Spok Announces Access Procedures for Its Investor Update on November 10, 2020

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced the procedure for obtaining access to its Investor Update. The Spok 2020 Investor Update will include selected presentations from the Spok Connect 20 user conference from October 2020. Presentations from that conference will be made available to investors starting at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The presentations will be available for viewing until 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

An archive of the webcast presentations, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible in the What’s New section of the Investor Relations page of the Spok website at www.spok.com. The 2020 Investor Update presentations have been password protected. To obtain the passcode to view the presentations please contact Al Galgano in Spok Investor Relations at (952) 567-0295 or al.galgano@spok.com. Additionally, a link to the presentation slides will also be available in the What’s New section of the Investor Relations page of the Spok website at www.spok.com. These slide presentations will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 through 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 10, 2020.