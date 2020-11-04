Inogen Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue of $74.3 million, down 19.0% from the same period in 2019, primarily due to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency (“PHE”)

Total revenue up sequentially from second quarter 2020 by 3.7%

Rental revenue of $7.5 million, up 40.1% from the same period in 2019

Net loss of $1.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million (see accompanying table for reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures)

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $220.5 million with no debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact worldwide and on our company in 2020, and it has continued to have a meaningful effect on our business throughout the third quarter due to a significant reduction in patient travel and activity outside of the home, reduced consumer confidence and physicians limiting patient interactions,” said Inogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wilkinson. “While these factors made for a challenging third quarter for our business, we saw total revenue grow sequentially from the second quarter of 2020. Furthermore, we saw strong growth in rental revenue in the third quarter, and we believe there is an opportunity to continue to drive oxygen rental setups given patient interest in our products.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 declined 19.0% to $74.3 million from $91.8 million in the same period in 2019. Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was up 3.7% sequentially compared to the second quarter of 2020

Domestic business-to-business sales decreased 23.5% to $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $30.1 million in the comparative period in 2019. Domestic business-to-business sales in the third quarter of 2020 were up 6.9% sequentially compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in domestic business-to-business sales in the third quarter of 2020 versus the comparative period in the prior year was primarily driven by reduced demand from resellers and home medical equipment (“HME”) providers for portable oxygen concentrators (“POCs”). The Company believes this decreased demand was primarily due to competitive bidding uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 PHE, including lower retail sales, reduced patient travel, physician offices continuing to limit patient interactions that traditionally have led to new oxygen patient referrals, HME providers minimizing the replacement of existing oxygen patient setups with POCs to limit patient interactions, and providers focusing on supplying stationary oxygen concentrators with higher flow characteristics to treat COVID-19 patients.

International business-to-business sales declined 21.1% to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 (23.0% decrease on a constant currency basis) versus $18.5 million in the comparative period in 2019. Sequentially, international business-to-business sales in the third quarter of 2020 were up 5.1% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in international business-to-business sales in the third quarter of 2020 versus the comparative period in the prior year was primarily driven by the temporarily reduced operating capacity of certain European respiratory assessment centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continued tender delays in certain European markets, and decreased sales in other markets, primarily Canada and Australia. However, during the third quarter, multiple tenders for the United Kingdom were resolved and service contracts were delivered. These contracts are expected to take effect starting in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Direct-to-consumer sales declined 22.7% to $29.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $37.8 million in the same period in 2019. The Company believes the decrease was primarily driven by the impacts of the COVID-19 PHE on consumer travel and mobility in addition to lower consumer confidence. Direct-to-consumer sales in the third quarter of 2020 were down 3.3% sequentially compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower average sales representative headcount in the quarter, partially offset by improved sales representative productivity.

Rental revenue increased 40.1% to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $5.4 million in the comparative period in 2019, primarily due to increased reimbursement rates, an increase in patients on service, higher billable patients as a percent of total patients on service, and lower revenue adjustments. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 29,500 patients on service, an increase of 11.7% as compared to June 30, 2020, due to the Company’s increased focus on new rental setups and reduced paperwork requirements associated with the COVID-19 PHE.

Total gross margin was 44.4% in the third quarter of 2020 versus 47.2% in the comparative period in 2019. Sales revenue gross margin was 43.5% in the third quarter of 2020 versus 48.2% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in sales revenue gross margin in the comparative period was primarily due to lower average selling prices, particularly in the Company’s direct-to-consumer channel where consumers bought product configurations with lower margin bundles, and increased material and overhead costs per unit, partially offset by lower warranty expense per unit in the third quarter of 2020. Rental revenue gross margin increased to 52.0% in the third quarter of 2020 versus 31.5% in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in rental revenue gross margin was primarily due to higher Medicare reimbursement rates, higher billable patients as a percent of total patients on service, lower revenue adjustments, and lower servicing and depreciation expense per patient on service.

Total operating expense decreased to $35.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $35.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a reduction in advertising costs, partially offset by an increase in intangible amortization. Research and development expense increased to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $2.6 million in the comparative period in 2019, primarily associated with $1.0 million of increased intangible amortization expense. Sales and marketing expense decreased to $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $24.0 million in the comparative period in 2019, primarily due to decreased advertising expenditures of $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. General and administrative expense increased to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $8.5 million in the comparative period in 2019, primarily due to higher personnel-related expenses, partially offset by lower legal and consulting expense. In addition, the Company adjusted $0.3 million from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund payment received in the second quarter of 2020 to offset COVID-19 PHE related costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020 as a benefit to general and administrative expense and a reduction to lost revenues classified in other income.

The Company reported an operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $2.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1.7 million with loss per diluted common share of $0.08.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $220.5 million as of September 30, 2020. The Company had no debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020.

On October 27, 2020, CMS announced that competitive bidding contracts that were scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2021 will not be awarded for most product categories, including oxygen, due to payment amounts not achieving the expected savings and the current COVID-19 PHE. The Company expects that Medicare rates will not change for the length of the COVID-19 PHE, except for the 2% Medicare sequestration that will go back into effect on January 1, 2021, and any net change for inflation and budget neutrality adjustments that typically occur annually each January, but have not yet been announced.

Because of the unprecedented market uncertainties, the Company is still unable to provide guidance for the full year 2020 or 2021. The uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 PHE makes the Company unable to estimate the impact on its financial results, including revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA estimates, for such periods.

However, the Company does expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have an adverse impact on its business in the fourth quarter of 2020 and that revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be down compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the seasonality in its business and the impacts of the COVID-19 PHE.

While the Company believes that the COVID-19 pandemic and any potential for further, prolonged lock-downs in future periods would have a negative impact on its sales in those periods, it plans to continue to make investments to broaden its product portfolio with the use of the recently acquired New Aera technology and also build the necessary infrastructure to support its focus on rentals. Given such investment initiatives, the Company expects increased operating expenses in the remainder of 2020 and 2021. Also, while the Company expects to incur minimal expenses related to bonus and performance-based stock compensation in 2020, it does expect such costs to increase in 2021.

About Inogen

We are a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. We primarily develop, manufacture and market innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, operating expenses for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 PHE on the Company’s business, including the impact on supply and demand for the Company’s products in its various business channels, the Company’s operating and sales strategy in respect to the COVID-19 PHE, expectations regarding international sales and tender activity, expectations regarding changes to reimbursement rates, and expectations related to the Company’s rental strategy and growth prospects. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue; the risks related to the COVID-19 PHE; the impact of changes in reimbursement rates and reimbursement and regulatory policies; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; risks relating to Inogen’s acquisition of New Aera and the integration of New Aera’s business and operations within those of Inogen; risks relating to reimbursement coding of the Tidal Assist Ventilator (TAV); the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue from the technology acquired from New Aera or that expenses and costs will exceed Inogen’s expectations; intellectual property risks if Inogen is unable to secure and maintain patent or other intellectual property protection for the intellectual property used in its products; and intellectual property risks relating to the acquisition of New Aera, including the risk of intellectual property litigation. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inogen has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of Inogen's core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare Inogen's performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans, to benchmark Inogen's performance externally against competitors, and for certain compensation decisions. Beginning with this quarter, Inogen is no longer providing a Non-GAAP Adjusted Total Revenue Growth metric because the decrease in sales associated with the large national provider referenced within such metric was largely applicable to periods prior to the periods presented herein. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Inogen's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Inogen encourages investors to carefully consider its results under U.S. GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release. For future periods, Inogen is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provision for income taxes, and certain other infrequently occurring items, such as acquisition-related costs, that may be incurred in the future.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,984 $ 198,037 Marketable securities 6,525 11,057 Accounts receivable, net 31,691 34,325 Inventories, net 29,220 35,664 Income tax receivable 3,105 2,976 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,856 10,160 Total current assets 303,381 292,219 Property and equipment, net 25,320 19,438 Goodwill 33,054 32,954 Intangible assets, net 71,009 77,533 Operating lease right-of-use asset 9,318 5,855 Deferred tax asset - noncurrent 14,083 14,452 Other assets 4,166 4,888 Total assets $ 460,331 $ 447,339 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 29,200 $ 30,730 Accrued payroll 7,234 6,215 Warranty reserve - current 5,887 4,923 Operating lease liability - current 1,890 2,014 Deferred revenue - current 6,628 5,478 Income tax payable 1,132 821 Total current liabilities 51,971 50,181 Warranty reserve - noncurrent 8,040 7,648 Operating lease liability - noncurrent 8,570 4,702 Earnout liability - noncurrent 26,393 26,559 Deferred revenue - noncurrent 12,766 13,541 Deferred tax liability - noncurrent 91 87 Total liabilities 107,831 102,718 Stockholders' equity Common stock 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 271,345 263,252 Retained earnings 80,726 81,434 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 407 (87 ) Total stockholders' equity 352,500 344,621 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 460,331 $ 447,339

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Sales revenue $ 66,809 $ 86,392 $ 215,561 $ 267,073 Rental revenue 7,520 5,369 18,948 15,953 Total revenue 74,329 91,761 234,509 283,026 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 37,714 44,769 120,914 134,066 Cost of rental revenue, including depreciation of $1,475 and $1,482 for the three months ended and $3,995 and $4,781 for the nine months ended, respectively 3,609 3,677 9,474 11,021 Total cost of revenue 41,323 48,446 130,388 145,087 Gross profit 33,006 43,315 104,121 137,939 Operating expense Research and development 3,511 2,636 10,406 5,773 Sales and marketing 22,882 24,047 72,131 80,006 General and administrative 8,586 8,525 28,087 27,050 Total operating expense 34,979 35,208 110,624 112,829 Income (loss) from operations (1,973 ) 8,107 (6,503 ) 25,110 Other income (expense) Interest income 114 1,149 842 3,877 Other income (expense) (54 ) (503 ) 5,586 (478 ) Total other income, net 60 646 6,428 3,399 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,913 ) 8,753 (75 ) 28,509 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (214 ) 1,890 633 6,184 Net income (loss) $ (1,699 ) $ 6,863 $ (708 ) $ 22,325 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 385 (309 ) 405 (340 ) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency hedging (82 ) (420 ) 162 (954 ) Less: reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (213 ) 338 (67 ) 796 Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency hedging (295 ) (82 ) 95 (158 ) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities (1 ) (18 ) (6 ) 18 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 89 (409 ) 494 (480 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,610 ) $ 6,454 $ (214 ) $ 21,845 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (1) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.02 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (1)(2) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.00 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic common shares 21,998,299 21,840,473 21,959,521 21,802,468 Diluted common shares 21,998,299 22,191,688 21,959,521 22,387,146

(1) Reconciliations of net income attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted can be found in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) Due to a net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, dilutive loss per share is the same as basic.

Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except units and patients) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue by region and category Business-to-business domestic sales $ 23,056 $ 30,143 $ 72,174 $ 85,857 Business-to-business international sales 14,581 18,492 48,538 60,859 Direct-to-consumer domestic sales 29,172 37,757 94,849 120,357 Direct-to-consumer domestic rentals 7,520 5,369 18,948 15,953 Total revenue $ 74,329 $ 91,761 $ 234,509 $ 283,026 Additional financial measures Units sold 42,200 51,600 138,100 158,500 Net rental patients as of period-end 29,500 25,600 29,500 25,600

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (1,699 ) $ 6,863 $ (708 ) $ 22,325 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest income (114 ) (1,149 ) (842 ) (3,877 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (214 ) 1,890 633 6,184 Depreciation and amortization 4,712 3,662 13,654 9,216 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2,685 11,266 12,737 33,848 Stock-based compensation 2,050 1,565 6,111 6,930 Change in fair value of earnout liability (146 ) — (166 ) — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,589 $ 12,831 $ 18,682 $ 40,778

Three months ended Nine months ended Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes and September 30, September 30, effective tax rate 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (1,913 ) $ 8,753 $ (75 ) $ 28,509 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (214 ) 1,890 633 6,184 Effective tax rate 11.2 % 21.6 % N.M. 21.7 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (214 ) $ 1,890 $ 633 $ 6,184 Non-GAAP adjustments: Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) from stock-based compensation (183 ) (64 ) (678 ) 383 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ (397 ) $ 1,826 $ (45 ) $ 6,567 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (1,913 ) $ 8,753 $ (75 ) $ 28,509 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (non-GAAP) (397 ) 1,826 (45 ) 6,567 Effective tax rate (non-GAAP) 20.8 % 20.9 % 60.0 % 23.0 %

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Non-GAAP international constant currency revenue (using 2019 FX rates) (using 2018 FX rates) (using 2019 FX rates) (using 2018 FX rates) International revenues (GAAP) $ 14,581 $ 18,492 $ 48,538 $ 60,859 Foreign exchange impact (337 ) 488 358 2,667 International constant currency revenues (non-GAAP) $ 14,244 $ 18,980 $ 48,896 $ 63,526 International revenue growth (GAAP) -21.1 % -12.5 % -20.2 % 3.5 % International constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP) -23.0 % -10.2 % -19.7 % 8.0 %

