Ping Identity Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Outlook for Fourth Quarter

“We were pleased to deliver outperformance across all guidance metrics for the third quarter. Our continued execution is a testament to the importance enterprise CIOs and CISOs place on security, digital transformation, and partnering with Ping Identity. As we turn to the fourth quarter and beyond, our focus is to continue to build on this momentum and deliver world-class enterprise identity solutions,” said Andre Durand, Ping Identity’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“Identity remains at the nexus of both digital and security transformations. As we establish a new working norm, Ping Identity continues to partner closely with enterprises along their hybrid and multi-cloud journey. As a result, we have focused intently on speed of deployment, providing customers with technology and services to assist with enterprise migrations, and unifying our platform through a simple and elegant administrative experience,” Durand concluded.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

ARR: Ending ARR at September 30, 2020 was $242.6 million and represented a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. Ping Identity defines ARR as the annualized value of all subscription contracts as of the end of the period.

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $59.9 million. Subscription revenue was $55.1 million.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $20.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $10.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: For the period ended September 30, 2020, Ping Identity’s dollar-based net retention rate was 110%.

Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Recent Business Highlights

Acquired Symphonic, a leader in Dynamic Authorization, effective with the closing on October 31, 2020. Ping Data Governance and Symphonic together will provide large enterprises the ability to easily manage authorization of critical transactions, provide access to sensitive data, and deliver new digital services to the market faster

Launched two new enterprise cloud services, PingOne MFA and PingOne Risk to strengthen customer authentication and improve security around Passwordless user experiences

Hosted IDENTIFY, Ping Identity’s annual users conference virtually with its partners to recognize its customers’ success, demonstrate multiple new products, and deliver keynote presentations from industry leaders

Ended the quarter with 252 customers over $250,000 in ARR, representing an 11% year-over-year growth rate in that customer cohort

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Raj Dani, Ping Identity’s CFO added, “Ping Identity’s year-over-year ARR growth of 17% proves our ability to successfully navigate the economic climate. We saw solid improvement in our cash flow from operations, increasing $11.5 million year over year, while our Unlevered Free Cash Flow margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 6%. Enterprises continue to choose Ping Identity’s hybrid cloud platform and SaaS services to go wall-to-wall in securing their customers, employees and other key partners.”

Financial Outlook

Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending December 31, 2020:

Total ARR of $255.0 million to $257.0 million

Total Revenue of $67.0 million to $70.0 million

Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $(5.0) million to $(3.0) million

Webcast / Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Ping Identity will host a webcast conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The listen-only webcast is available at https://investor.pingidentity.com. Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6159505. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2020. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 6159505. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Ping Identity’s results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Levered Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and acquisition-related expenses. Ping Identity believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical consolidated financial information, certain statements in this press release and on the related teleconference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and on the related teleconference call are forward-looking statements. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements Ping Identity makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company’s other filings with the SEC which include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; our ability to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to enhance and deploy our cloud-based offerings while continuing to effectively offer our on-premise offerings; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; the impact on our business of a network or data security incident or unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data; the effects on our business if we are unable to acquire new customers, if our customers do not renew their arrangements with us, or if we are unable to expand sales to our existing customers or develop new solutions or solution packages that achieve market acceptance; our ability to manage our growth effectively, execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges; our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to enhance and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel to execute our growth plan; the risks associated with interruptions or performance problems of our technology, infrastructure and service providers; our dependence on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure services; the impact of data privacy concerns, evolving regulations of cloud computing, cross-border data transfer restrictions and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations; the impact of volatility in quarterly operating results; the risks associated with our revenue recognition policy and other factors may distort our financial results in any given period; the effects on our customer base and business if we are unable to enhance our brand cost-effectively; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and similar laws; our ability to comply with governmental export and import controls and economic sanctions laws; our ability to comply with HIPAA; the potential adverse impact of legal proceedings; the impact of our frequently long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets or otherwise successfully implement our growth strategy; the impact of a change in our pricing model; our ability to meet service level commitments under our customer contracts; the impact on our business and reputation if we are unable to provide high-quality customer support; our dependence on strategic relationships with third parties; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in IT and identity spending; the ability of our platform, solutions and solution packages to interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures; our dependence on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our dependence on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructures; our reliance on software and services from other parties; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our solutions; our ability to protect our proprietary rights; the impact on our business if we are subject to infringement claim or a claim that results in a significant damage award; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our solutions, solution packages and subscriptions; our reliance on SaaS vendors to operate certain functions of our business; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our agreements; the risks associated with liability claims if we breach our contracts; the impact of the failure by our customers to pay us in accordance with the terms of their agreements; our ability to expand the sales of our solutions and solution packages to customers located outside of the United States; the risks associated with exposure to foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of Brexit; the impact of potentially adverse tax consequences associated with our international operations; the impact of changes in tax laws or regulations; the impact of the Tax Act; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; the risks associated with having operations and employees located in Israel; the risks associated with doing business with governmental entities; and the impact of catastrophic events on our business. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Ping Identity’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 55,113 $ 57,495 $ 166,199 $ 161,387 Professional services and other 4,828 4,270 14,135 13,276 Total revenue 59,941 61,765 180,334 174,663 Cost of revenue: Subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1) 8,091 5,995 22,709 16,828 Professional services and other (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1) 4,083 4,086 12,322 11,002 Amortization expense 5,177 4,159 14,723 11,981 Total cost of revenue 17,351 14,240 49,754 39,811 Gross profit 42,590 47,525 130,580 134,852 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 21,164 17,819 64,105 55,153 Research and development(1) 12,224 11,283 35,849 33,594 General and administrative(1) 10,702 10,984 33,817 26,732 Depreciation and amortization 4,223 4,060 12,705 12,334 Total operating expenses 48,313 44,146 146,476 127,813 Income (loss) from operations (5,723 ) 3,379 (15,896 ) 7,039 Other income (expense): Interest expense (605 ) (3,818 ) (1,835 ) (12,067 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,150 ) — (3,150 ) Other income (expense), net 1,271 (992 ) 716 (767 ) Total other income (expense) 666 (7,960 ) (1,119 ) (15,984 ) Loss before income taxes (5,057 ) (4,581 ) (17,015 ) (8,945 ) Benefit for income taxes 4,061 3,986 8,937 5,227 Net loss $ (996 ) $ (595 ) $ (8,078 ) $ (3,718 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 80,692 66,269 80,203 65,436

______________________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Subscription cost of revenue $ 166 $ — $ 486 $ — Professional services and other cost of revenue 98 — 281 — Sales and marketing 1,169 283 3,209 693 Research and development 1,602 225 3,788 658 General and administrative 1,546 1,190 4,219 2,446 Total $ 4,581 $ 1,698 $ 11,983 $ 3,797

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,206 $ 67,637 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $728 and $873 49,659 67,642 Contract assets, current 69,766 70,031 Deferred commissions, current 5,773 5,814 Prepaid expenses 17,703 12,768 Other current assets 1,068 3,774 Total current assets 317,175 227,666 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 9,564 11,183 Goodwill 418,660 417,696 Intangible assets, net 177,447 187,868 Contract assets, noncurrent 14,239 15,979 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 8,231 7,856 Deferred income taxes, net 2,685 2,755 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,052 — Other noncurrent assets 2,518 1,808 Total noncurrent assets 648,396 645,145 Total assets $ 965,571 $ 872,811 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 748 $ 1,118 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,837 9,302 Accrued compensation 10,427 18,126 Deferred revenue, current 35,640 45,446 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,770 — Total current liabilities 57,422 73,992 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,352 2,061 Long-term debt, net of current portion 148,951 50,941 Deferred income taxes, net 19,679 30,571 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 17,005 — Other liabilities, noncurrent 2,607 4,775 Total noncurrent liabilities 190,594 88,348 Total liabilities 248,016 162,340 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 81 80 Additional paid-in capital 733,769 718,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (561) (399) Accumulated deficit (15,734) (7,656) Total stockholders' equity 717,555 710,471 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 965,571 $ 872,811

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,078 ) $ (3,718 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,150 Depreciation and amortization 27,428 24,315 Stock-based compensation expense 11,983 3,797 Amortization of deferred commissions 5,432 4,110 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 187 626 Operating leases, net (105 ) — Deferred taxes (11,391 ) (6,910 ) Other (13 ) 292 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,029 15,980 Contract assets 2,005 (15,931 ) Deferred commissions (5,766 ) (5,295 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,869 ) (4,486 ) Other assets (700 ) 305 Accounts payable (322 ) 736 Accrued compensation (9,017 ) (7,639 ) Accrued expenses and other 2,682 2,302 Deferred revenue (9,515 ) (3,160 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,970 8,474 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and other (1,716 ) (4,517 ) Capitalized software development costs (9,824 ) (7,260 ) Acquisition of ShoCard, net of cash acquired of $0 (4,703 ) — Other investing activities — (300 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,243 ) (12,077 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of Elastic Beam consideration and holdbacks (424 ) (1,136 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 174,375 Payment of offering costs (295 ) (1,093 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 9,027 1,571 Payment for tax withholding on equity awards (4,422 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt 97,823 — Payment of long-term debt — (171,743 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 101,709 1,974 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 132 168 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 105,568 (1,461 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 68,386 84,143 End of period $ 173,954 $ 82,682

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 42,590 $ 47,525 $ 130,580 $ 134,852 Amortization expense 5,177 4,159 14,723 11,981 Stock-based compensation 264 — 767 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 48,031 $ 51,684 $ 146,070 $ 146,833 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 80% 84% 81% 84%

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total operating expenses $ 48,313 $ 44,146 $ 146,476 $ 127,813 Stock-based compensation (4,317) (1,698) (11,216) (3,797) Acquisition related expenses (20) (522) (1,119) (2,799) Amortization expense (3,352) (3,361) (10,041) (10,316) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 40,624 $ 38,565 $ 124,100 $ 110,901

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (996) $ (595) $ (8,078) $ (3,718) Stock-based compensation 4,581 1,698 11,983 3,797 Acquisition related expenses 20 522 1,119 2,799 Amortization expense 8,529 7,520 24,764 22,297 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,150 — 3,150 Provision for income taxes(1) (3,283) (3,351) (9,467) (8,331) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 8,851 $ 8,944 $ 20,321 $ 19,994 Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.10) $ (0.06) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 80,692 66,269 80,203 65,436 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Basic 80,692 66,269 80,203 65,436 Diluted 83,888 67,978 83,043 66,801

_____________________________________

(1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (996 ) $ (595 ) $ (8,078 ) $ (3,718 ) Interest expense(1) 605 3,818 1,835 12,067 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,150 — 3,150 Benefit for income taxes (4,061 ) (3,986 ) (8,937 ) (5,227 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,400 8,219 27,428 24,315 Stock-based compensation expense 4,581 1,698 11,983 3,797 Acquisition related expense 20 522 1,119 2,799 Other (income) expense, net(2) (1,271 ) 992 (716 ) 767 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,278 $ 13,818 $ 24,634 $ 37,950 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14 % 22 % 14 % 22 %

______________________________________

(1) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.

(2) Includes gains and losses from transactions denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, interest income and other income (expense).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,970 $ 8,474 Add: Cash paid for interest 1,728 11,441 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,716 ) (4,517 ) Capitalized software development costs (9,824 ) (7,260 ) Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 10,158 $ 8,138 Net cash used in investing activities $ (16,243 ) $ (12,077 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 101,709 $ 1,974 Cash paid for Elastic Beam compensation and bonus retention payments $ 4,173 $ 4,868

Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow Guidance for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,325 ) $ 675 Add: Cash paid for interest 595 595 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (545 ) (545 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,725 ) (3,725 ) Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ (5,000 ) $ (3,000 )

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION KEY BUSINESS METRICS (In thousands) September 30, Change 2020 2019 $ % (dollars in thousands) ARR $ 242,594 $ 206,730 $ 35,864 17 %

