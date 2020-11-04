Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that pairs investments in Agency mortgage servicing rights (MSR) with Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Reported book value of $7.37 per common share, representing a 12.1% quarterly return on book value; excluding the $0.51 reversal of the previously accrued management agreement termination fee, quarterly return on book value would have been 4.5% (1)

Generated Comprehensive Income of $219.2 million, representing an annualized return on average common equity of 45.6%

Reported Core Earnings of $75.6 million, or $0.28 per weighted average basic common share (2)

Declared a third quarter common stock dividend of $0.14 per share

Continued strength in MSR flow-sale program; settled on $14.5 billion unpaid principal balance (UPB) of MSR through these arrangements

Strengthened liquidity position by closing a $200 million financing facility for servicing advance receivables and a $100 million financing facility for MSR

Experienced reduced forbearance rates; 5.0% of our MSR portfolio by loan count in forbearance and 3.6% by loan count in forbearance and not current at September 30, 2020

Completed transition to self-management after the termination of the management agreement on August 14, 2020

Fourth Quarter Update

Settled on $14.5 billion UPB of MSR in three separate bulk transactions

“We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, which includes 4.5% economic return on book value,” stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results demonstrate that our portfolio construction has lower mortgage spread risk than portfolios without MSR, and continues to validate our strategy as an Agency plus MSR REIT.”

(1) Return on book value is defined as the increase (decrease) in book value per common share from the beginning to the end of the given period, plus dividends declared in the period, divided by book value as of the beginning of the period. (2) Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 11 for a definition of Core Earnings and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

Operating Performance

The following table summarizes the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measurements and key metrics for the second and third quarter of 2020:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Operating Performance (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Earnings attributable to common stockholders Earnings Per

weighted

average

basic

common

share Annualized

return on

average

common

equity Earnings Per

weighted

average

basic

common share Annualized

return on

average

common

equity Comprehensive Income $ 219,180 $ 0.80 45.6 % $ 279 $ — 0.1 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 182,964 $ 0.67 38.0 % $ (192,515 ) $ (0.70 ) (40.7 )% Core Earnings(1) $ 75,571 $ 0.28 15.7 % $ (14,491 ) $ (0.05 ) (3.1 )% Operating Metrics Dividend per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.19 Annualized dividend yield(2) 11.0 % 15.1 % Book value per common share at period end $ 7.37 $ 6.70 Return on book value(3) 12.1 % (1.0 )% Other operating expenses, excluding non-cash LTIP amortization and nonrecurring expenses(4) $ 12,455 $ 11,440 Other operating expenses, excluding non-cash LTIP amortization and nonrecurring expenses, as a percentage of average equity(4) 1.7 % 1.6 %

___________ (1) Please see page 11 for a definition of Core Earnings and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (2) Dividend yield is calculated based on annualizing the dividends declared in the given period, divided by the closing share price as of the end of the period. (3) Return on book value is defined as the increase (decrease) in book value per common share from the beginning to the end of the given period, plus dividends declared in the period, divided by the book value as of the beginning of the period. (4) Excludes non-cash equity compensation expense of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and nonrecurring expenses of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

“We are very encouraged by the amount of MSR we have been able to source at attractive levels,” stated Matt Koeppen, Two Harbors’ Chief Investment Officer. “We settled on $14.5 billion UPB through our flow program in the third quarter, and the fourth quarter is shaping up to be even higher. Based on our current flow volumes coupled with post-quarter end bulk settlements of an additional $14.5 billion UPB, our MSR portfolio has started to grow again.”

Portfolio Summary

The company’s portfolio is comprised of $17.9 billion of Agency RMBS, Agency Derivatives and MSR as well as their associated notional hedges as of September 30, 2020. Additionally, the company held $6.5 billion bond equivalent value of net long to-be-announced securities (TBAs).

The following tables summarize the company’s investment portfolio as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Portfolio (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Composition As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Agency Fixed Rate $ 16,544,530 92.4 % $ 17,637,205 92.7 % Other Agency(1) 78,646 0.5 % 85,065 0.5 % Total Agency 16,623,176 92.9 % 17,722,270 93.2 % Mortgage servicing rights(2) 1,257,503 7.0 % 1,279,195 6.7 % Other 17,993 0.1 % 23,180 0.1 % Aggregate Portfolio 17,898,672 19,024,645 Net TBA position(3) 6,510,938 3,438,881 Total Portfolio $ 24,409,610 $ 22,463,526

Portfolio Metrics Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Annualized portfolio yield during the quarter(4) 2.42 % 2.84 % Annualized cost of funds on average borrowing balance during the quarter(5) 0.64 % 2.61 % Annualized net yield for aggregate portfolio during the quarter 1.78 % 0.23 %

________________ (1) Other Agency includes hybrid ARMs and Agency derivatives. (2) Based on the loans underlying the MSR reported by subservicers on a month lag, adjusted for current month purchases. (3) Represents bond equivalent value of TBA position. Bond equivalent value is defined as notional amount multiplied by market price. Accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP. (4) Includes interest income on RMBS and servicing income net of servicing expenses and amortization on MSR. (5) Cost of funds includes interest spread income/expense associated with the portfolio's interest rate swaps.

Portfolio Metrics Specific to RMBS and Agency Derivatives As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Weighted average cost basis of Agency principal and interest securities(6) $ 104.88 $ 104.88 Weighted average three month CPR on Agency RMBS 23.1 % 19.9 % Fixed-rate investments as a percentage of aggregate RMBS and Agency Derivatives portfolio 99.4 % 99.4 % Adjustable-rate investments as a percentage of aggregate RMBS and Agency Derivatives portfolio 0.6 % 0.6 %

______________ (6) Weighted average cost basis includes RMBS principal and interest securities only. Average purchase price utilized carrying value for weighting purposes.

Portfolio Metrics Specific to MSR(1) As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Unpaid principal balance $ 156,444,362 $ 163,493,573 Gross weighted average coupon 3.9 % 4.0 % Weighted average original FICO score(2) 754 754 Weighted average original LTV 74 % 75 % 60+ day delinquencies 4.1 % 3.9 % Net servicing fee 27.2 basis points 27.3 basis points Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Fair value losses $ (112,763 ) $ (238,791 ) Servicing income $ 99,114 $ 112,891 Servicing expenses $ 25,264 $ 23,876 Change in servicing reserves $ 898 $ 39

________________ Note: The company does not directly service mortgage loans, but instead contracts with appropriately licensed subservicers to handle substantially all servicing functions in the name of the subservicer for the loans underlying the company’s MSR. (1) Metrics exclude residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts for which the company is the named servicing administrator. (2) FICO represents a mortgage industry accepted credit score of a borrower.

Other Investments and Risk Management Metrics As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net long TBA notional amount(3) $ 6,236,000 $ 3,236,000 Interest rate swaps notional, utilized to economically hedge interest rate exposure (or duration) $ 12,394,818 $ 4,479,000 Swaptions net notional, utilized as macroeconomic hedges 6,000,000 — Total interest rate swaps and swaptions notional $ 18,394,818 $ 4,479,000

________________ (3) Accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP.

Financing Summary

The following tables summarize the company’s financing metrics and outstanding repurchase agreements, revolving credit facilities, term notes and convertible senior notes as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

September 30, 2020 Balance Weighted

Average

Borrowing Rate Weighted

Average Months

to Maturity Number of

Distinct

Counterparties (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Repurchase agreements collateralized by RMBS $ 16,376,696 0.29 % 2.74 20 Revolving credit facilities collateralized by MSR 274,830 2.94 % 39.65 2 Term notes payable collateralized by MSR 395,328 2.95 % 44.84 n/a Unsecured convertible senior notes 285,843 6.25 % 15.53 n/a Total borrowings $ 17,332,697

June 30, 2020 Balance Weighted

Average

Borrowing Rate Weighted

Average Months

to Maturity Number of

Distinct

Counterparties (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Repurchase agreements collateralized by RMBS 16,991,248 0.65 % 1.56 20 Revolving credit facilities collateralized by MSR 267,181 2.66 % 8.50 1 Term notes payable collateralized by MSR 395,048 2.98 % 47.87 n/a Unsecured convertible senior notes 285,515 6.25 % 18.53 n/a Total borrowings $ 17,938,992

Borrowings by Collateral Type As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Collateral type: Agency RMBS and Agency Derivatives $ 16,374,325 $ 16,988,592 Mortgage servicing rights 670,158 662,229 Other - secured 2,371 2,656 Other - unsecured(1) 285,843 285,515 Total $ 17,332,697 $ 17,938,992 Debt-to-equity ratio at period-end(2) 5.7 :1.0 6.3 :1.0 Economic debt-to-equity ratio at period-end(3) 7.7 :1.0 7.4 :1.0 Cost of Funds Metrics Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Annualized cost of funds on average borrowings during the quarter: 0.7 % 1.4 % Agency RMBS and Agency Derivatives 0.4 % 1.2 % Mortgage servicing rights(4) 3.6 % 3.8 % Other - secured 2.5 % 2.7 % Other - unsecured(1)(4) 6.7 % 6.7 %

____________________ (1) Includes unsecured convertible senior notes. (2) Defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, divided by total equity. (3) Defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, plus the implied debt on net TBA positions, divided by total equity. (4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost $15,879,431; allowance for credit losses $25,495) $ 16,574,321 $ 31,406,328 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 1,257,503 1,909,444 Cash and cash equivalents 1,615,074 558,136 Restricted cash 596,951 1,058,690 Accrued interest receivable 50,140 92,634 Due from counterparties 118,819 318,963 Derivative assets, at fair value 97,889 188,051 Reverse repurchase agreements 82,410 220,000 Other assets 194,543 169,376 Total Assets $ 20,587,650 $ 35,921,622 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 16,376,696 $ 29,147,463 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 210,000 Revolving credit facilities 274,830 300,000 Term notes payable 395,328 394,502 Convertible senior notes 285,843 284,954 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 3,551 6,740 Due to counterparties 109,200 259,447 Dividends payable 57,268 128,125 Accrued interest payable 12,304 149,626 Other liabilities 52,958 70,299 Total Liabilities 17,567,978 30,951,156 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 40,050,000 and 40,050,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($1,001,250 and $1,001,250 liquidation preference, respectively) 977,501 977,501 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized and 273,694,411 and 272,935,731 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,737 2,729 Additional paid-in capital 5,161,491 5,154,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income 720,340 689,400 Cumulative earnings 814,585 2,655,891 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (4,656,982 ) (4,509,819 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 3,019,672 4,970,466 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 20,587,650 $ 35,921,622

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (dollars in thousands) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income: Available-for-sale securities $ 89,200 $ 242,023 $ 443,614 $ 731,716 Other 516 7,717 8,936 24,536 Total interest income 89,716 249,740 452,550 756,252 Interest expense: Repurchase agreements 18,652 176,450 222,068 501,361 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 391 1,747 10,406 Revolving credit facilities 2,391 3,964 8,748 15,316 Term notes payable 3,321 5,475 11,678 5,706 Convertible senior notes 4,821 4,797 14,366 14,256 Total interest expense 29,185 191,077 258,607 547,045 Net interest income 60,531 58,663 193,943 209,207 Other-than-temporary impairment losses — (5,950 ) — (11,004 ) Other income (loss): (Loss) gain on investment securities (9,107 ) 248,828 (1,037,222 ) 251,977 Servicing income 99,114 126,025 342,802 373,922 Loss on servicing asset (112,763 ) (234,514 ) (938,219 ) (675,920 ) Gain (loss) on interest rate swap, cap and swaption agreements 1,401 70,620 (296,117 ) (101,414 ) Gain on other derivative instruments 65,596 85,856 8,734 270,798 Other income 84 495 948 277 Total other income (loss) 44,325 297,310 (1,919,074 ) 119,640 Expenses: Management fees 5,759 16,839 31,738 42,556 Servicing expenses 26,197 17,696 70,049 54,354 Other operating expenses 18,976 13,344 47,892 42,913 Restructuring charges (139,788 ) — 6,000 — Total expenses (88,856 ) 47,879 155,679 139,823 Income (loss) before income taxes 193,712 302,144 (1,880,810 ) 178,020 Benefit from income taxes (8,202 ) (3,556 ) (39,504 ) (11,188 ) Net income (loss) 201,914 305,700 (1,841,306 ) 189,208 Dividends on preferred stock 18,950 18,951 56,851 56,851 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 182,964 $ 286,749 $ (1,898,157 ) $ 132,357 Basic earnings (loss) per weighted average common share $ 0.67 $ 1.05 $ (6.94 ) $ 0.50 Diluted earnings (loss) per weighted average common share $ 0.64 $ 1.00 $ (6.94 ) $ 0.50 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 1.27 Weighted average number of shares of common stock: Basic 273,705,785 272,897,575 273,567,998 266,114,772 Diluted 291,876,935 291,053,718 273,567,998 266,114,772 TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), CONTINUED (dollars in thousands) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 201,914 $ 305,700 $ (1,841,306 ) $ 189,208 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 36,216 (29,164 ) 30,940 637,537 Other comprehensive income (loss) 36,216 (29,164 ) 30,940 637,537 Comprehensive income (loss) 238,130 276,536 (1,810,366 ) 826,745 Dividends on preferred stock 18,950 18,951 56,851 56,851 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 219,180 $ 257,585 $ (1,867,217 ) $ 769,894

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands, except share data) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Comprehensive income to Core Earnings: Comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ 219,180 $ 279 Adjustment for other comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities (36,216 ) (192,794 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 182,964 $ (192,515 ) Adjustments for non-Core Earnings: Realized loss (gain) on securities 1,725 (54,795 ) Unrealized loss on securities 281 110 Provision for credit losses 7,101 1,193 Realized and unrealized loss on mortgage servicing rights 55,858 176,916 Realized loss on termination or expiration of swaps and swaptions — 747,055 Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and swaptions (583 ) (756,464 ) Gain on other derivative instruments (32,696 ) (64,744 ) Other loss 5 61 Change in servicing reserves 898 39 Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,857 2,398 Other nonrecurring expenses 3,664 — Change in restructuring charges (139,788 ) 145,069 Net benefit from income taxes on non-Core Earnings (6,715 ) (18,814 ) Core Earnings attributable to common stockholders(1) $ 75,571 $ (14,491 ) Weighted average basic common shares 273,705,785 273,604,079 Core Earnings attributable to common stockholders per weighted average basic common share $ 0.28 $ (0.05 )

_____________ (1) Core Earnings is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that we define as comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, excluding “realized and unrealized gains and losses” (impairment losses, provision for credit losses, realized and unrealized gains and losses on the aggregate portfolio, reserve expense for representation and warranty obligations on MSR, non-cash compensation expense related to restricted common stock, other nonrecurring expenses and restructuring charges). As defined, Core Earnings includes net interest income, accrual and settlement of interest on derivatives, dollar roll income on TBAs, servicing income, net of estimated amortization on MSR, management fees and recurring cash related operating expenses. Dollar roll income is the economic equivalent to holding and financing Agency RMBS using short-term repurchase agreements. Core Earnings provides supplemental information to assist investors in analyzing the Company’s results of operations and helps facilitate comparisons to industry peers.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY CORE EARNINGS (dollars in millions, except per share data) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (unaudited) Net Interest Income: Interest income $ 89.7 $ 107.3 $ 255.5 $ 237.3 $ 251.1 Interest expense 29.2 62.1 167.3 167.3 191.1 Net interest income 60.5 45.2 88.2 70.0 60.0 Other income: Servicing income, net of amortization(1) 42.2 51.0 55.2 54.6 52.7 Interest spread on interest rate swaps 0.8 (56.3 ) (12.6 ) 4.8 19.1 Gain on other derivative instruments 32.9 11.9 5.3 9.0 — Other income 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 Total other income 76.0 6.7 48.0 68.5 72.2 Expenses 43.5 46.8 47.0 49.4 46.2 Core Earnings before income taxes 93.0 5.1 89.2 89.1 86.0 Income tax expense (1.5 ) 0.6 2.6 2.5 2.0 Core Earnings 94.5 4.5 86.6 86.6 84.0 Dividends on preferred stock 18.9 19.0 19.0 18.9 19.0 Core Earnings attributable to common stockholders(2) $ 75.6 $ (14.5 ) $ 67.6 $ 67.7 $ 65.0 Weighted average basic Core EPS $ 0.28 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Core earnings return on average common equity 15.7 % (3.1 )% 7.3 % 6.8 % 6.5 %

________________ (1) Amortization refers to the portion of change in fair value of MSR primarily attributed to the realization of expected cash flows (runoff) of the portfolio. This amortization has been deducted from Core Earnings. Amortization of MSR is deemed a non-GAAP measure due to the company’s decision to account for MSR at fair value. (2) Please see page 11 for a definition of Core Earnings and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

