 

63

Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding

54,841

 

 

52,295

 

54,291

 

 

53,474

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)

Net (loss) income

$

(2,992

)

 

$

(531

)

 

$

47,147

 

 

$

98,204

 

Interest expense, net (2)

 

39

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

1,790

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,347

)

 

 

(1,768

)

 

 

14,415

 

 

 

23,209

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software (2)

 

14,839

 

 

 

12,926

 

 

 

43,014

 

 

 

35,929

 

Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2)(3)

 

12,018

 

 

 

6,956

 

 

 

37,354

 

 

 

31,369

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)(4)

 

6,944

 

 

 

8,174

 

 

 

21,175

 

 

 

24,523

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2)(4)

 

 

 

 

(1,866

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,866

)

Impairment charges (2)(5)

 

31

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

121

 

Extraordinary severance and other restructuring expenses (2)(6)

 

2,716

 

 

 

879

 

 

 

7,035

 

 

 

5,269

 

Losses in equity method investments (2)(5)

 

1,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,313

 

 

 

 

Realized gain on sale of investment securities (2)(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,062

)

 

 

 

Legal settlement (gain) expenses (2)(5)

 

(208

)

 

 

236

 

 

 

(208

)

 

 

236

 

Other expense (income) (2)(5)

 

52

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

(42

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,689

 

 

$

25,135

 

 

$

171,057

 

 

$

218,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating revenues

$

279,444

 

 

$

229,234

 

 

$

926,004

 

 

$

819,926

 

Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin)

 

12.1

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

26.7

%

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to

Projected GAAP Total Operating Revenues (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

FY 2020

 

Range

 

Low

 

High

 

(In millions)

Total operating revenues

$

1,228

 

 

$

1,238

 

Net revenue adjustments (8)

 

(53

)

 

 

(53

)

Non-GAAP total operating revenues

$

1,175

 

 

$

1,185

 

Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to

Projected GAAP Net Income (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

FY 2020

 

Range

 

Low

 

High

 

(In millions)

Net income

$

37.0

 

 

$

40.8

 

Adjustments (9)

 

158.0

 

 

 

159.2

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

195.0

 

 

$

200.0

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating revenues

$

1,185

 

 

$

1,175

 

Adjusted EBITDA / Non-GAAP total operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)

 

16.5

%

 

 

17.0

%

Reconciliation of Forward Looking Guidance for Non-GAAP Financial Measures to

Projected GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Issued and Outstanding (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

FY 2020

 

Range

 

Low

 

High

 

(In millions, except per share data)

Net income

$

37.0

 

$

40.8

Adjustments (9)

 

69.2

 

 

68.2

Non-GAAP net income

$

106.2

 

$

109.1

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

GAAP

$

0.69

 

$

0.76

Non-GAAP

$

1.95

 

$

2.00

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

GAAP

 

53.7

 

 

53.7

Weighted-average unvested Walmart restricted shares

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

Non-GAAP

 

54.5

 

 

54.5

(1)

To supplement Green Dot’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Green Dot uses measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude various, primarily non-cash, expenses and charges. These financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for operating revenues, operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate their measures in the same manner as Green Dot does. These financial measures are adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that Green Dot does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons Green Dot considers them appropriate.

 

Green Dot believes that the non-GAAP financial measures it presents are useful to investors in evaluating Green Dot’s operating performance for the following reasons:

  • Green Dot records stock-based compensation from period to period, and recorded stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes, net of forfeitures, of approximately $12.0 million and $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. By comparing Green Dot’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in different historical periods, investors can evaluate Green Dot’s operating results without the additional variations caused by stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which may not be comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of Green Dot’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of Green Dot’s peers) and is not a key measure of Green Dot’s operations;
  • adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as non-operating net interest income and expense, income tax benefit and expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, certain legal settlement charges, gains or losses from equity method investments, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, and other charges and income that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their respective financing structures and accounting policies, the book values of their assets, their capital structures and the methods by which their assets were acquired; and
  • securities analysts use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies.

Green Dot’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures:

  • as measures of operating performance, because they exclude the impact of items not directly resulting from Green Dot’s core operations;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of Green Dot’s annual operating budget;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of Green Dot’s business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of Green Dot’s business strategies;
  • to establish metrics for variable compensation; and
  • in communications with Green Dot’s board of directors concerning Green Dot’s financial performance.

Green Dot understands that, although adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, these measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Green Dot’s results of operations as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • that these measures do not reflect Green Dot’s capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or other contractual commitments;
  • that these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Green Dot’s working capital needs;
  • that these measures do not reflect non-operating interest expense or interest income;
  • that these measures do not reflect cash requirements for income taxes;
  • that, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements; and
  • that other companies in Green Dot’s industry may calculate these measures differently than Green Dot does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

(2)

Green Dot does not include any income tax impact of the associated non-GAAP adjustment to adjusted EBITDA, as the case may be, because each of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided before income tax expense.

 

(3)

This expense consists primarily of expenses for restricted stock units (including performance-based restricted stock units), performance-based stock options and related employer payroll taxes. Stock-based compensation expense is not comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of Green Dot’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of Green Dot’s peers) and is not a key measure of Green Dot’s operations. Green Dot excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it consists of non-cash expenses that Green Dot does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Green Dot also believes that it is not useful to investors to understand the impact of stock-based compensation to its results of operations. Further, the related employer payroll taxes are dependent upon volatility in Green Dot's stock price, as well as the timing and size of option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units, over which Green Dot has limited to no control. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on Green Dot's consolidated statements of operations.

 

(4)

Green Dot excludes certain income and expenses that are the result of acquisitions. These acquisition-related adjustments include items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, settlements of contingencies established at time of acquisition and other acquisition related charges, such as integration charges and professional and legal fees, which result in Green Dot recording expenses or fair value adjustments in its GAAP financial statements. Green Dot analyzes the performance of its operations without regard to these adjustments. In determining whether any acquisition-related adjustment is appropriate, Green Dot takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. These items are included as a component of other general and administrative expenses on Green Dot's consolidated statements of operations, as applicable for the periods presented.

 

(5)

Green Dot excludes certain income and expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. It is difficult to estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in Green Dot's GAAP financial statements, Green Dot excludes them in its non-GAAP financial measures because Green Dot believes these items may limit the comparability of ongoing operations with prior and future periods. These adjustments include items such as amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges related to internal-use software, gains or losses from equity method investments, credit-related impairment and/or realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, legal settlement expenses and other income and expenses, as applicable for the periods presented. In determining whether any such adjustment is appropriate, Green Dot takes into consideration, among other things, how such adjustments would or would not aid in the understanding of the performance of its operations. Each of these adjustments, except for amortization of deferred financing costs, gains and losses from equity method investments and credit-related impairment and/or realized gains and losses on the sale of investment securities, which are all included below operating income, are included within other general and administrative expenses on Green Dot's consolidated statements of operations.

 

(6)

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Green Dot recorded charges of $2.7 million and $7.0 million, respectively, principally related to compensation in connection with transition and employment agreements of certain former executives. Green Dot records charges for severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions. Although severance expenses are an ordinary part of its operations, the magnitude and scale of this ongoing reduction in workforce for redundancies is not expected to be repeated. This expense is included as a component of compensation and benefits expenses on Green Dot's consolidated statements of operations.

 

(7)

Represents the tax effect for the related non-GAAP measure adjustments using Green Dot's year to date non-GAAP effective tax rate. It also excludes both the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the IRC §162(m) limitation that applies to performance-based restricted stock units expense as of September 30, 2020.

 

(8)

Represents commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service ("BaaS") products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition.

 

(9)

These amounts represent estimated adjustments for non-operating net interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, employee stock-based compensation and related employer taxes, contingent consideration, impairment charges, severance costs related to extraordinary personnel reductions, earnings and losses from equity method investments, realized gains and losses from investment securities, legal settlement gains and expenses and other income and expenses. Employee stock-based compensation expense includes assumptions about the future fair value of the Company’s Class A common stock (which is influenced by external factors like the volatility of public markets and the financial performance of the Company’s peers).

 

Green Dot Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Dot Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. “Green Dot posted strong third quarter results, which we attribute to increased demand for our consumer and BaaS offerings,” said Dan …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Green Dot and Gig Wage Partner to Bring Modern Banking to the Global Gig Economy
23.10.20
Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4th

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.02.20
3
Green Dot - Worlds largest prepaid debit card company