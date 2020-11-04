Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Borrowing Base Reaffirmation and Provides Hedging Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company” or “Northern”) today announced that the borrowing base under its reserves-based revolving credit facility has been reaffirmed at $660.0 million. The 14 lender syndicate unanimously reaffirmed this amount, effective as of November 2, 2020. No changes were made to the terms of the credit facility, and Northern is in full compliance with all covenants. Northern anticipates ample cash on hand and liquidity to satisfy its sole short-term amortization payment in January 2021.

Northern remains majority hedged on its projected oil production at above-market prices through 2021. Additionally, Northern has 5,000 barrels/day hedged at $51.77/barrel for the first quarter of 2022 and 1,000 barrels/day hedged at $50.05/bbl for the remaining three quarters of 2022. The following table summarizes Northern’s crude oil swap contracts.

Period Production NYMEX WTI Price Q4:20 ~25.8 Mbo/d ~$58.03 2021 ~19.4 Mbo/d ~$55.68 Q1:22 ~5.0 Mbo/d ~$51.77 Q2-Q4:22 ~1.0 Mbo/d ~$50.05

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

“We are pleased that our strong reserves base and excellent hedge profile continue to support a reaffirmation of our borrowing base,” commented Chad Allen, Northern’s Chief Financial Officer, “Due to Northern’s free cash flow profile, Northern anticipates substantial reductions in facility borrowings by year end 2021. While we don’t require significant liquidity to operate, our business plan should deliver a strong liquidity base for potential acquisitions and debt reduction over time.”

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.northernoil.com.