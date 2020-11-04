Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn M. Bamford, President, Defense and Power Segments, and Kevin M. Rayment, President, Commercial / Industrial Segment, will participate virtually in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A fireside chat discussion will take place at 11:25 am ET.

There will be no formal presentation at this event. A simultaneous webcast and a copy of the latest presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.