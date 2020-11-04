 

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands, today reported results for the 13-week third quarter 2020, which ended on September 27, 2020 and provided a business update related to current operations.

Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, "While prioritizing the well-being of our team members and guests during these challenging times, we are very encouraged that our business trajectory continues to strengthen. Pollo Tropical’s comparable sales trend improved from -31.6% in the second quarter of 2020 to -11.1% in the third quarter. Taco Cabana’s comparable sales trend accelerated by 500 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Notably, our progress was achieved despite reclosing our dining rooms in mid July in response to COVID outbreaks in Florida and Texas, the two states where we operate. Our evolving operating model is making it easier and safer for consumers to order the freshly prepared food that they love through an improved drive-thru experience, expanded delivery options, new curbside and pickup capabilities, and a much-enhanced online and mobile ordering experience at both brands. These off-premise initiatives and investments are addressing real consumer needs for convenience and we believe will be key revenue growth drivers going forward."

Stockinger added, “Our operating model optimization and cost management efforts have significantly increased profit margins at both brands at a sustainable level. Third quarter Pollo Tropical Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 120 basis points and Taco Cabana Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 540 basis points. Net income was $4.6 million, which includes benefits from deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and benefits from the CARES Act, and pre-tax income was $0.4 million for the quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure(1), increased 22% vs. last year to $14.8 million, driven by significant improvement in Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA margins at both brands. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA margins, a non-GAAP measure(1), improved in the third quarter of 2020 to 21.2% for Pollo Tropical and 14.9% for Taco Cabana. In this evolving environment, our primary focus remains on driving profitable sales growth. We will continue focusing on increasing ease of use and capacity for the most desired channels by consumers including online, drive-thru, pickup and delivery, and selectively opening dining rooms in situations in which we can achieve profitable sales.”

Stockinger concluded, “We have bolstered our liquidity through better working capital management, generation of cash flow from operations, and by significantly reducing our revolving credit facility(2) and net revolver debt balances(3). As of November 2, total debt was $21.4 million and net revolver debt was $9.0 million(3). At the beginning of the COVID crisis, on March 18, our total debt was $148.4 million and our net revolver debt was $74.4 million(3). We continue to improve our financial position and believe we will exit this challenging period with a stronger financial position that will support continued growth.”

________

(1)

See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

(2)

Outstanding revolving credit facility balance plus outstanding letters of credit.

(3)

We define net revolver debt as outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings plus outstanding letters of credit less unrestricted cash balance as defined in our credit agreement (generally cash in bank less outstanding payments), which were $19.5 million, $3.5 million and $14.0 million, respectively, as of November 2, 2020 and $146.4 million, $3.5 million and $75.5 million, respectively, as of March 18, 2020. Net revolver debt is a non-GAAP measure which we believe assists investors in understanding of our management of our overall liquidity and financial flexibility.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Total revenues decreased 16.4% to $137.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $164.2 million in the third quarter of 2019;
  • Comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 11.1%;
  • Comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 14.2%;
  • Net income of $4.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, which included a benefit from income taxes of $4.2 million, compared to net loss of $22.2 million, or ($0.84) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, which included the unfavorable net impact of $19.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, related to a non-cash impairment of goodwill;
  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $2.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical of $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019;
  • Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Pollo Tropical of $16.4 million, or 21.2% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $17.8 million, or 20.1% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019;
  • Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Taco Cabana of $8.8 million, or 14.9% of Taco Cabana restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $6.9 million, or 9.2% of Taco Cabana restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below); and
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below).

Third Quarter 2020 Comparable Restaurant Sales Summary

 

Fiscal July

Fiscal August

Fiscal September

Third Quarter 2020

Pollo Tropical

-13.8%

-10.8%

-8.7%

-11.1%

Taco Cabana

-14.4%

-14.1%

-14.2%

-14.2%

  • Due to ongoing uncertainty and volatility surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines, effective July 12, 2020, we closed all of our dining rooms and began re-opening certain dining rooms and patios with limited capacity and hours at both brands in late September at locations in which we believe we can generate profitable dining room sales while maintaining health safety. We continue to operate our restaurants for drive-thru, delivery and pickup, and we have accelerated efforts to better enable our customers to enjoy our brands safely and conveniently across all channels—wherever and whenever they choose.
  • Third quarter comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical benefited from the negative impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019. After adjusting for the impact of that named storm, 2020 third quarter comparable sales would have been approximately 140 basis points lower.

Cash and Liquidity

  • At the end of the third quarter of 2020, we had $18.0 million in cash and $41.8 million in debt, which includes $39.9 million outstanding under our amended senior credit facility and $1.9 million in finance lease obligations.
  • The reduction in our net revolver debt to $9.0 million(3) as of November 2, 2020 was funded by cash flow from operations and the sale or sale-leaseback of nine Company-owned properties. We currently have offers or contracts in place for the sale or sale-leaseback of our seven remaining Company-owned properties being marketed, with additional transactions expected to close in the fourth quarter to enable further debt pay down. However, there can be no assurance that such transactions will be completed during the fourth quarter or at all. We are also exploring the potential refinancing of our current credit agreement, although we cannot make any assurance of the timing or certainty of completing any refinancing transactions at this time.
  • 2020 full year capital expenditures will not exceed $22.0 million.

Third Quarter 2020 Brand Results

Total Pollo Tropical restaurant sales decreased 12.1% to $77.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 11.1%. Comparable restaurant sales for Pollo Tropical improved through the third quarter, from a decrease of 13.8% in fiscal July to a decrease of 8.7% in fiscal September. Off-premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 12.1% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.4% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019.

The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 22.1% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions and an 11.0% increase in the net impact of product/channel mix and pricing. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by increases in delivery and drive-thru average check and sales channel penetration, and menu price increases of 0.2%. Sales cannibalization from new restaurants on existing restaurants negatively impacted comparable restaurant sales by approximately 10 basis points. As noted above, comparable restaurant sales for Pollo Tropical in the third quarter of 2020 benefited from the negative impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019. After adjusting for the impact of that named storm, 2020 third quarter comparable restaurant sales would have been approximately 140 basis points lower.

Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical decreased to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales. Rent expense and other restaurant operating expenses increased as a percentage of restaurant sales—driven in large part by the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales as well as higher delivery fee expense in operating expenses. This was partially offset by lower cost of sales, restaurant wages, and advertising expense. Pollo Tropical incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $0.2 million for the quarter including quarantine pay, and costs related to COVID testing, masks and sanitizer. Restaurant wages and related expenses decreased as a percentage of restaurant sales, primarily driven by efficiency initiatives. Driven by operating model optimization and cost management efforts, third quarter Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues increased from 12.4% in 2019 to 13.6% in 2020 and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales increased from 20.1% in 2019 to 21.2% in 2020.

Taco Cabana restaurant sales decreased 21.3% to $59.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $75.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 14.2% along with a decrease in sales related to closed restaurants. Off-premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 7.9% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.6% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 23.8% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions and a 9.6% increase in the net impact of product/channel mix and pricing. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by increases in drive-thru and delivery sales channel penetration, growth in average check for drive-thru versus last year due in part to an increase in transactions that include alcohol, and menu price increases of 1.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana increased to $4.2 million from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to lower cost of sales, restaurant wages, and advertising expense as a percentage of Taco Cabana restaurant sales. This was partially offset by higher rent expense as a percentage of restaurant sales and the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales. Higher delivery fee expense was offset by lower operating supplies, repair and maintenance and other costs within other operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales. Taco Cabana incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $0.2 million for the quarter including quarantine pay, and costs related to COVID testing, masks and sanitizer. Restaurant wages and related expenses decreased as a percentage of restaurant sales, primarily driven by efficiency initiatives. Driven by operating model optimization and cost management efforts, third quarter Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues increased from 1.6% in 2019 to 7.0% in 2020 and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales increased from 9.2% in 2019 to 14.9% in 2020.

Restaurant Portfolio

As of September 27, 2020, there were 138 Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 145 Company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, 33 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Ecuador and the Bahamas, and seven franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in the U.S.

Investor Conference Call Today

We will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-631-891-4304. A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 10011317. The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release and in our public disclosures, whether written, oral or otherwise made, relating to future events or future performance, including any discussion, express or implied regarding our anticipated growth, plans, objectives and the impact of our initiatives designed to strengthen our liquidity and cash position, including those related to working capital efficiency initiatives and sales of real property, our investments in strategic and sales building initiatives, including those relating to advertising and marketing, operations improvements, menu development and simplification, digital ordering and online sales, catering and third-party delivery and the impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak and our initiatives designed to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak on future sales, margins, earnings and liquidity, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "anticipates," "plans," "positioned," "target," "continue," "expects," "look to," "intends" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or the affirmative, that are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our actual results and timing of certain events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements and the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and may change. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended (a)

 

Nine Months Ended (a)

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant sales

$

136,819

 

 

$

163,589

 

 

$

404,452

 

 

$

499,483

 

Franchise royalty revenues and fees

513

 

 

659

 

 

1,447

 

 

1,998

 

Total revenues

137,332

 

 

164,248

 

 

405,899

 

 

501,481

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

41,752

 

 

52,056

 

 

125,835

 

 

156,324

 

Restaurant wages and related expenses (b)

35,545

 

 

44,459

 

 

109,787

 

 

135,261

 

Restaurant rent expense

11,174

 

 

11,970

 

 

33,792

 

 

35,613

 

Other restaurant operating expenses

21,138

 

 

24,153

 

 

61,638

 

 

68,429

 

Advertising expense

2,033

 

 

6,385

 

 

9,959

 

 

17,789

 

General and administrative expenses (b)(c)

11,855

 

 

13,820

 

 

38,527

 

 

42,387

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,432

 

 

10,165

 

 

28,427

 

 

29,520

 

Pre-opening costs

 

 

77

 

 

69

 

 

863

 

Impairment and other lease charges (d)

2,404

 

 

3,254

 

 

8,922

 

 

4,667

 

Goodwill impairment (e)

 

 

21,424

 

 

 

 

67,909

 

Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (f)

1,481

 

 

726

 

 

4,943

 

 

3,485

 

Other expense (income), net (g)

(1,304

)

 

64

 

 

388

 

 

920

 

Total operating expenses

135,510

 

 

188,553

 

 

422,287

 

 

563,167

 

Income (loss) from operations

1,822

 

 

(24,305

)

 

(16,388

)

 

(61,686

)

Interest expense

1,172

 

 

823

 

 

3,370

 

 

3,024

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (i)

212

 

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

438

 

 

(25,128

)

 

(19,970

)

 

(64,710

)

Benefit from income taxes (h)

(4,155

)

 

(2,946

)

 

(8,903

)

 

(1,377

)

Net income (loss)

$

4,593

 

 

$

(22,182

)

 

$

(11,067

)

 

$

(63,333

)

Earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.84

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(2.37

)

Diluted

0.18

 

 

(0.84

)

 

(0.44

)

 

(2.37

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

25,290,357

 

 

26,548,116

 

 

25,359,004

 

 

26,734,822

 

Diluted

25,291,719

 

 

26,548,116

 

 

25,359,004

 

 

26,734,822

 

(a)

The Company uses a 52- or 53-week fiscal year that ends on the Sunday closest to December 31. The three- and nine-month periods ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019 each included 13 and 39 weeks, respectively.

(b)

Restaurant wages and related expenses include stock-based compensation of $47 and $102 for the three months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively, and $152 and $145 for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $597 and $509 for the three months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively, and $2,332 and $1,993 for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively.

(c)

See notes (h) and (i) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

(d)

See note (c) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

(e)

See note (d) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

(f)

See note (e) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

(g)

See note (f) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

(h)

See notes (a) and (b) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

(i)

See note (g) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 27, 2020

 

December 29, 2019

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

17,997

 

 

$

13,413

 

Other current assets

36,261

 

 

25,870

 

Property and equipment, net

174,551

 

 

211,944

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

258,913

 

 

251,272

 

Goodwill

56,307

 

 

56,307

 

Other assets

7,739

 

 

9,835

 

Total assets

$

551,768

 

 

$

568,641

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

80,944

 

 

$

63,620

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

41,586

 

 

76,823

 

Operating lease liabilities

265,356

 

 

256,798

 

Deferred tax liabilities

5,311

 

 

4,759

 

Other non-current liabilities

12,646

 

 

8,405

 

Total liabilities

405,843

 

 

410,405

 

Stockholders' equity

145,925

 

 

158,236

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

551,768

 

 

$

568,641

 

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated

(In thousands, except percentages):

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

Segment revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

$

77,940

 

 

$

88,741

 

 

$

227,503

 

 

$

273,280

 

Taco Cabana

59,392

 

 

75,507

 

 

178,396

 

 

228,201

 

Total revenues

$

137,332

 

 

$

164,248

 

 

$

405,899

 

 

$

501,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in comparable restaurant sales (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

(11.1

)%

 

(3.8

)%

 

(16.8

)%

 

(2.5

)%

Taco Cabana

(14.2

)%

 

(4.8

)%

 

(15.7

)%

 

(2.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average sales per Company-owned restaurant:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable restaurants (b)

$

568

 

 

$

639

 

 

$

1,644

 

 

$

1,986

 

New restaurants (c)

387

 

 

447

 

 

1,233

 

 

1,333

 

Total Company-owned (d)

562

 

 

626

 

 

1,628

 

 

1,943

 

Taco Cabana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable restaurants (b)

$

406

 

 

$

457

 

 

$

1,216

 

 

$

1,392

 

New restaurants (c)

410

 

 

460

 

 

1,140

 

 

1,369

 

Total Company-owned (d)

406

 

 

456

 

 

1,212

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

$

3,035

 

 

$

3,857

 

 

$

(3,978

)

 

$

16,731

 

Taco Cabana

(2,385

)

 

(28,985

)

 

(15,780

)

 

(81,441

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

$

10,621

 

 

$

10,980

 

 

$

24,394

 

 

$

39,943

 

Taco Cabana

4,172

 

 

1,174

 

 

5,937

 

 

8,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (e):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

$

16,430

 

 

$

17,751

 

 

$

42,202

 

 

$

60,352

 

Taco Cabana

8,794

 

 

6,917

 

 

21,391

 

 

25,860

 

(a)

Restaurants are included in comparable restaurant sales after they have been open for 18 months or longer.

(b)

Comparable restaurants are restaurants that have been open for 18 months or longer. Average sales for comparable Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing comparable restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of comparable restaurants for the applicable segment for such period.

(c)

New restaurants are restaurants that have been open for less than 18 months. Average sales for new Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing new restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of new restaurants for the applicable segment for such period.

(d)

Average sales for total Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of open restaurants for the applicable segment for such period.

(e)

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the reconciliation from net income (loss) to Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA in the table titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental data for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-owned restaurant openings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

2

 

Taco Cabana

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

3

 

Total new restaurant openings

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-owned restaurant closings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

(3

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Taco Cabana

(1

)

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

Net change in restaurants

(4

)

 

1

 

 

(23

)

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Company-owned restaurants:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

138

 

 

141

 

 

138

 

 

141

 

Taco Cabana

145

 

 

165

 

 

145

 

 

165

 

Total Company-owned restaurants

283

 

 

306

 

 

283

 

 

306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of franchised restaurants:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

33

 

 

31

 

 

33

 

 

31

 

Taco Cabana

7

 

 

8

 

 

7

 

 

8

 

Total franchised restaurants

40

 

 

39

 

 

40

 

 

39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total number of restaurants:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollo Tropical

171

 

 

172

 

 

171

 

 

172

 

Taco Cabana

152

 

 

173

 

 

152

 

 

173

 

Total restaurants

323

 

 

345

 

 

323

 

 

345

 

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated

(In thousands, except percentages):

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

Pollo Tropical:

 

(a)

 

 

(a)

Restaurant sales

$

77,604

 

 

 

$

88,309

 

 

Cost of sales

24,614

 

31.7

%

 

28,239

 

32.0

%

Restaurant wages and related expenses

18,051

 

23.3

%

 

20,944

 

23.7

%

Restaurant rent expense

5,585

 

7.2

%

 

5,477

 

6.2

%

Other restaurant operating expenses

12,125

 

15.6

%

 

12,807

 

14.5

%

Advertising expense

815

 

1.1

%

 

3,130

 

3.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

5,171

 

6.7

%

 

5,529

 

6.3

%

Pre-opening costs

 

%

 

68

 

0.1

%

Impairment and other lease charges

2,395

 

3.1

%

 

165

 

0.2

%

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

356

 

0.5

%

 

601

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taco Cabana:

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant sales

$

59,215

 

 

 

$

75,280

 

 

Cost of sales

17,138

 

28.9

%

 

23,817

 

31.6

%

Restaurant wages and related expenses

17,494

 

29.5

%

 

23,515

 

31.2

%

Restaurant rent expense

5,589

 

9.4

%

 

6,493

 

8.6

%

Other restaurant operating expenses

9,013

 

15.2

%

 

11,346

 

15.1

%

Advertising expense

1,218

 

2.1

%

 

3,255

 

4.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,261

 

7.2

%

 

4,636

 

6.2

%

Pre-opening costs

 

%

 

9

 

%

Impairment and other lease charges

9

 

%

 

3,089

 

4.1

%

Goodwill impairment

 

%

 

21,424

 

28.5

%

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

1,125

 

1.9

%

 

125

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

Pollo Tropical:

 

(a)

 

 

(a)

Restaurant sales

$

226,617

 

 

 

$

271,955

 

 

Cost of sales

72,666

 

32.1

%

 

85,855

 

31.6

%

Restaurant wages and related expenses

54,196

 

23.9

%

 

63,387

 

23.3

%

Restaurant rent expense

16,885

 

7.5

%

 

16,393

 

6.0

%

Other restaurant operating expenses

35,225

 

15.5

%

 

36,665

 

13.5

%

Advertising expense

5,497

 

2.4

%

 

9,351

 

3.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

15,682

 

6.9

%

 

16,118

 

5.9

%

Pre-opening costs

 

%

 

307

 

0.1

%

Impairment and other lease charges

8,023

 

3.5

%

 

(162

)

(0.1

)%

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

1,629

 

0.7

%

 

2,784

 

1.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taco Cabana:

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant sales

$

177,835

 

 

 

$

227,528

 

 

Cost of sales

53,169

 

29.9

%

 

70,469

 

31.0

%

Restaurant wages and related expenses

55,591

 

31.3

%

 

71,874

 

31.6

%

Restaurant rent expense

16,907

 

9.5

%

 

19,220

 

8.4

%

Other restaurant operating expenses

26,413

 

14.9

%

 

31,764

 

14.0

%

Advertising expense

4,462

 

2.5

%

 

8,438

 

3.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

12,745

 

7.2

%

 

13,402

 

5.9

%

Pre-opening costs

69

 

%

 

556

 

0.2

%

Impairment and other lease charges

899

 

0.5

%

 

4,829

 

2.1

%

Goodwill impairment

 

%

 

67,909

 

29.8

%

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

3,314

 

1.9

%

 

701

 

0.3

%

(a)

Percent of restaurant sales for the applicable segment.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
 Supplemental Non-GAAP Information
 The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated
 (In thousands):

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to the applicable operating segments before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, stock-based compensation expense, other expense (income), net, and certain significant items for each segment that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants as set forth in the reconciliation table below. Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments includes an allocation of general and administrative expenses associated with administrative support for executive management, information systems and certain finance, legal, supply chain, human resources, construction and other administrative functions. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding franchise royalty revenues and fees, pre-opening costs and general and administrative expenses (including corporate-level general and administrative expenses).

Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments is the primary measure of segment profit or loss used by our chief operating decision maker for purposes of allocating resources to our segments and assessing their performance. In addition, management believes that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliation of net income (loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period changes, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies.

Three Months Ended

 

Pollo Tropical

 

Taco Cabana

 

Other

 

Consolidated

September 27, 2020:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,593

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,155

)

Income (loss) before taxes

 

$

3,035

 

 

$

(2,385

)

 

$

(212

)

 

$

438

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,171

 

 

4,261

 

 

 

 

9,432

 

Impairment and other lease charges

 

2,395

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

2,404

 

Interest expense

 

593

 

 

579

 

 

 

 

1,172

 

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

 

356

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

 

1,481

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

212

 

 

212

 

Other expense (income), net

 

(1,404

)

 

100

 

 

 

 

(1,304

)

Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages

 

15

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

47

 

Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments

 

7,126

 

 

6,106

 

 

212

 

 

13,444

 

General and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

307

 

 

290

 

 

 

 

597

 

Restructuring costs and retention bonuses

 

99

 

 

117

 

 

 

 

216

 

Digital and brand repositioning costs

 

54

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

98

 

Total general and administrative expense adjustments

 

460

 

 

451

 

 

 

 

911

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

10,621

 

 

$

4,172

 

 

$

 

 

$

14,793

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

 

13.6

%

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

10.8

%

Restaurant-level adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)

 

6,145

 

 

4,799

 

 

 

 

10,944

 

Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees

 

336

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

513

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

16,430

 

 

$

8,794

 

 

$

 

 

$

25,224

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales

 

21.2

%

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 29, 2019:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(22,182

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,946

)

Income (loss) before taxes

 

$

3,857

 

 

$

(28,985

)

 

$

 

 

$

(25,128

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,529

 

 

4,636

 

 

 

 

10,165

 

Impairment and other lease charges

 

165

 

 

3,089

 

 

 

 

3,254

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

21,424

 

 

 

 

21,424

 

Interest expense

 

398

 

 

425

 

 

 

 

823

 

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

 

601

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

726

 

Other expense (income), net

 

5

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

64

 

Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages

 

39

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

102

 

Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments

 

6,737

 

 

29,821

 

 

 

 

36,558

 

General and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

268

 

 

241

 

 

 

 

509

 

Digital and brand repositioning costs

 

118

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

215

 

Total general and administrative expense adjustments

 

386

 

 

338

 

 

 

 

724

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

10,980

 

 

$

1,174

 

 

$

 

 

$

12,154

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

 

12.4

%

 

1.6

%

 

 

 

7.4

%

Restaurant-level adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Pre-opening costs

 

68

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

77

 

Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)

 

7,135

 

 

5,961

 

 

 

 

13,096

 

Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees

 

432

 

 

227

 

 

 

 

659

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

17,751

 

 

$

6,917

 

 

$

 

 

$

24,668

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales

 

20.1

%

 

9.2

%

 

 

 

15.1

%

Nine Months Ended

 

Pollo Tropical

 

Taco Cabana

 

Other

 

Consolidated

September 27, 2020:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(11,067

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,903

)

Loss before taxes

 

$

(3,978

)

 

$

(15,780

)

 

$

(212

)

 

$

(19,970

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,682

 

 

12,745

 

 

 

 

28,427

 

Impairment and other lease charges

 

8,023

 

 

899

 

 

 

 

8,922

 

Interest expense

 

1,701

 

 

1,669

 

 

 

 

3,370

 

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

 

1,629

 

 

3,314

 

 

 

 

4,943

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

212

 

 

212

 

Other expense (income), net

 

(653

)

 

1,041

 

 

 

 

388

 

Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages

 

53

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

152

 

Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments

 

26,435

 

 

19,767

 

 

212

 

 

46,414

 

General and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,140

 

 

1,192

 

 

 

 

2,332

 

Restructuring costs and retention bonuses

 

551

 

 

556

 

 

 

 

1,107

 

Digital and brand repositioning costs

 

246

 

 

202

 

 

 

448

 

Total general and administrative expense adjustments

 

1,937

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

 

3,887

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

24,394

 

 

$

5,937

 

 

$

 

 

$

30,331

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

 

10.7

%

 

3.3

%

 

 

 

7.5

%

Restaurant-level adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Pre-opening costs

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

 

69

 

Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)

 

18,694

 

 

15,946

 

 

 

 

34,640

 

Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees

 

886

 

 

561

 

 

 

 

1,447

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

42,202

 

 

$

21,391

 

 

$

 

 

$

63,593

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales

 

18.6

%

 

12.0

%

 

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 29, 2019:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(63,333

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,377

)

Income (loss) before taxes

 

$

16,731

 

 

$

(81,441

)

 

$

 

 

$

(64,710

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,118

 

 

13,402

 

 

 

 

29,520

 

Impairment and other lease charges

 

(162

)

 

4,829

 

 

 

 

4,667

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

67,909

 

 

 

 

67,909

 

Interest expense

 

1,534

 

 

1,490

 

 

 

 

3,024

 

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income

 

2,784

 

 

701

 

 

 

 

3,485

 

Other expense (income), net

 

749

 

 

171

 

 

 

 

920

 

Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages

 

48

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

145

 

Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments

 

21,071

 

 

88,599

 

 

 

 

109,670

 

General and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,196

 

 

797

 

 

 

 

1,993

 

Restructuring costs and retention bonuses

 

827

 

 

137

 

 

 

 

964

 

Digital and brand repositioning costs

 

118

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

215

 

Total general and administrative expense adjustments

 

2,141

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

 

3,172

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

39,943

 

 

$

8,189

 

 

$

 

 

$

48,132

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

 

14.6

%

 

3.6

%

 

 

 

9.6

%

Restaurant-level adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Pre-opening costs

 

307

 

 

556

 

 

 

 

863

 

Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)

 

21,427

 

 

17,788

 

 

 

 

39,215

 

Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees

 

1,325

 

 

673

 

 

 

 

1,998

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

60,352

 

 

$

25,860

 

 

$

 

 

$

86,212

 

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales

 

22.2

%

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

17.3

%

(1)

Excludes general and administrative adjustments above.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
 Supplemental Non-GAAP Information
 The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated
 (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income and related adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, other expense (income), net, board and shareholder matter costs, restructuring costs and retention bonuses, certain legal settlements and related costs and other significant items that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants. Management believes that adjusted net income and related adjusted earnings per diluted share, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period growth, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly should not be considered as alternatives to net income or net income per share as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies.

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

 

 

Income
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Benefit
From
Income
Taxes (a)

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

 

Income
(Loss)
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Provision
For
(Benefit
From)
Income
Taxes (a)

 

Net
Income
(Loss)

 

Diluted
EPS

Reported - GAAP

 

$

438

 

 

$

(4,155

)

 

$

4,593

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(25,128

)

 

$

(2,946

)

 

$

(22,182

)

 

$

(0.84

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax due to tax law change (a)

 

 

 

1,919

 

 

(1,919

)

 

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance (b)

 

 

 

2,968

 

 

(2,968

)

 

(0.11

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment and other lease charges (c)

 

2,404

 

 

575

 

 

1,829

 

 

0.07

 

 

3,254

 

 

903

 

 

2,351

 

 

0.09

 

Goodwill impairment (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,424

 

 

2,111

 

 

19,313

 

 

0.73

 

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income (e)

 

1,481

 

 

354

 

 

1,127

 

 

0.04

 

 

726

 

 

201

 

 

525

 

 

0.02

 

Other expense (income), net (f)

 

(1,304

)

 

(312

)

 

(992

)

 

(0.04

)

 

64

 

 

18

 

 

46

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (g)

 

212

 

 

51

 

 

161

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-general and administrative expense

 

2,793

 

 

5,555

 

 

(2,762

)

 

(0.11

)

 

25,468

 

 

3,233

 

 

22,235

 

 

0.84

 

General and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (h)

 

216

 

 

52

 

 

164

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital and brand repositioning costs (i)

 

98

 

 

23

 

 

75

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

60

 

 

155

 

 

0.01

 

Total general and administrative expense

 

314

 

 

75

 

 

239

 

 

0.01

 

 

215

 

 

60

 

 

155

 

 

0.01

 

Adjusted - Non-GAAP

 

$

3,545

 

 

$

1,475

 

 

$

2,070

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

555

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

208

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27, 2020

 

September 29, 2019

 

 

Loss
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Benefit
From
Income
Taxes (a)

 

Net
Income
(Loss)

 

Diluted
EPS

 

Income
(Loss)
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Provision
For
(Benefit
From)
Income
Taxes (a)

 

Net
Income
(Loss)

 

Diluted
EPS

Reported - GAAP

 

$

(19,970

)

 

$

(8,903

)

 

$

(11,067

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(64,710

)

 

$

(1,377

)

 

$

(63,333

)

 

$

(2.37

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax due to tax law change (a)

 

 

 

3,522

 

 

(3,522

)

 

(0.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance (b)

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

(1,294

)

 

(0.05

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment and other lease charges (c)

 

8,922

 

 

2,132

 

 

6,790

 

 

0.27

 

 

4,667

 

 

1,295

 

 

3,372

 

 

0.13

 

Goodwill impairment (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,909

 

 

2,111

 

 

65,798

 

 

2.46

 

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income (e)

 

4,943

 

 

1,181

 

 

3,762

 

 

0.15

 

 

3,485

 

 

967

 

 

2,518

 

 

0.09

 

Other expense (income), net (f)

 

388

 

 

93

 

 

295

 

 

0.01

 

 

920

 

 

255

 

 

665

 

 

0.02

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (g)

 

212

 

 

51

 

 

161

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-general and administrative expense

 

14,465

 

 

8,273

 

 

6,192

 

 

0.24

 

 

76,981

 

 

4,628

 

 

72,353

 

 

2.71

 

General and administrative expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (h)

 

1,107

 

 

265

 

 

842

 

 

0.03

 

 

964

 

 

268

 

 

696

 

 

0.03

 

Digital and brand repositioning costs (i)

 

448

 

 

107

 

 

341

 

 

0.01

 

 

215

 

 

60

 

 

155

 

 

0.01

 

Total general and administrative expense

 

1,555

 

 

372

 

 

1,183

 

 

0.05

 

 

1,179

 

 

328

 

 

851

 

 

0.03

 

Adjusted - Non-GAAP

 

$

(3,950

)

 

$

(258

)

 

$

(3,692

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

13,450

 

 

$

3,579

 

 

$

9,871

 

 

$

0.37

 

(a)

The provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to the adjustments was calculated using the Company's combined federal statutory and estimated state rate of 23.9% and 27.7% for the periods ending September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively. For fiscal years beginning January 1, 2018, our federal statutory tax rate is 21% as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Act") in December 2017. For the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, we recorded a $0.1 million and $1.9 million tax benefit, respectively, related to prior year net operating losses as a result of a provision in the CARES Act that allows net operating losses from 2018–2020 to be carried back for five years. Additionally, the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 includes an incremental benefit of $1.9 million related to reclassifying certain assets as qualified improvement property as permitted by the CARES Act and other changes to depreciation methods for certain assets made in conjunction with a cost segregation study conducted prior to filing the Company’s 2019 federal income tax return.

(b)

For the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, we recorded a reduction of $3.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively, to our valuation allowance against deferred income tax assets primarily related to reclassifying certain assets as qualified improvement property and filing our 2019 federal income tax returns as well as other changes in our deferred income tax assets where it was determined to be more likely than not that the deferred tax assets will not be realized through the reversal of existing deferred tax liabilities.

(c)

Impairment and other lease charges for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 consist of impairment charges of $2.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively, and other lease charges (gains) of $(0.2) million and $0.5 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 27, 2020, impairment charges primarily relate to the write-down of saucing islands and self-service soda machines that are being removed from dining rooms as a result of COVID-19. For the nine months ended September 27, 2020, impairment charges also include the impairment of assets from three underperforming Pollo Tropical restaurants, two of which were closed in the third quarter of 2020, and two underperforming Taco Cabana restaurants, as well as the write-down of assets held for sale to their fair value. For the three months ended September 27, 2020, other lease gains primarily relate to a gain from a lease termination of $(0.2) million. For the nine months ended September 27, 2020, other lease charges also include lease termination charges of $0.9 million for restaurant locations we decided not to develop, net of a gain from a lease termination of $(0.2) million.

 

Impairment and other lease charges for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consist of impairment charges of $3.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively, and a lease charge recoveries benefit related to closed restaurant lease terminations of $(0.9) million for the nine months ended September 29, 2019. The impairment charges primarily related to assets for eight underperforming Taco Cabana restaurants that we continued to operate and equipment from previously impaired restaurants.

(d)

Goodwill impairment for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of a non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit.

(e)

Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 primarily consists of closed restaurant lease costs of $3.0 million and $8.9 million, respectively, partially offset by sublease income of $(1.5) million and $(3.9) million, respectively. Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consists of closed restaurant lease costs of $1.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively, partially offset by sublease income of $(1.1) million and $(2.8) million, respectively.

(f)

Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 primarily consists of total gains of $(1.6) million on the sale-leaseback of two restaurant properties and the sale of two restaurant properties, partially offset by costs for the removal, transfer, and storage of equipment from closed restaurants and other closed restaurant related costs of $0.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 also includes the write-off of site development costs of $0.6 million. Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of the write-off of site development costs of $0.1 million. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 also includes costs for the removal, transfer, and storage of equipment from closed restaurants of $0.7 million.

(g)

Loss on extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees related to extinguished debt.

(h)

Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 include severance costs related to terminations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 include severance costs related to eliminated positions.

(i)

Digital and brand repositioning costs for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019 include consulting costs related to repositioning the digital experience for our customers.

 

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands, today reported results for the 13-week third quarter 2020, which ended on September 27, 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Comparable Restaurant Sales