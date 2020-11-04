Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Pioneer reported a third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $20 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the third quarter was $26 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $391 million.

Delivered strong third quarter free cash flow1 of $131 million

Averaged third quarter oil production of 201 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD), at the top end of guidance

Averaged third quarter production of 355 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), near the top end of guidance

Reported capital expenditures2 of $291 million during the third quarter

Announced definitive agreement to acquire Parsley Energy, Inc. (Parsley)

President and CEO Scott D. Sheffield stated, "Pioneer continues to execute at a high level and delivered another strong quarter, generating $131 million of free cash flow1. For the second consecutive quarter, Pioneer increased our 2020 production guidance while keeping capital guidance unchanged, driven by strong operational efficiencies and cost reduction efforts. We continue to improve cash margins, with controllable cash costs being reduced by 25% this year when compared to 2019. Pioneer’s investment framework will be further strengthened in 2021 through our pending acquisition of Parsley Energy. We expect this highly accretive transaction to reduce our reinvestment rate to a range of 65% to 75%, allowing for significant free cash flow generation while maintaining a strong balance sheet. We believe these factors, in addition to our maintenance capital breakeven WTI oil price being in the low thirties, which includes coverage of the base dividend, position Pioneer as the premier independent energy investment."

Financial Highlights

Pioneer maintains a strong balance sheet, with unrestricted cash on hand at the end of the third quarter of $1.3 billion and net debt of $2.0 billion. The Company had $2.8 billion of liquidity as of September 30, 2020, comprised of $1.3 billion of unrestricted cash and a $1.5 billion unsecured credit facility (undrawn as of September 30, 2020).

During the third quarter, the Company’s drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures totaled $277 million. The Company’s total capital expenditures2, including water infrastructure, totaled $291 million.

Cash flow from operating activities during the third quarter was $391 million, leading to free cash flow1 of $131 million for the quarter.

Financial Results

For the third quarter, the average realized price for oil was $39.22 per barrel. The average realized price for natural gas liquids (NGLs) was $16.93 per barrel, and the average realized price for gas was $1.74 per thousand cubic feet. These prices exclude the effects of derivatives.

Production costs, including taxes, averaged $6.89 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE). Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense averaged $12.04 per BOE. Exploration and abandonment costs were $16 million. General and administrative (G&A) expense was $64 million. Interest expense was $34 million. The net cash flow impact related to purchases and sales of oil and gas, including firm transportation, was a loss of $63 million. Other expense was $98 million, or $9 million excluding unusual items3.

Operations Update

Pioneer continued to see strong efficiency gains during the third quarter, enabling the Company to place 37 horizontal wells on production despite lower activity levels earlier in the year. During the first nine months of 2020, drilling operations averaged approximately 1,150 drilled feet per day and completion operations averaged approximately 1,800 completed feet per day, surpassing our strong results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Pioneer's well costs continue to benefit from these efficiency gains, leading to additional cost reductions during the quarter of approximately $250 thousand per well, or a reduction of approximately $2 million per well when compared to the Company's original 2020 budget. The trend of lower well costs continues to significantly improve capital efficiency. Pioneer expects approximately 60% of the achieved well cost savings this year to be sustainable through commodity price cycles.

The Company's controllable cash costs, inclusive of lease operating expense, G&A and interest expense, continue to trend lower and represent an approximately 25% reduction per BOE in 2020 when compared to 2019. Pioneer's improved cost structure continues to drive strong margins and provide incremental cash flow. Cash flow is forecasted to improve even further once the pending acquisition of Parsley is completed, and the Company begins to realize the expected annual synergies associated with the acquisition of approximately $325 million.

The Company continues to proactively curtail lower-margin, higher-cost vertical well production in the current commodity price environment, benefiting operating costs. Pioneer curtailed approximately 5.5 MBOPD of net production during the third quarter and expects the same amount to remain curtailed in the current commodity price environment. The majority of the vertical wells associated with this production are expected to be plugged and abandoned and are not expected to return to production. Decisions to curtail production are economically driven and evaluated on a well-by-well basis.

Full-Year 2020 Update

The Company is maintaining its 2020 drilling, completions and facilities capital budget range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, with an additional approximately $100 million budgeted for Pioneer's differentiated water infrastructure, resulting in a total 2020 capital budget2 range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Pioneer is increasing its guidance for 2020 oil production to a range of 209 to 211 MBOPD and total production range of 365 to 369 MBOEPD. The Company continues to monitor the fluid macroeconomic environment and will remain flexible and responsive to changing market conditions to preserve its strong balance sheet.

The Company is currently operating eight horizontal drilling rigs and four frac fleets. The operated drilling rigs include one horizontal drilling rig in the southern joint venture area and one horizontal drilling rig associated with Pioneer's nine-well DrillCo agreement in the southern joint venture area. Pioneer will continue to evaluate its drilling and completions program on an economic basis, with future activity levels assessed regularly and governed by its reinvestment framework.

Pioneer has redefined its investment proposition to prioritize free cash flow generation and return of capital. This capital allocation framework is intended to create long-term value for shareholders by optimizing the reinvestment of cash flow to accelerate the Company's free cash flow profile. The acquisition of Parsley is expected to reduce the reinvestment rate from a range of 70% to 80% to a range of 65% to 75%, enhancing the value proposition for shareholders through increased free cash flow generation. Pioneer is targeting a 10% total annual return, inclusive of a strong and growing base dividend4, a variable dividend4 and high-return oil growth. The Company believes this differentiated strategy will position Pioneer to be competitive across sectors.

Pioneer continues to maintain substantial oil derivative coverage in order to protect the balance sheet, providing the Company with operational and financial flexibility. The Company’s financial and derivative mark-to-market results and open derivatives positions are outlined in the attached schedules.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

Fourth quarter 2020 oil production is forecasted to average between 197 to 207 MBOPD and total production is expected to average between 355 to 370 MBOEPD. Production costs are expected to average $6.25 per BOE to $7.75 per BOE. DD&A expense is expected to average $11.75 per BOE to $13.75 per BOE. Total exploration and abandonment expense is forecasted to be $5 million to $15 million. G&A expense is expected to be $56 million to $66 million. Interest expense is expected to be $35 million to $40 million. Other expense is forecasted to be $20 million to $30 million, excluding stacked drilling rig fees, idle frac fleet fees and other fees associated with reduced activity levels. Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations is expected to be $2 million to $5 million. The cash flow impact related to purchases and sales of oil and gas, including firm transportation, is expected to be a loss of $40 million to $80 million, based on forward oil price estimates for the quarter. The Company’s effective income tax rate is expected to be less than 21%. Cash income taxes are expected to be nominal.

Environmental, Social & Governance

Pioneer views sustainability as a multidisciplinary focus that balances economic growth, environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The Company emphasizes developing natural resources in a manner that protects surrounding communities and preserves the environment.

Pioneer is focused on reducing emissions and emission intensities. Between 2016 and 2018, the Company's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been reduced by 24%, total GHG emission intensity has decreased by 38% and methane intensity has declined by 41%. Additionally, between January 2018 and July 2019, the Company was able to limit Permian flaring to less than 2% of its produced gas, one of the lowest flaring percentages in the Permian Basin. The Company's proactive measures, including monitoring 100% of its Permian facilities aerially for leak detection and repair and only producing a well once it is fully connected to a gas line, help to make Pioneer a leader in environmental stewardship.

Socially, Pioneer maintains a proactive safety culture, supports a diverse workforce and inspires teamwork to drive innovation. The Board of Directors has a Health, Safety and Environment Committee and a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to provide director-level oversight of these activities. These committees help to promote a culture of continuous improvement in safety and environmental practices.

For more details, see Pioneer’s 2019 Sustainability Report at pxd.com/sustainability. Pioneer expects to publish its comprehensive 2020 Sustainability Report during the fourth quarter.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.

Footnote 1: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation to comparable GAAP number in supplemental schedules.

Footnote 2: Excludes acquisitions, asset retirement obligations, capitalized interest, geological and geophysical G&A, information technology and corporate facilities.

Footnote 3: Unusual items include the following: (i) $74 million of employee-related charges associated with the Company's 2020 corporate restructuring and (ii) COVID-19 operational plan changes that led to (a) $14 million in charges related to idle frac fleet fees, stacked drilling rig charges and drilling rig early termination charges and (b) $1 million in sand take-or-pay deficiencies and other payments. See reconciliation in supplemental schedules.

Footnote 4: The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, the Company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, level of indebtedness, statutory and contractual restrictions applying to the payment of dividends and other considerations that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,325 $ 631 Restricted cash 66 74 Accounts receivable, net 662 1,035 Income taxes receivable 22 7 Inventories 191 205 Derivatives 49 32 Investment in affiliate 67 187 Other 38 20 Total current assets 2,420 2,191 Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method of accounting 24,070 23,028 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (9,719) (8,583) Total oil and gas properties, net 14,351 14,445 Other property and equipment, net 1,603 1,632 Operating lease right of use assets 198 280 Goodwill 261 261 Other assets 144 258 $ 18,977 $ 19,067 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,008 $ 1,411 Interest payable 17 53 Income taxes payable 2 3 Current portion of long-term debt 140 450 Derivatives 51 12 Operating leases 99 136 Other 371 431 Total current liabilities 1,688 2,496 Long-term debt 3,148 1,839 Derivatives 14 8 Deferred income taxes 1,406 1,389 Operating leases 113 170 Other liabilities 954 1,046 Equity 11,654 12,119 $ 18,977 $ 19,067

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas $ 922 $ 1,235 $ 2,617 $ 3,567 Sales of purchased oil and gas 935 1,171 2,391 3,463 Interest and other income (loss), net 13 (222) (145) (42) Derivative gain (loss), net (57) 121 60 150 Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net 2 20 7 (477) 1,815 2,325 4,930 6,661 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 163 227 506 667 Production and ad valorem taxes 63 86 182 223 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 393 438 1,243 1,271 Purchased oil and gas 998 1,125 2,598 3,184 Exploration and abandonments 16 11 35 46 General and administrative 64 72 180 246 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 2 2 7 7 Interest 34 29 94 88 Other 98 32 273 390 1,831 2,022 5,118 6,122 Income (loss) before income taxes (16) 303 (188) 539 Income tax benefit (provision) (4) (72) 18 (127) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (20) $ 231 $ (170) $ 412 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common

stockholders $ (0.12) $ 1.38 $ (1.03) $ 2.44 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 165 167 165 168

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (20) $ 231 $ (170) $ 412 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 393 438 1,243 1,271 Impairment of inventory and other property and equipment 1 3 2 34 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 5 2 8 6 Deferred income taxes 3 72 (8) 127 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (2) (20) (7) 477 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 27 — Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 2 2 7 7 Interest expense 16 1 34 4 Derivative-related activity (24) (97) 28 (116) Amortization of stock-based compensation 21 19 54 81 Investment in affiliate valuation adjustment 18 193 119 22 South Texas contingent consideration valuation

adjustment (22) 48 42 61 South Texas deficiency fee obligation — — 69 — Other 31 20 94 96 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (97) (64) 371 (47) Inventories (21) 3 13 (55) Other assets (4) 1 22 (15) Accounts payable 148 70 (164) 1 Interest payable (10) (29) (37) (29) Other liabilities (47) 2 (201) (50) Net cash provided by operating activities 391 895 1,546 2,287 Net cash used in investing activities (236) (895) (1,342) (1,914) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 987 (205) 482 (685) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,142 (205) 686 (312) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 249 718 705 825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,391 $ 513 $ 1,391 $ 513

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED SUMMARY PRODUCTION, PRICE AND MARGIN DATA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average Daily Sales Volume: Oil (Bbls) 200,670 215,204 212,718 209,666 Natural gas liquids ("NGLs") (Bbls) 82,614 74,814 85,707 69,682 Gas (Mcf) 430,106 364,240 418,547 360,939 Total (BOE) 354,968 350,725 368,183 339,504 Average Price: Oil per Bbl $ 39.22 $ 53.93 $ 36.05 $ 52.97 NGLs per Bbl $ 16.93 $ 16.81 $ 14.64 $ 19.61 Gas per Mcf $ 1.74 $ 1.54 $ 1.50 $ 1.64 Total per BOE $ 28.22 $ 38.28 $ 25.94 $ 38.48

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in $ per BOE) Margin Data: Average price $ 28.22 Production costs (4.99) Production and ad valorem taxes (1.90) $ 21.33

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY EARNINGS PER SHARE INFORMATION

(in millions)

The Company uses the two-class method of calculating basic and diluted earnings per share. Under the two-class method of calculating earnings per share, generally acceptable accounting principles ("GAAP") provide that share-based awards with guaranteed dividend or distribution participation rights qualify as "participating securities" during their vesting periods. During periods in which the Company realizes net income attributable to common shareholders, the Company's basic net income per share attributable to common shareholders is computed as (i) net income attributable to common stockholders, (ii) less participating share-based basic earnings (iii) divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company's diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) basic net income attributable to common stockholders, (ii) plus the reallocation of participating earnings, if any, (iii) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. During periods in which the Company realizes a net loss attributable to common stockholders, securities or other contracts to issue common stock would be dilutive to loss per share; therefore, conversion into common stock is assumed not to occur.

The Company's net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders is reconciled to basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (20) $ 231 $ (170) $ 412 Participating share-based basic earnings — (1) — (2) Basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (20) $ 230 $ (170) $ 410 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 165 167 165 168

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions)

EBITDAX, discretionary cash flow ("DCF") (as defined below) and net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDAX are presented herein, and reconciled to the GAAP measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, because of their wide acceptance by the investment community as financial indicators of a company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur debt. The Company also views the non-GAAP measures of EBITDAX, DCF and net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDAX as useful tools for comparisons of the Company's financial indicators with those of peer companies that follow the full cost method of accounting. EBITDAX and DCF should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities, as defined by GAAP.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (20) $ 231 $ (170) $ 412 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 393 438 1,243 1,271 Exploration and abandonments 16 11 35 46 Impairment of inventory and other property and equipment 1 3 2 34 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 2 2 7 7 Interest expense 34 29 94 88 Income tax (benefit) provision 4 72 (18) 127 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (2) (20) (7) 477 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 27 — Derivative-related activity (24) (97) 28 (116) Amortization of stock-based compensation 18 18 51 55 Investment in affiliate valuation adjustment 18 193 119 22 South Texas contingent consideration valuation adjustment (22) 48 42 61 South Texas deficiency fee obligation — — 69 — Restructuring charges (including stock-based compensation) 74 1 74 167 Other 31 20 94 96 EBITDAX before restructuring charges 523 949 1,690 2,747 Restructuring charges (excluding stock based compensation) (71) — (71) (141) EBITDAX (a) 452 949 1,619 2,606 Cash interest expense (18) (28) (60) (84) Current income tax benefit (provision) (1) — 10 — Discretionary cash flow (b) 433 921 1,569 2,522 Cash exploration expense (11) (9) (27) (40) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (31) (17) 4 (195) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 391 $ 895 $ 1,546 $ 2,287

______________________ (a) "EBITDAX" represents earnings before depletion, depreciation and amortization expense; exploration and abandonments; impairment of inventory and other property and equipment; accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations; interest expense; income taxes; net (gain) loss on the disposition of assets; loss on early extinguishment of debt; noncash derivative related activity; amortization of stock-based compensation; noncash valuation adjustments on investments, contingent consideration and deficiency fee obligations; noncash restructuring charges; and other noncash items. (b) Discretionary cash flow equals cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and cash exploration expense.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except ratios) Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net income $ 174 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 1,683 Exploration and abandonments 47 Impairment of inventory and other property and equipment 6 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 10 Interest expense 127 Income tax provision 86 Gain on disposition of assets (7) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 27 Derivative-related activity 157 Amortization of stock-based compensation 70 Investment in affiliate valuation adjustment 82 South Texas contingent consideration valuation adjustment 26 South Texas deficiency fee obligation 69 Restructuring charges (including stock-based compensation) 74 Other 103 EBITDAX before restructuring charges 2,734 Restructuring charges (excluding stock-based compensation) (71) EBITDAX (a) 2,663 Cash interest expense (88) Current income tax benefit 15 Discretionary cash flow (b) 2,590 Cash exploration expense (37) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (179) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,374

______________________ (a) "EBITDAX" represents earnings before depletion, depreciation and amortization expense; exploration and abandonments; impairment of inventory and other property and equipment; accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations; interest expense; income taxes; net gain on the disposition of assets; loss on early extinguishment of debt; noncash derivative related activity; amortization of stock-based compensation; noncash valuation adjustments on investments, contingent consideration and deficiency fee obligations; noncash restructuring charges and other noncash items. (b) Discretionary cash flow equals cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and cash exploration expense.

The Company's net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDAX is calculated as follows:

September 30, 2020 Current and long-term portion of long-term debt $ 3,288 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,325) Net debt $ 1,963 Net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDAX 0.7

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(in millions, except per share data)

Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders excluding noncash mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments and unusual items are presented in this earnings release and reconciled to the Company's net loss attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP), as the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's business that, when viewed together with its GAAP financial results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its historical financial performance and future operating results, greater transparency of underlying trends and greater comparability of results across periods. In addition, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may enhance investors' ability to assess the Company's historical and future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measure and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Noncash MTM adjustments and unusual items may recur in future periods; however, the amount and frequency can vary significantly from period to period.

The Company's net loss attributable to common stockholders as determined in accordance with GAAP is reconciled to income adjusted for noncash MTM adjustments including (i) the Company's derivative positions, (ii) contingent consideration attributable to the 2019 South Texas divestiture and (iii) the Company's equity investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro"), and unusual items is as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Ref After-tax

Amounts Per Diluted

Share Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (20) $ (0.12) Noncash MTM adjustments: Derivative gain, net ($24 pretax) (19) (0.11) South Texas contingent consideration gain ($22 pretax) (a) (17) (0.10) ProPetro stock loss ($18 pretax) 14 0.09 Adjusted loss excluding noncash MTM adjustments (42) (0.24) Unusual items: 2020 corporate restructuring ($74 pretax) (b) 58 0.35 COVID-19 related charges ($15 pretax) (c) 11 0.07 Gain on disposition of assets ($2 pretax) (1) (0.01) Adjusted income excluding noncash MTM adjustments and unusual items $ 26 $ 0.17

_____________________ (a) The Company was entitled to receive contingent consideration associated with the 2019 sale of its Eagle Ford and other remaining assets in South Texas. In July 2020, the Company received $49 million to fully satisfy the contingent consideration. (b) Represents employee-related charges associated with the Company's 2020 corporate restructuring, including $3 million of noncash stock based compensation expense related to accelerated vesting of certain equity awards. (c) As a result of changes to the Company's drilling plans caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, the Company recognized (i) $14 million of idle frac fleet fees, stacked drilling rig charges and drilling rig early termination charges and (ii) $1 million in charges related to sand take-or-pay deficiencies and other payments.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(in millions)

Free cash flow ("FCF") is a non-GAAP financial measure. As used by the Company, FCF is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, less capital expenditures. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is a financial indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions, debt maturities, dividends and share repurchases after capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 391 $ 1,546 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 31 (4) Less: Capital expenditures (a) (291) (1,146) Free cash flow $ 131 $ 396

_____________________ (a) Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Costs incurred $ 288 $ 1,105 Less: Excluded items (a) (11) (25) Plus: Other property, plant and equipment capital (b) 14 66 Capital expenditures $ 291 $ 1,146

______________________ (a) Comprised of acquisition costs, asset retirement obligations and geological and geophysical general and administrative costs. (b) Includes other property plant and equipment additions related to water infrastructure, well services and vehicles.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Open Commodity Derivative Positions as of November 3, 2020 (Volumes are average daily amounts) 2020 Year Ending December 31, 2021 Fourth Quarter Average daily oil production associated with derivatives (Bbl): Brent collar contracts with short puts: (a) Volume 115,500 — Price: Ceiling $ 69.78 $ — Floor $ 62.06 $ — Short put $ 53.56 $ — Brent swap contracts: Volume 155,200 — Price $ 36.47 $ — Brent call contracts sold: Volume (b) — 20,000 Price $ — $ 69.74 Brent collar contracts with short puts: Volume 30,000 90,000 Price: Ceiling $ 43.09 $ 50.74 Floor $ 34.83 $ 45.11 Short put $ 24.83 $ 35.07 Average daily gas production associated with Derivatives (MMBtu): NYMEX swap contracts: Volume 16,739 152,466 Price $ 2.43 $ 2.66 NYMEX collar contracts: Volume — 150,000 Price: Ceiling $ — $ 3.15 Floor $ — $ 2.50 Basis swap contracts: Permian Basin index swap volume (c) 16,739 2,466 Price differential $ (1.59) $ (1.46)

______________________ (a) Represents collar contracts with short puts that were entered into prior to the March 2020 oil price decline. During and subsequent to March 2020, the Company entered into incremental swap contracts and collar contracts with short puts to provide additional downside protection for its remaining 2020 volumes. (b) The referenced call contracts were sold in exchange for higher ceiling prices on certain 2020 collar contracts. (c) The referenced basis swap contracts fix the basis differentials between the index price at which the Company sells its Permian Basin gas and the NYMEX index price used in swap contracts.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (continued) Derivative Gain (Loss), Net (in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Noncash changes in fair value: Oil derivative gain (loss), net $ 47 $ (5) Gas derivative loss, net (23) (23) Total noncash derivative gain (loss), net 24 (28) Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments: Oil derivative receipts (payments) (a) (79) 112 Gas derivative payments (2) (2) Interest rate derivative payments — (22) Total cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments, net (81) 88 Total derivative gain (loss), net $ (57) $ 60

_____________________ (a) Includes the effect of liquidating certain of the Company's 2021 Brent collar contracts with short puts for cash payments of $43 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and certain of the Company's 2020 and 2021 Brent collar contracts with short puts for cash payments of $11 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

