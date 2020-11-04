Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

Total revenues were $285.7 million, up 3.8% from $275.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Organic revenue growth was 3.3%. Non-GAAP total revenues were $285.9 million, up 3.2% from $277.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP organic revenue growth was 2.7%.

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $207.3 million, up 12.0% from $185.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, and comprised 72.5% of third quarter 2020 revenue.

Operating income was $49.7 million, up 24.0% from $40.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $81.8 million, up 15.2% from $71.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $39.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, down 2.7% compared to $40.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $62.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, up 14.8% compared to $54.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash flows from operations were $169.8 million, up 30.5% compared to $130.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $88.9 million, up 15.4% compared to $77.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 47% of the total new software contract value in the third quarter, compared to approximately 51% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total bookings were $292 million, up 12.9% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Subscription bookings in the third quarter added $9.9 million in annual recurring revenue.

Total backlog was $1.55 billion, up 9.2% from $1.41 billion at September 30, 2019. Software-related backlog (excluding appraisal services) was $1.51 billion, up 9.5% from $1.38 billion at September 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, particularly in light of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we achieved double-digit growth in operating income and record highs for free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Revenues continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We returned to positive revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by strong recurring revenues with subscription revenues up 18.6%. Software license, professional services, and appraisal services revenues declined due to longer sales cycles, delays in projects, and the near elimination of billable travel revenue. We experienced an IT security incident in late September which also reduced services revenues in the quarter by an estimated $1.5 million.

"We continued to experience significant savings in operating expenses in the third quarter, in part driven by the successful deployment of more efficient service delivery and operating models. As a result, our operating margins expanded significantly, with our non-GAAP operating margin up 300 basis points to 28.6%, and our adjusted EBITDA rose to a new quarterly high. Cash flows from operations and free cash flow also reached record levels, growing 30.5% and 34.8%, respectively. Our balance sheet is stronger than ever, and we ended the quarter with $650 million in cash and investments and no outstanding debt.

"Bookings in the third quarter grew 12.9% and were particularly strong for our justice and public safety solutions. We signed significant contracts for our Odyssey court case management solution with the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts and Dallas County, Texas, that culminated extended sales processes, and public safety bookings more than doubled last year's third quarter. We finished the quarter with a new record high backlog of $1.55 billion," added Moore.

"As we continue to work through the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and obtain a clearer understanding of the near-term impacts on our results, we have revised our guidance for the full year of 2020 to reflect higher earnings expectations. I'm extremely proud of how the entire Tyler team has risen to face the challenges of this year head-on, supporting our clients as well as each other. We remain confident in the fundamental strengths of the public sector market and in our ability to grow and invest in strategic initiatives in a difficult environment," said Moore.

Guidance for 2020

As of September 30, 2020, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2020:

GAAP total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.117 billion to $1.129 billion. Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.118 billion to $1.130 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.53 to $4.63 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock incentive awards on the GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.48 to $5.58.

Pre-tax non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $77 million.

Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $88 million to $90 million.

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 41.5 million to 42.0 million shares.

GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately negative 12% after discrete tax items and includes approximately $65 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 24%.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $30 million to $31 million, including approximately $10 million related to real estate and approximately $6 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $81 million, including approximately $54 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.

GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation

Non-GAAP total revenues is derived from adding back the estimated full year impact of write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue and amortization of acquired leases of approximately $1 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the full year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $77 million, and amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $54 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 24% is estimated periodically as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and excludes approximately $65 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.

Conference Call

Tyler Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s results. The company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/sreg/10147974/d912e3b1c6. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them to listen to the call live.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 844-861-5506 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-6587 (international callers) or 866-450-4696 (Canada callers) and ask for the “Tyler Technologies” call. A replay will be available two hours after completion of the call through November 12, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers) and 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference passcode 10147974.

The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://tylertech.irpass.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tyler Technologies has provided in this press release financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. This information includes non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Tyler’s ongoing operational performance because they provide additional insight in comparing results from period to period. Tyler believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue and acquired subleases, share-based compensation expense, employer portion of payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations, acquisition-related expenses, and incremental costs associated with COVID-19.

Tyler currently uses a non-GAAP tax rate of 24%. This rate is based on Tyler's estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Tyler's non-GAAP income, as well as significant non-recurring tax adjustments. The non-GAAP tax rate used in future periods will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of factors including Tyler's periodic effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, changes resulting from tax legislation, changes in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses, and other factors deemed significant. Due to differences in tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to Tyler's estimated annual tax rate as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from Tyler's actual tax liabilities.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Tyler Technologies may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical in nature and typically address future or anticipated events, trends, expectations or beliefs with respect to our financial condition, results of operations or business. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “projects,” “might,” “could” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our forward-looking statements, but they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from the expectations and beliefs reflected in the forward-looking statements. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) changes in the budgets or regulatory environments of our clients, primarily local and state governments, that could negatively impact information technology spending; (3) disruption to our business and harm to our competitive position resulting from cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; (4) our ability to protect client information from security breaches and provide uninterrupted operations of data centers; (5) our ability to achieve growth or operational synergies through the integration of acquired businesses, while avoiding unanticipated costs and disruptions to existing operations; (6) material portions of our business require the Internet infrastructure to be adequately maintained; (7) our ability to achieve our financial forecasts due to various factors, including project delays by our clients, reductions in transaction size, fewer transactions, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for service agreements; (8) general economic, political and market conditions; (9) technological and market risks associated with the development of new products or services or of new versions of existing or acquired products or services; (10) competition in the industry in which we conduct business and the impact of competition on pricing, client retention and pressure for new products or services; (11) the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and dealing with the loss or retirement of key members of management or other key personnel; and (12) costs of compliance and any failure to comply with government and stock exchange regulations. These factors and other risks that affect our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Software licenses and royalties $ 19,937 $ 25,379 $ 55,699 $ 67,847 Subscriptions 89,290 75,272 256,651 216,022 Software services 47,946 54,997 143,733 160,841 Maintenance 117,979 109,833 349,104 316,674 Appraisal services 5,394 6,008 15,853 17,455 Hardware and other 5,200 3,911 12,338 18,751 Total revenues 285,746 275,400 833,378 797,590 Software licenses and royalties 1,177 971 3,047 2,680 Acquired software 7,965 7,975 23,998 22,645 Subscriptions, software services and maintenance 125,881 128,545 381,947 371,464 Appraisal services 3,434 4,096 11,795 11,306 Hardware and other 3,780 3,096 8,748 14,870 Total cost of revenues 142,237 144,683 429,535 422,965 Gross profit 143,509 130,717 403,843 374,625 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,819 63,888 196,825 187,481 Research and development expense 21,642 21,130 65,952 60,172 Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 5,392 5,646 16,176 15,762 Operating income 49,656 40,053 124,890 111,210 Other income, net 280 499 1,740 838 Income before income taxes 49,936 40,552 126,630 112,048 Income tax provision (benefit) 10,652 162 (14,096 ) 12,311 Net income $ 39,284 $ 40,390 $ 140,726 $ 99,737 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.04 $ 3.52 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 3.39 $ 2.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,261 38,765 40,013 38,614 Diluted 41,606 40,280 41,493 40,015

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of non-GAAP total revenues GAAP total revenues $ 285,746 $ 275,400 $ 833,378 $ 797,590 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue 113 1,698 433 6,052 Add: Amortization of acquired leases 78 89 235 289 Non-GAAP total revenues $ 285,937 $ 277,187 $ 834,046 $ 803,931 Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin GAAP gross profit $ 143,509 $ 130,717 $ 403,843 $ 374,625 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue 113 1,698 433 6,052 Add: Amortization of acquired leases 78 89 235 289 Add: Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 4,555 3,612 13,176 11,166 Add: Amortization of acquired software 7,965 7,975 23,998 22,645 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 156,220 $ 144,091 $ 441,685 $ 414,777 GAAP gross margin 50.2 % 47.5 % 48.5 % 47.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 54.6 % 52.0 % 53.0 % 51.6 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin GAAP operating income $ 49,656 $ 40,053 $ 124,890 $ 111,210 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue 113 1,698 433 6,052 Add: Amortization of acquired leases 78 89 235 289 Add: Share-based compensation expense 18,424 14,887 54,112 44,369 Add: Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions 134 621 2,591 1,052 Add: Acquisition related costs — 5 — 945 Add: COVID-19 incremental costs — — 727 — Add: Amortization of acquired software 7,965 7,975 23,998 22,645 Add: Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 5,392 5,646 16,176 15,762 Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal 32,106 30,921 98,272 91,114 Non-GAAP operating income $ 81,762 $ 70,974 $ 223,162 $ 202,324 GAAP operating margin 17.4 % 14.5 % 15.0 % 13.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 28.6 % 25.6 % 26.8 % 25.2 % TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share GAAP net income $ 39,284 $ 40,390 $ 140,726 $ 99,737 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 32,106 30,921 98,272 91,114 Less: Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments (9,038 ) (16,992 ) (68,073 ) (36,448 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 62,352 $ 54,319 $ 170,925 $ 154,403 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 3.39 $ 2.49 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.50 $ 1.35 $ 4.12 $ 3.86 Detail of share-based compensation expense Cost of subscriptions, software services and maintenance $ 4,555 $ 3,612 $ 13,176 $ 11,166 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,869 11,275 40,936 33,203 Total share-based compensation expense $ 18,424 $ 14,887 $ 54,112 $ 44,369 Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income $ 39,284 $ 40,390 $ 140,726 $ 99,737 Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 5,392 5,646 16,176 15,762 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, SG&A and other expenses 14,921 14,076 44,271 40,639 Interest expense included in other income, net 153 236 456 1,409 Income tax provision (benefit) 10,652 162 (14,096 ) 12,311 EBITDA $ 70,402 $ 60,510 $ 187,533 $ 169,858 Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue 113 1,698 433 6,052 Share-based compensation expense 18,424 14,887 54,112 44,369 Acquisition related costs — 5 — 945 COVID-19 incremental costs — — 727 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,939 $ 77,100 $ 242,805 $ 221,224

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 518,685 $ 232,682 Accounts receivable, net 362,667 374,089 Current investments and other assets 88,495 66,444 Income tax receivable 20,752 6,482 Total current assets 990,599 679,697 Accounts receivable, long-term portion 24,459 22,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,321 18,992 Property and equipment, net 170,833 171,861 Other assets: Goodwill 840,028 840,117 Other intangibles, net 341,999 378,914 Non-current investments 75,278 42,235 Other non-current assets 33,646 37,366 Total assets $ 2,492,163 $ 2,191,614 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 92,761 $ 90,211 Operating lease liabilities 5,780 6,387 Deferred revenue 436,504 412,495 Total current liabilities 535,045 509,093 Revolving line of credit — — Deferred revenue, long-term 118 199 Deferred income taxes 45,985 48,442 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 12,870 16,822 Shareholders' equity 1,898,145 1,617,058 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,492,163 $ 2,191,614

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 39,284 $ 40,390 $ 140,726 $ 99,737 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 20,476 19,803 60,746 56,547 Share-based compensation expense 18,424 14,887 54,112 44,369 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 1,390 1,428 4,233 3,979 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,271 (2,889 ) (2,458 ) (10,329 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effects of acquired companies 88,963 56,454 8,969 (15,776 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 169,808 130,073 266,328 178,527 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (2,796 ) (4,781 ) (19,064 ) (28,833 ) Purchase of marketable security investments (31,582 ) (17,205 ) (111,329 ) (27,322 ) Proceeds from marketable security investments 21,774 17,166 61,794 56,854 Proceeds from the sale of investment of preferred shares — — 15,000 — Purchase of investment of common shares — — (10,000 ) — Investment in software (1,621 ) (1,308 ) (4,316 ) (3,540 ) Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (650 ) (261 ) (199,870 ) Decrease (increase) in other 341 (925 ) 13 (493 ) Net cash used by investing activities (13,884 ) (7,703 ) (68,163 ) (203,204 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Decrease in net borrowings on revolving line of credit — (15,000 ) — — Purchase of treasury shares (2 ) — (15,484 ) (17,786 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,395 40,163 100,732 62,295 Payment of contingent consideration — — (5,619 ) — Contributions from employee stock purchase plan 3,032 2,718 8,209 7,327 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,425 27,881 87,838 51,836 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 167,349 150,251 286,003 27,159 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 351,336 11,187 232,682 134,279 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 518,685 $ 161,438 $ 518,685 $ 161,438

