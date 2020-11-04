Limestone Bank Appoints New Market President

Limestone Bank (“the Bank”), a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank which operates in 14 counties, announced the addition of a new member of the leadership team, Brad Smither, as market president for the Frankfort, Kentucky banking center.

Brad Smither Named Limestone Bank’s Market President for Frankfort, Kentucky banking center. (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry, Mr. Smither has extensive experience in the areas of business development and commercial lending for banks in the Frankfort area market. Prior to joining Limestone Bank, Mr. Smither held the positions of market president and commercial lender with Citizens Commerce Bank since 2016. Prior to starting his career in banking, Mr. Smither earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University.

With his community always top of mind, Mr. Smither has been involved in a number of local organizations which include serving as a past board member of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, and most recently as a member of the Salvation Army Finance Committee and as Treasurer of the Franklin County Crimestoppers organization.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Smither to Limestone Bank and look forward to deepening our connection with the city of Frankfort as we support his continued dedication to meet the banking needs of the community,” said John T. Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Limestone Bank.

In November of last year, the Bank completed the acquisition of the Frankfort banking center along with three other banking centers located in the cities of Elizabethtown and Owensboro from Republic Bank and Trust, as announced in a previous press release.

For more information, please contact Morgan Tiemann at MTiemann@LimestoneBank.com.

About Limestone Bank, Inc.

Limestone Bank is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank, wholly owned by Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) which operates banking centers in 14 counties throughout the Commonwealth. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and commercial banking products and services.

