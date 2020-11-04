Tutor Perini Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results

Income from construction operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $83.0 million, the highest third-quarter result since the merger in 2008 and up 73% compared to $47.9 million for the third quarter of last year. Net income attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $36.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The significant growth in income from construction operations for the third quarter of 2020 was principally due to contributions from various large infrastructure projects. The strong increase in net income and EPS was also driven by a nominal tax expense in the third quarter of 2020, which primarily resulted from benefits associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act.

Tutor Perini Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, reported results today for the third quarter of 2020. Revenue was $1.4 billion, the highest revenue of any quarter in more than ten years and up 21% compared to $1.2 billion for the third quarter of last year. The Company experienced double-digit revenue growth across all segments with only an immaterial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020. The growth was driven by increased activities on various large infrastructure projects that continue progressing, including the California High-Speed Rail project, the Minneapolis Southwest Light Rail Transit project, Newark Airport Terminal One and the Purple Line projects in Los Angeles.

Third quarter 2020 backlog remained solid at $9.2 billion compared to $10.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Backlog declined sequentially as a result of strong revenue that outpaced new awards in the quarter. New awards totaled $0.6 billion and included $121 million for the Company's share of the South Coast Light Rail project in Massachusetts, $75 million of additional funding for various building projects in California, a $54 million mixed-use building project in California and a $47 million military facilities project in Guam. The Company has submitted several bids and proposals for new large projects and multiple-award government contracts that are pending customers’ decisions and contract awards expected in the coming months. In addition, the Company anticipates bidding on several other significant projects later this year and during the first half of 2021, and expects that backlog will continue to support strong revenue growth.

The Company generated $72.7 million of operating cash in the third quarter of 2020. Through the first nine months of 2020, the Company generated $131.0 million of operating cash, the highest nine-month result since the merger in 2008 and an increase of 18% compared to $111.4 million generated through the first nine months of 2019. Strong cash contributions driven by increased project execution activities on certain higher-margin projects were enhanced by progress made on the resolution and collection of certain disputed balances. Barring any significant impact on cash flows from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company still anticipates that substantial cash collections associated with large projects and ongoing dispute resolution efforts will contribute to strong operating cash flow throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Outlook and Guidance

“Our results were outstanding for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, reflecting double-digit growth that is being driven by large infrastructure projects. Our operating cash flow for the quarter was excellent, as anticipated, and our year-to-date cash flow set a new record since our merger in 2008. Furthermore, our Civil and Building segments are performing extremely well and delivering solid operating results,” remarked Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Tutor added, “The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic lessened in the third quarter and are not materially impacting our business at this time, though we will continue to monitor developments and adjust our operations as necessary.”

As mentioned above, the COVID-19 pandemic had an immaterial impact on the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2020. Through the first nine months of 2020, we estimate that the COVID-19 impacts to revenue, income from construction operations and EPS were approximately $230 million, $15 million and $0.21, respectively. The vast majority of the Company’s projects, especially in the Civil segment, have been designated as essential business, which has allowed the Company to continue its work on those projects. However, due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is unable at this time to accurately predict the pandemic’s future impact on the Company’s business, financial condition or performance. Nonetheless, based on the Company’s results to date in 2020 and its current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is affirming its EPS guidance and still expects EPS to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.10.

Tutor Perini Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited ﻿ Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 1,442,091 $ 1,189,345 $ 3,969,247 $ 3,273,107 COST OF OPERATIONS (1,317,176 ) (1,074,282 ) (3,615,498 ) (2,968,631 ) GROSS PROFIT 124,915 115,063 353,749 304,476 General and administrative expenses (41,894 ) (67,120 ) (165,805 ) (195,474 ) Goodwill impairment — — — (379,863 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS 83,021 47,943 187,944 (270,861 ) Other income (expense) (8,048 ) 1,674 (8,364 ) 2,996 Interest expense (25,613 ) (17,305 ) (58,513 ) (51,252 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,360 32,312 121,067 (319,117 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (37 ) (5,591 ) (14,747 ) 35,121 NET INCOME (LOSS) 49,323 26,721 106,320 (283,996 ) LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 12,504 7,408 33,421 17,577 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION $ 36,819 $ 19,313 $ 72,899 $ (301,573 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.72 $ 0.38 $ 1.44 $ (6.01 ) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.72 $ 0.38 $ 1.43 $ (6.01 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 50,787 50,279 50,598 50,201 DILUTED 51,241 50,582 51,004 50,201

Tutor Perini Corporation Segment Information Unaudited ﻿ ﻿ Reportable Segments (in thousands) Civil Building Specialty

Contractors Total Corporate Consolidated

Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total revenue $ 723,324 $ 552,823 $ 322,091 $ 1,598,238 $ — $ 1,598,238 Elimination of intersegment revenue (111,328 ) (44,683 ) (136 ) (156,147 ) — (156,147 ) Revenue from external customers $ 611,996 $ 508,140 $ 321,955 $ 1,442,091 $ — $ 1,442,091 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 70,237 $ 15,815 $ 9,700 $ 95,752 (a) $ (12,731 ) (b) $ 83,021 Capital expenditures $ 10,996 $ 438 $ 224 $ 11,658 $ 352 $ 12,010 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 26,659 $ 419 $ 1,002 $ 28,080 $ 2,778 $ 30,858 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total revenue $ 591,884 $ 421,241 $ 249,453 $ 1,262,578 $ — $ 1,262,578 Elimination of intersegment revenue (67,338 ) (5,895 ) — (73,233 ) — (73,233 ) Revenue from external customers $ 524,546 $ 415,346 $ 249,453 $ 1,189,345 $ — $ 1,189,345 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 50,695 $ 7,580 $ 7,247 $ 65,522 $ (17,579 ) (b) $ 47,943 Capital expenditures $ 22,497 $ 144 $ 325 $ 22,966 $ 365 $ 23,331 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 11,953 $ 495 $ 1,018 $ 13,466 $ 2,761 $ 16,227

(a) During the three months ended September 30, 2020, income (loss) from construction operations was positively impacted by $19.6 million (a favorable after-tax impact of $14.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share) as a result of a favorable arbitration decision related to a dispute in the Specialty Contractors segment. This favorable impact was largely offset by an adverse impact of $15.2 million (an unfavorable after-tax impact of $10.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share) due to an unfavorable legal ruling pertaining to a mechanical project in California in the Specialty Contractors segment. (b) Consists primarily of corporate general and administrative expenses. (c) Depreciation and amortization is included in income (loss) from construction operations.

Tutor Perini Corporation Segment Information (continued) Unaudited ﻿ Reportable Segments (in thousands) Civil Building Specialty

Contractors Total Corporate Consolidated

Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total revenue $ 1,948,095 $ 1,548,223 $ 839,040 $ 4,335,358 $ — $ 4,335,358 Elimination of intersegment revenue (280,494 ) (85,298 ) (319 ) (366,111 ) — (366,111 ) Revenue from external customers $ 1,667,601 $ 1,462,925 $ 838,721 $ 3,969,247 $ — $ 3,969,247 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 181,756 $ 37,120 $ 6,591 $ 225,467 (a) $ (37,523 ) (b) $ 187,944 Capital expenditures $ 41,139 $ 636 $ 952 $ 42,727 $ 669 $ 43,396 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 67,050 $ 1,274 $ 2,990 $ 71,314 $ 8,320 $ 79,634 ﻿ Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total revenue $ 1,516,623 $ 1,291,043 $ 664,279 $ 3,471,945 $ — $ 3,471,945 Elimination of intersegment revenue (184,925 ) (13,913 ) — (198,838 ) — (198,838 ) Revenue from external customers $ 1,331,698 $ 1,277,130 $ 664,279 $ 3,273,107 $ — $ 3,273,107 Income (loss) from construction operations $ (72,032 ) $ 6,903 $ (160,036 ) $ (225,165 ) (d) $ (45,696 ) (b) $ (270,861 ) Capital expenditures $ 60,948 $ 349 $ 558 $ 61,855 $ 822 $ 62,677 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 31,608 $ 1,495 $ 3,143 $ 36,246 $ 8,295 $ 44,541

(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income (loss) from construction operations was adversely impacted by $15.2 million (an unfavorable after-tax impact of $10.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2020 due to an unfavorable legal ruling pertaining to a mechanical project in California in the Specialty Contractors segment, as well as by $13.2 million (an unfavorable after-tax impact of $9.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2020 due to an adverse arbitration ruling pertaining to an electrical project in New York in the Specialty Contractors segment. These adverse impacts were mostly offset by $19.6 million (a favorable after-tax impact of $14.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of a favorable arbitration decision related to a dispute in the Specialty Contractors segment. (b) Consists primarily of corporate general and administrative expenses. (c) Depreciation and amortization is included in income (loss) from construction operations. (d) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $379.9 million in income (loss) from construction operations (an unfavorable after-tax impact of $329.5 million, or $6.56 per diluted share) resulting from an interim impairment test the Company performed as of June 1, 2019.

Tutor Perini Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of September 30,

2020 As of December 31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents ($104,955 and $103,850 related to variable interest entities ("VIEs")) $ 348,366 $ 193,685 Restricted cash 80,974 8,416 Restricted investments 75,475 70,974 Accounts receivable ($106,085 and $91,090 related to VIEs) 1,565,909 1,354,519 Retainage receivable ($110,794 and $89,132 related to VIEs) 621,414 562,375 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings ($39,147 and $22,764 related to VIEs) 1,180,215 1,123,544 Other current assets ($56,504 and $58,128 related to VIEs) 239,614 197,473 Total current assets 4,111,967 3,510,986 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT ("P&E"), net of accumulated depreciation of $424,065 and $388,147 (net P&E of $17,634 and $49,919 related to VIEs) 485,861 509,685 GOODWILL 205,143 205,143 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 131,391 155,270 OTHER ASSETS 107,894 104,693 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,042,256 $ 4,485,777 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs totaling $3,115 and $0 $ 99,504 $ 124,054 Accounts payable ($101,034 and $93,848 related to VIEs) 811,987 682,699 Retainage payable ($22,864 and $13,967 related to VIEs) 296,200 252,181 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings ($413,659 and $422,847 related to VIEs) 911,378 844,389 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($12,581 and $25,402 related to VIEs) 233,241 206,533 Total current liabilities 2,352,310 2,109,856 LONG-TERM DEBT, less current maturities, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs totaling $20,934 and $23,343 921,519 710,422 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 58,416 35,686 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 200,714 199,288 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,532,959 3,055,252 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - authorized 1,000,000 shares ($1 par value), none issued — — Common stock - authorized 112,500,000 and 75,000,000 shares ($1 par value), issued and outstanding 50,827,205 and 50,278,816 shares 50,827 50,279 Additional paid-in capital 1,125,455 1,117,972 Retained earnings 386,890 313,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,816 ) (42,100 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,523,356 1,440,142 Noncontrolling interests (14,059 ) (9,617 ) TOTAL EQUITY 1,509,297 1,430,525 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 5,042,256 $ 4,485,777

Tutor Perini Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited ﻿ Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 106,320 $ (283,996 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill impairment — 379,863 Depreciation 55,755 41,884 Amortization of intangible assets 23,879 2,657 Share-based compensation expense 10,722 14,331 Change in debt discount and deferred debt issuance costs 18,960 9,790 Deferred income taxes 22,137 (48,318 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,609 ) (1,799 ) Changes in other components of working capital (107,786 ) (7,148 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,899 3,979 Other, net (309 ) 122 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 130,968 111,365 ﻿ Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (43,396 ) (62,677 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13,320 4,300 Investment in securities (22,692 ) (18,790 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments in securities 19,901 11,078 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (32,867 ) (66,089 ) ﻿ Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt 1,183,012 649,139 Repayment of debt (1,004,259 ) (583,039 ) Cash payments related to share-based compensation (1,697 ) (2,363 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (37,217 ) (21,500 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests — 6,519 Debt issuance, extinguishment and modification costs (10,701 ) (504 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 129,138 48,252 ﻿ Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 227,239 93,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 202,101 119,863 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 429,340 $ 213,391

Tutor Perini Corporation Backlog Information Unaudited ﻿ (in millions) Backlog at

June 30, 2020 New Awards in the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020(a) Revenue in the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Backlog at

September 30, 2020 Civil $ 5,536.9 $ 282.2 $ (612.0 ) $ 5,207.1 Building 2,278.5 186.4 (508.1 ) 1,956.8 Specialty Contractors 2,183.2 156.9 (322.0 ) 2,018.1 Total $ 9,998.6 $ 625.5 $ (1,442.1 ) $ 9,182.0 ﻿ (in millions) Backlog at

December 31, 2019 New Awards in the

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020(a) Revenue in the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Backlog at

September 30, 2020 Civil $ 6,037.2 $ 837.5 $ (1,667.6 ) $ 5,207.1 Building 2,790.3 629.4 (1,462.9 ) 1,956.8 Specialty Contractors 2,393.6 463.2 (838.7 ) 2,018.1 Total $ 11,221.1 $ 1,930.1 $ (3,969.2 ) $ 9,182.0

(a) New awards consist of the original contract price of projects added to our backlog plus or minus subsequent changes to the estimated total contract price of existing contracts.

