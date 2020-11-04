Safety Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

Safety’s book value per share increased to $56.26 at September 30, 2020 from $52.55 at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of net income and an increase in unrealized gains, partially offset by dividends paid and the purchase of treasury shares during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Company purchased 249,754 and 551,598 shares, respectively, on the open market at a cost of $17.9 million and $40.0 million, respectively. Safety paid $0.90 per share in dividends to investors during each of the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Safety paid $3.40 per share in dividends to investors during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) (“the Company”) today reported third quarter 2020 results. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $44.7 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 period. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $85.2 million, or $5.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $71.5 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 period. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP”) operating income, as defined below, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $2.53 per diluted share, compared to $0.98 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 period. Non-GAAP operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.02 per diluted share, compared to $3.80 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 period.

Beginning in March 2020, the global pandemic associated with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) and related economic conditions caused significant economic effects including temporary closures of many businesses and reduced consumer activity due to shelter-in-place, stay-at-home and other governmental actions. The Company has continued to take many actions that address the health and well-being of our employees while still serving the needs of our agents and insureds.

Direct written premiums for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $12.3 million, or 5.5%, to $213.4 million from $225.7 million for the comparable 2019 period. Direct written premiums for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $46.6 million, or 7.0% to $616.1 million from $662.7 million for the comparable 2019 period. The 2020 decrease is attributable to our commercial automobile line of business and is a result of changes made by Commonwealth Automobile Reinsurers (“CAR”) to eligibility requirements which impacted the number of policies that we handle as a Servicing Carrier to the ceded pool. This resulted in a commensurate decrease in ceded written premium to and assumed from these programs. The decrease for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also reflects the Safety Personal Auto Relief Credit, a 15% policyholder credit, representing $17.7 million in total premium which was applied to personal auto policies for the months of April, May and June.

Net written premiums for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $5.9 million, or 2.8%, to $205.7 million from $211.6 million for the comparable 2019 period. Net written premiums for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $26.3 million, or 4.3%, to $592.5 million from $618.8 million for the comparable 2019 period. Net earned premiums for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $3.6 million, or 1.8%, to $194.8 million from $198.4 million for the comparable 2019 period. Net earned premiums for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $14.6 million, or 2.5%, to $574.7 million from $589.3 million for the comparable 2019 period. The decreases in both periods are a result of the decrease in direct written premiums as described above.

The pandemic has resulted in fewer cars on the road, resulting in a decrease in frequency of claims, primarily in our private passenger automobile line of business. As a result, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred decreased by $37.9 million, or 28.1%, to $97.1 million from $135.0 million for the comparable 2019 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred decreased by $74.6 million, or 19.5%, to $308.8 million from $383.4 million for the comparable 2019 period. Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 49.8%, 35.2%, and 85.0%, respectively, compared to 68.0%, 30.7%, and 98.7%, respectively, for the comparable 2019 period. Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 53.7%, 34.0%, and 87.7%, respectively, compared to 65.1%, 30.9%, and 96.0%, respectively, for the comparable 2019 period. Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $15.3 million compared to $3.2 million for the comparable 2019 period. The prior year favorable development for the three months ended September 30, 2019 reflects adverse development on a settlement involving a liability claim that sought to recover extra-contractual damages against one of our personal umbrella policyholders. Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $34.6 million compared to $25.5 million for the comparable 2019 period.

The increase in the expense ratios in the respective periods is driven by an increase in contingent commission expense as well as costs associated with various system modernization in our claims, billing and underwriting areas and a reduction in certain expense allowances offered under the Servicing Carrier program that have decreased with the related written premium as noted above.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $2.2 million, or 18.7%, to $9.7 million from $11.9 million for the comparable 2019 period. Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $4.0 million, or 11.5%, to $30.3 million from $34.3 million for the comparable 2019 period. The decreases in both periods is a result of lower floating yields on our bank loan portfolio, lower interest income on our partnership investments and fixed maturity amortization resulting from prepayment activity on certain residential mortgage-backed securities. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 2.8% compared to 3.5% for the comparable 2019 period. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 2.9% compared to 3.4% for the comparable 2019 period. Our duration on fixed maturities was 3.2 years at September 30, 2020 compared to 3.3 years at December 31, 2019.

On November 4, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

Management has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in presenting the Company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures better explain the Company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share consist of our GAAP net income adjusted by the net realized gains (losses) on investments, net impairment losses on investments, change in net unrealized gains on equity investments, credit loss benefit (expense) and taxes related thereto. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $7.5 million for the change in unrealized gains on equity securities was recognized within income before income taxes, compared to a decrease of $0.4 million recognized in the comparable 2019 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $5.6 million for the change in unrealized gains on equity securities was recognized in income before income taxes, compared to an increase of $15.2 million recognized in the comparable 2019 period. Net income and earnings per diluted share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share, respectively. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures to these non-GAAP measures is included in the financial highlights below.

About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, and Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies.

Additional Information: Press releases, announcements, U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Filings and investor information are available under “About Safety,” “Investor Information” on our Company website located at www.SafetyInsurance.com. Safety filed its December 31, 2019 Form 10-K with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and urges shareholders to refer to this document for more complete information concerning Safety’s financial results.

Cautionary Statement under "Safe Harbor" Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains, and Safety may from time to time make, written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “aim,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning and expressions that indicate future events and trends, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may”. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company’s strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual future conditions, events, results or trends to differ significantly and/or materially from historical results or those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to:

The competitive nature of our industry and the possible adverse effects of such competition;

Conditions for business operations and restrictive regulations in Massachusetts;

The possibility of losses due to claims resulting from severe weather;

The possibility that the Commissioner of Insurance may approve future Rule changes that change the operation of the residual market;

Our possible need for and availability of additional financing, and our dependence on strategic relationships, among others;

The effects of emerging claim and coverage issues on the Company’s business are uncertain, and court decisions or legislative or regulatory changes that take place after the Company issues its policies, including those taken in response to COVID-19 (such as requiring insurers to cover business interruption claims irrespective of terms or other conditions included in the policies that would otherwise preclude coverage), can result in an unexpected increase in the number of claims and have a material adverse impact on the Company's results of operations;

The impact of COVID-19 and related risks, including on the Company's employees, agents or other key partners, could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial position and/or liquidity; and

Other risks and factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, such as those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020.

We are not under any obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should carefully consider the possibility that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,166,780 and $1,192,357, allowance for expected credit losses of $2,289 at September 30, 2020) $ 1,225,157 $ 1,228,040 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $171,363 and $151,121) 192,240 177,637 Other invested assets 42,603 37,278 Total investments 1,460,000 1,442,955 Cash and cash equivalents 59,749 44,407 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $959 at September 30, 2020 193,967 193,369 Receivable for securities sold 862 1,784 Accrued investment income 9,144 8,404 Taxes recoverable — 1,003 Receivable from reinsurers related to paid loss and loss adjustment expenses 17,880 11,319 Receivable from reinsurers related to unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses 107,783 122,372 Ceded unearned premiums 22,309 35,182 Deferred policy acquisition costs 79,779 74,287 Equity and deposits in pools 37,265 29,791 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 32,004 33,998 Other assets 26,368 23,798 Total assets $ 2,047,110 $ 2,022,669 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 586,489 $ 610,566 Unearned premium reserves 447,157 442,219 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 71,315 75,016 Payable for securities purchased 11,756 6,377 Payable to reinsurers 19,335 12,911 Deferred income taxes 8,886 5,717 Taxes payable 160 — Debt 30,000 — Operating lease liabilities 32,004 33,998 Other liabilities 2,157 27,459 Total liabilities 1,209,259 1,214,263 Shareholders’ equity Common stock: $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 17,724,866 and 17,662,779 shares issued 178 177 Additional paid-in capital 208,113 202,321 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 47,925 28,190 Retained earnings 705,469 661,553 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,831,168 and 2,279,570 shares (123,834 ) (83,835 ) Total shareholders’ equity 837,851 808,406 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,047,110 $ 2,022,669

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earned premiums $ 194,843 $ 198,410 $ 574,640 $ 589,327 Net investment income 9,718 11,947 30,344 34,272 Earnings (losses) from partnership investments 4,699 (139 ) 2,589 1,431 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 669 1,194 (683 ) 1,513 Change in net unrealized gains on equity investments 7,521 (387 ) (5,639 ) 15,168 Net impairment losses on investments (a) — (123 ) — (397 ) Credit loss benefit (expense) 182 — (2,289 ) — Finance and other service income 4,768 4,371 12,252 12,540 Total revenue 222,400 215,273 611,214 653,854 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 97,054 134,966 308,774 383,386 Underwriting, operating and related expenses 68,596 60,845 195,192 182,187 Interest expense 131 22 308 67 Total expenses 165,781 195,833 504,274 565,640 Income before income taxes 56,619 19,440 106,940 88,214 Income tax expense 11,877 3,821 21,694 16,715 Net income $ 44,742 $ 15,619 $ 85,246 $ 71,499 Earnings per weighted average common share: Basic $ 2.99 $ 1.02 $ 5.62 $ 4.68 Diluted $ 2.96 $ 1.01 $ 5.58 $ 4.64 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 2.70 $ 2.50 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 14,907,809 15,220,902 15,085,914 15,194,469 Diluted 15,030,277 15,360,908 15,204,155 15,337,331 (a) No portion of the other-than-temporary impairments recognized in the period indicated were included in Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended September 30, 2019. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Net income $ 44,742 $ 15,619 $ 85,246 $ 71,499 Exclusions from net income: Net realized (gains) losses on investments (669 ) (1,194 ) 683 (1,513 ) Change in net unrealized gains on equity investments (7,521 ) 387 5,639 (15,168 ) Net impairment losses on investments - 123 - 397 Credit loss (benefit) expense (182 ) - 2,289 - Income tax expense (benefit) on exclusions from net income 1,758 144 (1,808 ) 3,420 Non-GAAP operating income $ 38,128 $ 15,079 $ 92,049 $ 58,635 Net income per diluted share $ 2.96 $ 1.01 $ 5.58 $ 4.64 Exclusions from net income: Net realized (gains) losses on investments (0.04 ) (0.08 ) 0.04 (0.10 ) Change in net unrealized gains on equity investments (0.50 ) 0.03 0.37 (0.99 ) Net impairment losses on investments - 0.01 - 0.03 Credit loss (benefit) expense (0.01 ) - 0.15 - Income tax expense (benefit) on exclusions from net income 0.12 0.01 (0.12 ) 0.22 Non-GAAP operating income per diluted share $ 2.53 $ 0.98 $ 6.02 $ 3.80

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Premium Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Written Premiums Direct $ 213,438 $ 225,751 $ 616,085 $ 662,733 Assumed 5,675 7,473 20,781 23,893 Ceded (13,355 ) (21,628 ) (44,414 ) (67,807 ) Net written premiums $ 205,758 $ 211,596 $ 592,452 $ 618,819 Earned Premiums Direct $ 205,421 $ 213,619 $ 608,517 $ 631,261 Assumed 6,542 7,214 23,411 24,742 Ceded (17,120 ) (22,423 ) (57,288 ) (66,676 ) Net earned premiums $ 194,843 $ 198,410 $ 574,640 $ 589,327

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005610/en/