Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, "While prioritizing the well-being of our team members and guests during these challenging times, we are very encouraged that our business trajectory continues to strengthen. Pollo Tropical’s comparable sales trend improved from -31.6% in the second quarter of 2020 to -11.1% in the third quarter. Taco Cabana’s comparable sales trend accelerated by 500 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Notably, our progress was achieved despite reclosing our dining rooms in mid July in response to COVID outbreaks in Florida and Texas, the two states where we operate. Our evolving operating model is making it easier and safer for consumers to order the freshly prepared food that they love through an improved drive-thru experience, expanded delivery options, new curbside and pickup capabilities, and a much-enhanced online and mobile ordering experience at both brands. These off-premise initiatives and investments are addressing real consumer needs for convenience and we believe will be key revenue growth drivers going forward."

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands, today reported results for the 13-week third quarter 2020, which ended on September 27, 2020 and provided a business update related to current operations.

Stockinger added, “Our operating model optimization and cost management efforts have significantly increased profit margins at both brands at a sustainable level. Third quarter Pollo Tropical Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 120 basis points and Taco Cabana Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 540 basis points. Net income was $4.6 million, which includes benefits from deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and benefits from the CARES Act, and pre-tax income was $0.4 million for the quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure(1), increased 22% vs. last year to $14.8 million, driven by significant improvement in Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA margins at both brands. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA margins, a non-GAAP measure(1), improved in the third quarter of 2020 to 21.2% for Pollo Tropical and 14.9% for Taco Cabana. In this evolving environment, our primary focus remains on driving profitable sales growth. We will continue focusing on increasing ease of use and capacity for the most desired channels by consumers including online, drive-thru, pickup and delivery, and selectively opening dining rooms in situations in which we can achieve profitable sales.”

Stockinger concluded, “We have bolstered our liquidity through better working capital management, generation of cash flow from operations, and by significantly reducing our revolving credit facility(2) and net revolver debt balances(3). As of November 2, total debt was $21.4 million and net revolver debt was $9.0 million(3). At the beginning of the COVID crisis, on March 18, our total debt was $148.4 million and our net revolver debt was $74.4 million(3). We continue to improve our financial position and believe we will exit this challenging period with a stronger financial position that will support continued growth.”

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table below. (2) Outstanding revolving credit facility balance plus outstanding letters of credit. (3) We define net revolver debt as outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings plus outstanding letters of credit less unrestricted cash balance as defined in our credit agreement (generally cash in bank less outstanding payments), which were $19.5 million, $3.5 million and $14.0 million, respectively, as of November 2, 2020 and $146.4 million, $3.5 million and $75.5 million, respectively, as of March 18, 2020. Net revolver debt is a non-GAAP measure which we believe assists investors in understanding of our management of our overall liquidity and financial flexibility.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenues decreased 16.4% to $137.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $164.2 million in the third quarter of 2019;

Comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 11.1%;

Comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 14.2%;

Net income of $4.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, which included a benefit from income taxes of $4.2 million, compared to net loss of $22.2 million, or ($0.84) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, which included the unfavorable net impact of $19.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, related to a non-cash impairment of goodwill;

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $2.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);

Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical of $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019;

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Pollo Tropical of $16.4 million, or 21.2% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $17.8 million, or 20.1% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);

Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019;

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Taco Cabana of $8.8 million, or 14.9% of Taco Cabana restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $6.9 million, or 9.2% of Taco Cabana restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below); and

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below).

Third Quarter 2020 Comparable Restaurant Sales Summary

Fiscal July Fiscal August Fiscal September Third Quarter 2020 Pollo Tropical -13.8% -10.8% -8.7% -11.1% Taco Cabana -14.4% -14.1% -14.2% -14.2%

Due to ongoing uncertainty and volatility surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines, effective July 12, 2020, we closed all of our dining rooms and began re-opening certain dining rooms and patios with limited capacity and hours at both brands in late September at locations in which we believe we can generate profitable dining room sales while maintaining health safety. We continue to operate our restaurants for drive-thru, delivery and pickup, and we have accelerated efforts to better enable our customers to enjoy our brands safely and conveniently across all channels—wherever and whenever they choose.

Third quarter comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical benefited from the negative impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019. After adjusting for the impact of that named storm, 2020 third quarter comparable sales would have been approximately 140 basis points lower.

Cash and Liquidity

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, we had $18.0 million in cash and $41.8 million in debt, which includes $39.9 million outstanding under our amended senior credit facility and $1.9 million in finance lease obligations.

The reduction in our net revolver debt to $9.0 million (3) as of November 2, 2020 was funded by cash flow from operations and the sale or sale-leaseback of nine Company-owned properties. We currently have offers or contracts in place for the sale or sale-leaseback of our seven remaining Company-owned properties being marketed, with additional transactions expected to close in the fourth quarter to enable further debt pay down. However, there can be no assurance that such transactions will be completed during the fourth quarter or at all. We are also exploring the potential refinancing of our current credit agreement, although we cannot make any assurance of the timing or certainty of completing any refinancing transactions at this time.

as of November 2, 2020 was funded by cash flow from operations and the sale or sale-leaseback of nine Company-owned properties. We currently have offers or contracts in place for the sale or sale-leaseback of our seven remaining Company-owned properties being marketed, with additional transactions expected to close in the fourth quarter to enable further debt pay down. However, there can be no assurance that such transactions will be completed during the fourth quarter or at all. We are also exploring the potential refinancing of our current credit agreement, although we cannot make any assurance of the timing or certainty of completing any refinancing transactions at this time. 2020 full year capital expenditures will not exceed $22.0 million.

Third Quarter 2020 Brand Results

Total Pollo Tropical restaurant sales decreased 12.1% to $77.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 11.1%. Comparable restaurant sales for Pollo Tropical improved through the third quarter, from a decrease of 13.8% in fiscal July to a decrease of 8.7% in fiscal September. Off-premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 12.1% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.4% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019.

The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 22.1% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions and an 11.0% increase in the net impact of product/channel mix and pricing. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by increases in delivery and drive-thru average check and sales channel penetration, and menu price increases of 0.2%. Sales cannibalization from new restaurants on existing restaurants negatively impacted comparable restaurant sales by approximately 10 basis points. As noted above, comparable restaurant sales for Pollo Tropical in the third quarter of 2020 benefited from the negative impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019. After adjusting for the impact of that named storm, 2020 third quarter comparable restaurant sales would have been approximately 140 basis points lower.

Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical decreased to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales. Rent expense and other restaurant operating expenses increased as a percentage of restaurant sales—driven in large part by the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales as well as higher delivery fee expense in operating expenses. This was partially offset by lower cost of sales, restaurant wages, and advertising expense. Pollo Tropical incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $0.2 million for the quarter including quarantine pay, and costs related to COVID testing, masks and sanitizer. Restaurant wages and related expenses decreased as a percentage of restaurant sales, primarily driven by efficiency initiatives. Driven by operating model optimization and cost management efforts, third quarter Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues increased from 12.4% in 2019 to 13.6% in 2020 and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales increased from 20.1% in 2019 to 21.2% in 2020.

Taco Cabana restaurant sales decreased 21.3% to $59.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $75.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 14.2% along with a decrease in sales related to closed restaurants. Off-premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 7.9% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.6% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 23.8% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions and a 9.6% increase in the net impact of product/channel mix and pricing. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by increases in drive-thru and delivery sales channel penetration, growth in average check for drive-thru versus last year due in part to an increase in transactions that include alcohol, and menu price increases of 1.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana increased to $4.2 million from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to lower cost of sales, restaurant wages, and advertising expense as a percentage of Taco Cabana restaurant sales. This was partially offset by higher rent expense as a percentage of restaurant sales and the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales. Higher delivery fee expense was offset by lower operating supplies, repair and maintenance and other costs within other operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales. Taco Cabana incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $0.2 million for the quarter including quarantine pay, and costs related to COVID testing, masks and sanitizer. Restaurant wages and related expenses decreased as a percentage of restaurant sales, primarily driven by efficiency initiatives. Driven by operating model optimization and cost management efforts, third quarter Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues increased from 1.6% in 2019 to 7.0% in 2020 and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales increased from 9.2% in 2019 to 14.9% in 2020.

Restaurant Portfolio

As of September 27, 2020, there were 138 Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 145 Company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, 33 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Ecuador and the Bahamas, and seven franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in the U.S.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (a) Nine Months Ended (a) September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 136,819 $ 163,589 $ 404,452 $ 499,483 Franchise royalty revenues and fees 513 659 1,447 1,998 Total revenues 137,332 164,248 405,899 501,481 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 41,752 52,056 125,835 156,324 Restaurant wages and related expenses (b) 35,545 44,459 109,787 135,261 Restaurant rent expense 11,174 11,970 33,792 35,613 Other restaurant operating expenses 21,138 24,153 61,638 68,429 Advertising expense 2,033 6,385 9,959 17,789 General and administrative expenses (b)(c) 11,855 13,820 38,527 42,387 Depreciation and amortization 9,432 10,165 28,427 29,520 Pre-opening costs — 77 69 863 Impairment and other lease charges (d) 2,404 3,254 8,922 4,667 Goodwill impairment (e) — 21,424 — 67,909 Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (f) 1,481 726 4,943 3,485 Other expense (income), net (g) (1,304 ) 64 388 920 Total operating expenses 135,510 188,553 422,287 563,167 Income (loss) from operations 1,822 (24,305 ) (16,388 ) (61,686 ) Interest expense 1,172 823 3,370 3,024 Loss on extinguishment of debt (i) 212 — 212 — Income (loss) before income taxes 438 (25,128 ) (19,970 ) (64,710 ) Benefit from income taxes (h) (4,155 ) (2,946 ) (8,903 ) (1,377 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,593 $ (22,182 ) $ (11,067 ) $ (63,333 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.84 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (2.37 ) Diluted 0.18 (0.84 ) (0.44 ) (2.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,290,357 26,548,116 25,359,004 26,734,822 Diluted 25,291,719 26,548,116 25,359,004 26,734,822

(a) The Company uses a 52- or 53-week fiscal year that ends on the Sunday closest to December 31. The three- and nine-month periods ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019 each included 13 and 39 weeks, respectively. (b) Restaurant wages and related expenses include stock-based compensation of $47 and $102 for the three months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively, and $152 and $145 for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $597 and $509 for the three months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively, and $2,332 and $1,993 for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. (c) See notes (h) and (i) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (d) See note (c) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (e) See note (d) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (f) See note (e) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (g) See note (f) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (h) See notes (a) and (b) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (i) See note (g) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 Assets Cash $ 17,997 $ 13,413 Other current assets 36,261 25,870 Property and equipment, net 174,551 211,944 Operating lease right-of-use assets 258,913 251,272 Goodwill 56,307 56,307 Other assets 7,739 9,835 Total assets $ 551,768 $ 568,641 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 80,944 $ 63,620 Long-term debt, net of current portion 41,586 76,823 Operating lease liabilities 265,356 256,798 Deferred tax liabilities 5,311 4,759 Other non-current liabilities 12,646 8,405 Total liabilities 405,843 410,405 Stockholders' equity 145,925 158,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 551,768 $ 568,641

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Supplemental Information The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated (In thousands, except percentages): (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Segment revenues: Pollo Tropical $ 77,940 $ 88,741 $ 227,503 $ 273,280 Taco Cabana 59,392 75,507 178,396 228,201 Total revenues $ 137,332 $ 164,248 $ 405,899 $ 501,481 Change in comparable restaurant sales (a): Pollo Tropical (11.1 )% (3.8 )% (16.8 )% (2.5 )% Taco Cabana (14.2 )% (4.8 )% (15.7 )% (2.8 )% Average sales per Company-owned restaurant: Pollo Tropical Comparable restaurants (b) $ 568 $ 639 $ 1,644 $ 1,986 New restaurants (c) 387 447 1,233 1,333 Total Company-owned (d) 562 626 1,628 1,943 Taco Cabana Comparable restaurants (b) $ 406 $ 457 $ 1,216 $ 1,392 New restaurants (c) 410 460 1,140 1,369 Total Company-owned (d) 406 456 1,212 1,389 Income (loss) before income taxes: Pollo Tropical $ 3,035 $ 3,857 $ (3,978 ) $ 16,731 Taco Cabana (2,385 ) (28,985 ) (15,780 ) (81,441 ) Adjusted EBITDA: Pollo Tropical $ 10,621 $ 10,980 $ 24,394 $ 39,943 Taco Cabana 4,172 1,174 5,937 8,189 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (e): Pollo Tropical $ 16,430 $ 17,751 $ 42,202 $ 60,352 Taco Cabana 8,794 6,917 21,391 25,860

(a) Restaurants are included in comparable restaurant sales after they have been open for 18 months or longer. (b) Comparable restaurants are restaurants that have been open for 18 months or longer. Average sales for comparable Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing comparable restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of comparable restaurants for the applicable segment for such period. (c) New restaurants are restaurants that have been open for less than 18 months. Average sales for new Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing new restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of new restaurants for the applicable segment for such period. (d) Average sales for total Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of open restaurants for the applicable segment for such period. (e) Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the reconciliation from net income (loss) to Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA in the table titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Supplemental Information The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental data for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Company-owned restaurant openings: Pollo Tropical — 1 — 2 Taco Cabana — — 1 3 Total new restaurant openings — 1 1 5 Company-owned restaurant closings: Pollo Tropical (3 ) — (4 ) — Taco Cabana (1 ) — (20 ) — Net change in restaurants (4 ) 1 (23 ) 5 Number of Company-owned restaurants: Pollo Tropical 138 141 138 141 Taco Cabana 145 165 145 165 Total Company-owned restaurants 283 306 283 306 Number of franchised restaurants: Pollo Tropical 33 31 33 31 Taco Cabana 7 8 7 8 Total franchised restaurants 40 39 40 39 Total number of restaurants: Pollo Tropical 171 172 171 172 Taco Cabana 152 173 152 173 Total restaurants 323 345 323 345

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Supplemental Information The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated (In thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Pollo Tropical: (a) (a) Restaurant sales $ 77,604 $ 88,309 Cost of sales 24,614 31.7 % 28,239 32.0 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 18,051 23.3 % 20,944 23.7 % Restaurant rent expense 5,585 7.2 % 5,477 6.2 % Other restaurant operating expenses 12,125 15.6 % 12,807 14.5 % Advertising expense 815 1.1 % 3,130 3.5 % Depreciation and amortization 5,171 6.7 % 5,529 6.3 % Pre-opening costs — — % 68 0.1 % Impairment and other lease charges 2,395 3.1 % 165 0.2 % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 356 0.5 % 601 0.7 % Taco Cabana: Restaurant sales $ 59,215 $ 75,280 Cost of sales 17,138 28.9 % 23,817 31.6 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 17,494 29.5 % 23,515 31.2 % Restaurant rent expense 5,589 9.4 % 6,493 8.6 % Other restaurant operating expenses 9,013 15.2 % 11,346 15.1 % Advertising expense 1,218 2.1 % 3,255 4.3 % Depreciation and amortization 4,261 7.2 % 4,636 6.2 % Pre-opening costs — — % 9 — % Impairment and other lease charges 9 — % 3,089 4.1 % Goodwill impairment — — % 21,424 28.5 % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 1,125 1.9 % 125 0.2 % Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Pollo Tropical: (a) (a) Restaurant sales $ 226,617 $ 271,955 Cost of sales 72,666 32.1 % 85,855 31.6 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 54,196 23.9 % 63,387 23.3 % Restaurant rent expense 16,885 7.5 % 16,393 6.0 % Other restaurant operating expenses 35,225 15.5 % 36,665 13.5 % Advertising expense 5,497 2.4 % 9,351 3.4 % Depreciation and amortization 15,682 6.9 % 16,118 5.9 % Pre-opening costs — — % 307 0.1 % Impairment and other lease charges 8,023 3.5 % (162 ) (0.1 )% Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 1,629 0.7 % 2,784 1.0 % Taco Cabana: Restaurant sales $ 177,835 $ 227,528 Cost of sales 53,169 29.9 % 70,469 31.0 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 55,591 31.3 % 71,874 31.6 % Restaurant rent expense 16,907 9.5 % 19,220 8.4 % Other restaurant operating expenses 26,413 14.9 % 31,764 14.0 % Advertising expense 4,462 2.5 % 8,438 3.7 % Depreciation and amortization 12,745 7.2 % 13,402 5.9 % Pre-opening costs 69 — % 556 0.2 % Impairment and other lease charges 899 0.5 % 4,829 2.1 % Goodwill impairment — — % 67,909 29.8 % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 3,314 1.9 % 701 0.3 %

(a) Percent of restaurant sales for the applicable segment.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated

(In thousands):

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to the applicable operating segments before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, stock-based compensation expense, other expense (income), net, and certain significant items for each segment that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants as set forth in the reconciliation table below. Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments includes an allocation of general and administrative expenses associated with administrative support for executive management, information systems and certain finance, legal, supply chain, human resources, construction and other administrative functions. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding franchise royalty revenues and fees, pre-opening costs and general and administrative expenses (including corporate-level general and administrative expenses).

Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments is the primary measure of segment profit or loss used by our chief operating decision maker for purposes of allocating resources to our segments and assessing their performance. In addition, management believes that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliation of net income (loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period changes, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies.

Three Months Ended Pollo Tropical Taco Cabana Other Consolidated September 27, 2020: Net income $ 4,593 Benefit from income taxes (4,155 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 3,035 $ (2,385 ) $ (212 ) $ 438 Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 5,171 4,261 — 9,432 Impairment and other lease charges 2,395 9 — 2,404 Interest expense 593 579 — 1,172 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 356 1,125 — 1,481 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 212 212 Other expense (income), net (1,404 ) 100 — (1,304 ) Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 15 32 — 47 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 7,126 6,106 212 13,444 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 307 290 — 597 Restructuring costs and retention bonuses 99 117 — 216 Digital and brand repositioning costs 54 44 — 98 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 460 451 — 911 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,621 $ 4,172 $ — $ 14,793 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 13.6 % 7.0 % 10.8 % Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 6,145 4,799 — 10,944 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 336 177 — 513 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,430 $ 8,794 $ — $ 25,224 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales 21.2 % 14.9 % 18.4 % September 29, 2019: Net loss $ (22,182 ) Benefit from income taxes (2,946 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 3,857 $ (28,985 ) $ — $ (25,128 ) Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 5,529 4,636 — 10,165 Impairment and other lease charges 165 3,089 — 3,254 Goodwill impairment — 21,424 — 21,424 Interest expense 398 425 — 823 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 601 125 — 726 Other expense (income), net 5 59 — 64 Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 39 63 — 102 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 6,737 29,821 — 36,558 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 268 241 — 509 Digital and brand repositioning costs 118 97 — 215 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 386 338 — 724 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,980 $ 1,174 $ — $ 12,154 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 12.4 % 1.6 % 7.4 % Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs 68 9 — 77 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 7,135 5,961 — 13,096 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 432 227 — 659 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,751 $ 6,917 $ — $ 24,668 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales 20.1 % 9.2 % 15.1 % Nine Months Ended Pollo Tropical Taco Cabana Other Consolidated September 27, 2020: Net loss $ (11,067 ) Benefit from income taxes (8,903 ) Loss before taxes $ (3,978 ) $ (15,780 ) $ (212 ) $ (19,970 ) Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 15,682 12,745 — 28,427 Impairment and other lease charges 8,023 899 — 8,922 Interest expense 1,701 1,669 — 3,370 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 1,629 3,314 — 4,943 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 212 212 Other expense (income), net (653 ) 1,041 — 388 Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 53 99 — 152 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 26,435 19,767 212 46,414 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,140 1,192 — 2,332 Restructuring costs and retention bonuses 551 556 — 1,107 Digital and brand repositioning costs 246 202 — 448 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 1,937 1,950 — 3,887 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,394 $ 5,937 $ — $ 30,331 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 10.7 % 3.3 % 7.5 % Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs — 69 — 69 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 18,694 15,946 — 34,640 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 886 561 — 1,447 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,202 $ 21,391 $ — $ 63,593 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales 18.6 % 12.0 % 15.7 % September 29, 2019: Net loss $ (63,333 ) Benefit from income taxes (1,377 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 16,731 $ (81,441 ) $ — $ (64,710 ) Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 16,118 13,402 — 29,520 Impairment and other lease charges (162 ) 4,829 — 4,667 Goodwill impairment — 67,909 — 67,909 Interest expense 1,534 1,490 — 3,024 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 2,784 701 — 3,485 Other expense (income), net 749 171 — 920 Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 48 97 — 145 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 21,071 88,599 — 109,670 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,196 797 — 1,993 Restructuring costs and retention bonuses 827 137 — 964 Digital and brand repositioning costs 118 97 — 215 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 2,141 1,031 — 3,172 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,943 $ 8,189 $ — $ 48,132 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 14.6 % 3.6 % 9.6 % Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs 307 556 — 863 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 21,427 17,788 — 39,215 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 1,325 673 — 1,998 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,352 $ 25,860 $ — $ 86,212 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales 22.2 % 11.4 % 17.3 %

(1) Excludes general and administrative adjustments above.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income and related adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, other expense (income), net, board and shareholder matter costs, restructuring costs and retention bonuses, certain legal settlements and related costs and other significant items that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants. Management believes that adjusted net income and related adjusted earnings per diluted share, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period growth, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly should not be considered as alternatives to net income or net income per share as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Benefit

From

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income Diluted

EPS Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

For

(Benefit

From)

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Reported - GAAP $ 438 $ (4,155 ) $ 4,593 $ 0.18 $ (25,128 ) $ (2,946 ) $ (22,182 ) $ (0.84 ) Adjustments: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Income tax due to tax law change (a) — 1,919 (1,919 ) (0.07 ) — — — — Deferred tax asset valuation allowance (b) — 2,968 (2,968 ) (0.11 ) — — — — Impairment and other lease charges (c) 2,404 575 1,829 0.07 3,254 903 2,351 0.09 Goodwill impairment (d) — — — — 21,424 2,111 19,313 0.73 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income (e) 1,481 354 1,127 0.04 726 201 525 0.02 Other expense (income), net (f) (1,304 ) (312 ) (992 ) (0.04 ) 64 18 46 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (g) 212 51 161 0.01 — — — — Total non-general and administrative expense 2,793 5,555 (2,762 ) (0.11 ) 25,468 3,233 22,235 0.84 General and administrative expense adjustments: Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (h) 216 52 164 0.01 — — — — Digital and brand repositioning costs (i) 98 23 75 — 215 60 155 0.01 Total general and administrative expense 314 75 239 0.01 215 60 155 0.01 Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 3,545 $ 1,475 $ 2,070 $ 0.08 $ 555 $ 347 $ 208 $ 0.01 (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Loss

Before

Income

Taxes Benefit

From

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

For

(Benefit

From)

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Reported - GAAP $ (19,970 ) $ (8,903 ) $ (11,067 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (64,710 ) $ (1,377 ) $ (63,333 ) $ (2.37 ) Adjustments: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Income tax due to tax law change (a) — 3,522 (3,522 ) (0.14 ) — — — — Deferred tax asset valuation allowance (b) — 1,294 (1,294 ) (0.05 ) — — — — Impairment and other lease charges (c) 8,922 2,132 6,790 0.27 4,667 1,295 3,372 0.13 Goodwill impairment (d) — — — — 67,909 2,111 65,798 2.46 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income (e) 4,943 1,181 3,762 0.15 3,485 967 2,518 0.09 Other expense (income), net (f) 388 93 295 0.01 920 255 665 0.02 Loss on extinguishment of debt (g) 212 51 161 0.01 — — — — Total non-general and administrative expense 14,465 8,273 6,192 0.24 76,981 4,628 72,353 2.71 General and administrative expense adjustments: Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (h) 1,107 265 842 0.03 964 268 696 0.03 Digital and brand repositioning costs (i) 448 107 341 0.01 215 60 155 0.01 Total general and administrative expense 1,555 372 1,183 0.05 1,179 328 851 0.03 Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ (3,950 ) $ (258 ) $ (3,692 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 13,450 $ 3,579 $ 9,871 $ 0.37

(a) The provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to the adjustments was calculated using the Company's combined federal statutory and estimated state rate of 23.9% and 27.7% for the periods ending September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. For fiscal years beginning January 1, 2018, our federal statutory tax rate is 21% as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Act") in December 2017. For the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, we recorded a $0.1 million and $1.9 million tax benefit, respectively, related to prior year net operating losses as a result of a provision in the CARES Act that allows net operating losses from 2018–2020 to be carried back for five years. Additionally, the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 includes an incremental benefit of $1.9 million related to reclassifying certain assets as qualified improvement property as permitted by the CARES Act and other changes to depreciation methods for certain assets made in conjunction with a cost segregation study conducted prior to filing the Company’s 2019 federal income tax return. (b) For the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, we recorded a reduction of $3.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively, to our valuation allowance against deferred income tax assets primarily related to reclassifying certain assets as qualified improvement property and filing our 2019 federal income tax returns as well as other changes in our deferred income tax assets where it was determined to be more likely than not that the deferred tax assets will not be realized through the reversal of existing deferred tax liabilities. (c) Impairment and other lease charges for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 consist of impairment charges of $2.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively, and other lease charges (gains) of $(0.2) million and $0.5 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 27, 2020, impairment charges primarily relate to the write-down of saucing islands and self-service soda machines that are being removed from dining rooms as a result of COVID-19. For the nine months ended September 27, 2020, impairment charges also include the impairment of assets from three underperforming Pollo Tropical restaurants, two of which were closed in the third quarter of 2020, and two underperforming Taco Cabana restaurants, as well as the write-down of assets held for sale to their fair value. For the three months ended September 27, 2020, other lease gains primarily relate to a gain from a lease termination of $(0.2) million. For the nine months ended September 27, 2020, other lease charges also include lease termination charges of $0.9 million for restaurant locations we decided not to develop, net of a gain from a lease termination of $(0.2) million. Impairment and other lease charges for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consist of impairment charges of $3.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively, and a lease charge recoveries benefit related to closed restaurant lease terminations of $(0.9) million for the nine months ended September 29, 2019. The impairment charges primarily related to assets for eight underperforming Taco Cabana restaurants that we continued to operate and equipment from previously impaired restaurants. (d) Goodwill impairment for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of a non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit. (e) Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 primarily consists of closed restaurant lease costs of $3.0 million and $8.9 million, respectively, partially offset by sublease income of $(1.5) million and $(3.9) million, respectively. Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consists of closed restaurant lease costs of $1.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively, partially offset by sublease income of $(1.1) million and $(2.8) million, respectively. (f) Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 primarily consists of total gains of $(1.6) million on the sale-leaseback of two restaurant properties and the sale of two restaurant properties, partially offset by costs for the removal, transfer, and storage of equipment from closed restaurants and other closed restaurant related costs of $0.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 also includes the write-off of site development costs of $0.6 million. Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of the write-off of site development costs of $0.1 million. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 also includes costs for the removal, transfer, and storage of equipment from closed restaurants of $0.7 million. (g) Loss on extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees related to extinguished debt. (h) Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 include severance costs related to terminations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 include severance costs related to eliminated positions. (i) Digital and brand repositioning costs for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019 include consulting costs related to repositioning the digital experience for our customers.

