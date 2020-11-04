 

Ping Identity Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Outlook for Fourth Quarter

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We were pleased to deliver outperformance across all guidance metrics for the third quarter. Our continued execution is a testament to the importance enterprise CIOs and CISOs place on security, digital transformation, and partnering with Ping Identity. As we turn to the fourth quarter and beyond, our focus is to continue to build on this momentum and deliver world-class enterprise identity solutions,” said Andre Durand, Ping Identity’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Identity remains at the nexus of both digital and security transformations. As we establish a new working norm, Ping Identity continues to partner closely with enterprises along their hybrid and multi-cloud journey. As a result, we have focused intently on speed of deployment, providing customers with technology and services to assist with enterprise migrations, and unifying our platform through a simple and elegant administrative experience,” Durand concluded.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

ARR: Ending ARR at September 30, 2020 was $242.6 million and represented a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. Ping Identity defines ARR as the annualized value of all subscription contracts as of the end of the period.

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $59.9 million. Subscription revenue was $55.1 million.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $20.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $10.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: For the period ended September 30, 2020, Ping Identity’s dollar-based net retention rate was 110%.

Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Acquired Symphonic, a leader in Dynamic Authorization, effective with the closing on October 31, 2020. Ping Data Governance and Symphonic together will provide large enterprises the ability to easily manage authorization of critical transactions, provide access to sensitive data, and deliver new digital services to the market faster
  • Launched two new enterprise cloud services, PingOne MFA and PingOne Risk to strengthen customer authentication and improve security around Passwordless user experiences
  • Hosted IDENTIFY, Ping Identity’s annual users conference virtually with its partners to recognize its customers’ success, demonstrate multiple new products, and deliver keynote presentations from industry leaders
  • Ended the quarter with 252 customers over $250,000 in ARR, representing an 11% year-over-year growth rate in that customer cohort

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Raj Dani, Ping Identity’s CFO added, “Ping Identity’s year-over-year ARR growth of 17% proves our ability to successfully navigate the economic climate. We saw solid improvement in our cash flow from operations, increasing $11.5 million year over year, while our Unlevered Free Cash Flow margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 6%. Enterprises continue to choose Ping Identity’s hybrid cloud platform and SaaS services to go wall-to-wall in securing their customers, employees and other key partners.”

Financial Outlook

Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending December 31, 2020:

Total ARR of $255.0 million to $257.0 million

Total Revenue of $67.0 million to $70.0 million

Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $(5.0) million to $(3.0) million

Webcast / Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Ping Identity will host a webcast conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The listen-only webcast is available at https://investor.pingidentity.com. Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6159505. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2020. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 6159505. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Ping Identity’s results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Levered Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and acquisition-related expenses. Ping Identity believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical consolidated financial information, certain statements in this press release and on the related teleconference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and on the related teleconference call are forward-looking statements. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements Ping Identity makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company’s other filings with the SEC which include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; our ability to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to enhance and deploy our cloud-based offerings while continuing to effectively offer our on-premise offerings; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; the impact on our business of a network or data security incident or unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data; the effects on our business if we are unable to acquire new customers, if our customers do not renew their arrangements with us, or if we are unable to expand sales to our existing customers or develop new solutions or solution packages that achieve market acceptance; our ability to manage our growth effectively, execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges; our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to enhance and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel to execute our growth plan; the risks associated with interruptions or performance problems of our technology, infrastructure and service providers; our dependence on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure services; the impact of data privacy concerns, evolving regulations of cloud computing, cross-border data transfer restrictions and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations; the impact of volatility in quarterly operating results; the risks associated with our revenue recognition policy and other factors may distort our financial results in any given period; the effects on our customer base and business if we are unable to enhance our brand cost-effectively; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and similar laws; our ability to comply with governmental export and import controls and economic sanctions laws; our ability to comply with HIPAA; the potential adverse impact of legal proceedings; the impact of our frequently long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets or otherwise successfully implement our growth strategy; the impact of a change in our pricing model; our ability to meet service level commitments under our customer contracts; the impact on our business and reputation if we are unable to provide high-quality customer support; our dependence on strategic relationships with third parties; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in IT and identity spending; the ability of our platform, solutions and solution packages to interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures; our dependence on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our dependence on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructures; our reliance on software and services from other parties; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our solutions; our ability to protect our proprietary rights; the impact on our business if we are subject to infringement claim or a claim that results in a significant damage award; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our solutions, solution packages and subscriptions; our reliance on SaaS vendors to operate certain functions of our business; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our agreements; the risks associated with liability claims if we breach our contracts; the impact of the failure by our customers to pay us in accordance with the terms of their agreements; our ability to expand the sales of our solutions and solution packages to customers located outside of the United States; the risks associated with exposure to foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of Brexit; the impact of potentially adverse tax consequences associated with our international operations; the impact of changes in tax laws or regulations; the impact of the Tax Act; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; the risks associated with having operations and employees located in Israel; the risks associated with doing business with governmental entities; and the impact of catastrophic events on our business. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Ping Identity’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

55,113

 

 

$

57,495

 

 

$

166,199

 

 

$

161,387

 

Professional services and other

 

 

4,828

 

 

 

4,270

 

 

 

14,135

 

 

 

13,276

 

Total revenue

 

 

59,941

 

 

 

61,765

 

 

 

180,334

 

 

 

174,663

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1)

 

 

8,091

 

 

 

5,995

 

 

 

22,709

 

 

 

16,828

 

Professional services and other (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1)

 

 

4,083

 

 

 

4,086

 

 

 

12,322

 

 

 

11,002

 

Amortization expense

 

 

5,177

 

 

 

4,159

 

 

 

14,723

 

 

 

11,981

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

17,351

 

 

 

14,240

 

 

 

49,754

 

 

 

39,811

 

Gross profit

 

 

42,590

 

 

 

47,525

 

 

 

130,580

 

 

 

134,852

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

 

21,164

 

 

 

17,819

 

 

 

64,105

 

 

 

55,153

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

12,224

 

 

 

11,283

 

 

 

35,849

 

 

 

33,594

 

General and administrative(1)

 

 

10,702

 

 

 

10,984

 

 

 

33,817

 

 

 

26,732

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,223

 

 

 

4,060

 

 

 

12,705

 

 

 

12,334

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

48,313

 

 

 

44,146

 

 

 

146,476

 

 

 

127,813

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(5,723

)

 

 

3,379

 

 

 

(15,896

)

 

 

7,039

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(605

)

 

 

(3,818

)

 

 

(1,835

)

 

 

(12,067

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(3,150

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,150

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,271

 

 

 

(992

)

 

 

716

 

 

 

(767

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

666

 

 

 

(7,960

)

 

 

(1,119

)

 

 

(15,984

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(5,057

)

 

 

(4,581

)

 

 

(17,015

)

 

 

(8,945

)

Benefit for income taxes

 

 

4,061

 

 

 

3,986

 

 

 

8,937

 

 

 

5,227

 

Net loss

 

$

(996

)

 

$

(595

)

 

$

(8,078

)

 

$

(3,718

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.06

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

80,692

 

 

 

66,269

 

 

 

80,203

 

 

 

65,436

 

______________________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Subscription cost of revenue

 

$

166

 

$

 

$

486

 

$

Professional services and other cost of revenue

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

281

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,169

 

 

283

 

 

3,209

 

 

693

Research and development

 

 

1,602

 

 

225

 

 

3,788

 

 

658

General and administrative

 

 

1,546

 

 

1,190

 

 

4,219

 

 

2,446

Total

 

$

4,581

 

$

1,698

 

$

11,983

 

$

3,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(In thousands)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

173,206

 

$

67,637

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $728 and $873

 

 

49,659

 

 

67,642

Contract assets, current

 

 

69,766

 

 

70,031

Deferred commissions, current

 

 

5,773

 

 

5,814

Prepaid expenses

 

 

17,703

 

 

12,768

Other current assets

 

 

1,068

 

 

3,774

Total current assets

 

 

317,175

 

 

227,666

Noncurrent assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

9,564

 

 

11,183

Goodwill

 

 

418,660

 

 

417,696

Intangible assets, net

 

 

177,447

 

 

187,868

Contract assets, noncurrent

 

 

14,239

 

 

15,979

Deferred commissions, noncurrent

 

 

8,231

 

 

7,856

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

2,685

 

 

2,755

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

15,052

 

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

2,518

 

 

1,808

Total noncurrent assets

 

 

648,396

 

 

645,145

Total assets

 

$

965,571

 

$

872,811

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

748

 

$

1,118

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

6,837

 

 

9,302

Accrued compensation

 

 

10,427

 

 

18,126

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

35,640

 

 

45,446

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

3,770

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

57,422

 

 

73,992

Noncurrent liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

2,352

 

 

2,061

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

148,951

 

 

50,941

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

19,679

 

 

30,571

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

17,005

 

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

2,607

 

 

4,775

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

 

190,594

 

 

88,348

Total liabilities

 

 

248,016

 

 

162,340

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

81

 

 

80

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

733,769

 

 

718,446

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(561)

 

 

(399)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(15,734)

 

 

(7,656)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

717,555

 

 

710,471

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

965,571

 

$

872,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(8,078

)

 

$

(3,718

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

3,150

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

27,428

 

 

 

24,315

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

11,983

 

 

 

3,797

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

 

5,432

 

 

 

4,110

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

 

187

 

 

 

626

 

Operating leases, net

 

 

(105

)

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(11,391

)

 

 

(6,910

)

Other

 

 

(13

)

 

 

292

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

18,029

 

 

 

15,980

 

Contract assets

 

 

2,005

 

 

 

(15,931

)

Deferred commissions

 

 

(5,766

)

 

 

(5,295

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,869

)

 

 

(4,486

)

Other assets

 

 

(700

)

 

 

305

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(322

)

 

 

736

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

(9,017

)

 

 

(7,639

)

Accrued expenses and other

 

 

2,682

 

 

 

2,302

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(9,515

)

 

 

(3,160

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

19,970

 

 

 

8,474

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and other

 

 

(1,716

)

 

 

(4,517

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(9,824

)

 

 

(7,260

)

Acquisition of ShoCard, net of cash acquired of $0

 

 

(4,703

)

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(16,243

)

 

 

(12,077

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of Elastic Beam consideration and holdbacks

 

 

(424

)

 

 

(1,136

)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

 

174,375

 

Payment of offering costs

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(1,093

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

9,027

 

 

 

1,571

 

Payment for tax withholding on equity awards

 

 

(4,422

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

97,823

 

 

 

 

Payment of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

(171,743

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

101,709

 

 

 

1,974

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

132

 

 

 

168

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

105,568

 

 

 

(1,461

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

68,386

 

 

 

84,143

 

End of period

 

$

173,954

 

 

$

82,682

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit

 

$

42,590

 

$

47,525

 

$

130,580

 

$

134,852

Amortization expense

 

 

5,177

 

 

4,159

 

 

14,723

 

 

11,981

Stock-based compensation

 

 

264

 

 

 

 

767

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

 

$

48,031

 

$

51,684

 

$

146,070

 

$

146,833

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

 

 

80%

 

 

84%

 

 

81%

 

 

84%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Total operating expenses

 

$

48,313

 

$

44,146

 

$

146,476

 

$

127,813

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(4,317)

 

 

(1,698)

 

 

(11,216)

 

 

(3,797)

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

(20)

 

 

(522)

 

 

(1,119)

 

 

(2,799)

Amortization expense

 

 

(3,352)

 

 

(3,361)

 

 

(10,041)

 

 

(10,316)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

$

40,624

 

$

38,565

 

$

124,100

 

$

110,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss

 

$

(996)

 

$

(595)

 

$

(8,078)

 

$

(3,718)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,581

 

 

1,698

 

 

11,983

 

 

3,797

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

20

 

 

522

 

 

1,119

 

 

2,799

Amortization expense

 

 

8,529

 

 

7,520

 

 

24,764

 

 

22,297

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

3,150

 

 

 

 

3,150

Provision for income taxes(1)

 

 

(3,283)

 

 

(3,351)

 

 

(9,467)

 

 

(8,331)

Non-GAAP Net Income

 

$

8,851

 

$

8,944

 

$

20,321

 

$

19,994

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.01)

 

$

(0.01)

 

$

(0.10)

 

$

(0.06)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

80,692

 

 

66,269

 

 

80,203

 

 

65,436

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.31

Diluted

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.30

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

80,692

 

 

66,269

 

 

80,203

 

 

65,436

Diluted

 

 

83,888

 

 

67,978

 

 

83,043

 

 

66,801

_____________________________________

(1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net loss

 

$

(996

)

 

$

(595

)

 

$

(8,078

)

 

$

(3,718

)

Interest expense(1)

 

 

605

 

 

 

3,818

 

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

12,067

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

3,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,150

 

Benefit for income taxes

 

 

(4,061

)

 

 

(3,986

)

 

 

(8,937

)

 

 

(5,227

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,400

 

 

 

8,219

 

 

 

27,428

 

 

 

24,315

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,581

 

 

 

1,698

 

 

 

11,983

 

 

 

3,797

 

Acquisition related expense

 

 

20

 

 

 

522

 

 

 

1,119

 

 

 

2,799

 

Other (income) expense, net(2)

 

 

(1,271

)

 

 

992

 

 

 

(716

)

 

 

767

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

8,278

 

 

$

13,818

 

 

$

24,634

 

 

$

37,950

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

 

14

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

22

%

______________________________________

(1) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.
(2) Includes gains and losses from transactions denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, interest income and other income (expense).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

19,970

 

 

$

8,474

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

 

1,728

 

 

 

11,441

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,716

)

 

 

(4,517

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(9,824

)

 

 

(7,260

)

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

 

$

10,158

 

 

$

8,138

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(16,243

)

 

$

(12,077

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

$

101,709

 

 

$

1,974

 

Cash paid for Elastic Beam compensation and bonus retention payments

 

$

4,173

 

 

$

4,868

 

Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow Guidance for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Low

 

High

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

(1,325

)

 

$

675

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

 

595

 

 

 

595

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(545

)

 

 

(545

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(3,725

)

 

 

(3,725

)

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

 

$

(5,000

)

 

$

(3,000

)

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

KEY BUSINESS METRICS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

Change

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$

 

%

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

ARR

 

$

242,594

 

$

206,730

 

$

35,864

 

17

%

 

