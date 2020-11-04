 

Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn M. Bamford, President, Defense and Power Segments, and Kevin M. Rayment, President, Commercial / Industrial Segment, will participate virtually in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A fireside chat discussion will take place at 11:25 am ET.

There will be no formal presentation at this event. A simultaneous webcast and a copy of the latest presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

