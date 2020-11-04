 

MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update Video

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a third quarter 2020 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

About MetLife
 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This news release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words and terms such as “ongoing,” “continues,” “remain,” and “consistent,” and other words and terms of similar meaning, or are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, trends in operations and financial results.

Many factors will be important in determining the results of MetLife, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions and current expectations, which may be inaccurate, and on the current economic environment, which may change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include: (1) the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it, which may also precipitate or exacerbate the remaining risks; (2) difficult economic conditions, including risks relating to interest rates, credit spreads, equity, real estate, obligors and counterparties, currency exchange rates, derivatives, and terrorism and security; (3) adverse global capital and credit market conditions, which may affect our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital, including through credit facilities; (4) downgrades in our claims paying ability, financial strength or credit ratings; (5) availability and effectiveness of reinsurance, hedging or indemnification arrangements; (6) increasing cost and limited market capacity for statutory life insurance reserve financings; (7) the impact on us of changes to and implementation of the wide variety of laws and regulations to which we are subject; (8) regulatory, legislative or tax changes relating to our operations that may affect the cost of, or demand for, our products or services; (9) adverse results or other consequences from litigation, arbitration or regulatory investigations; (10) legal, regulatory and other restrictions affecting MetLife, Inc.’s ability to pay dividends and repurchase common stock; (11) MetLife, Inc.’s primary reliance, as a holding company, on dividends from subsidiaries to meet free cash flow targets and debt payment obligations and the applicable regulatory restrictions on the ability of the subsidiaries to pay such dividends; (12) investment losses, defaults and volatility; (13) potential liquidity and other risks resulting from our participation in a securities lending program and other transactions; (14) changes to securities and investment valuations, allowances and impairments taken on investments, and methodologies, estimates and assumptions; (15) differences between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions; (16) political, legal, operational, economic and other risks relating to our global operations; (17) competitive pressures, including with respect to pricing, entry of new competitors, consolidation of distributors, the development of new products by new and existing competitors, and for personnel; (18) the impact of technological changes on our businesses; (19) catastrophe losses; (20) a deterioration in the experience of the closed block established in connection with the reorganization of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; (21) impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets, or the establishment of a valuation allowance against our deferred income tax asset; (22) changes in assumptions related to deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements or value of business acquired; (23) exposure to losses related to guarantees in certain products; (24) ineffectiveness of risk management policies and procedures or models; (25) a failure in cybersecurity systems or other information security systems or disaster recovery plans; (26) any failure to protect the confidentiality of client information; (27) changes in accounting standards; (28) associates taking excessive risks; (29) difficulties in or complications from marketing and distributing products through our distribution channels; (30) increased expenses relating to pension and other postretirement benefit plans; (31) inability to protect our intellectual property rights or claims of infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; (32) difficulties, unforeseen liabilities, asset impairments, or rating agency actions arising from business acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, or other legal entity reorganizations; (33) unanticipated or adverse developments that could harm our expected operational or other benefits from the separation of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries; (34) the possibility that MetLife, Inc.’s Board of Directors may influence the outcome of stockholder votes through the voting provisions of the MetLife Policyholder Trust; (35) provisions of laws and our incorporation documents that may delay, deter or prevent takeovers and corporate combinations involving MetLife; and (36) other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
MetLife Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
MetLife Names Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer
29.10.20
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transaction with Rothesay
28.10.20
Pandemic Leads 1 in 4 U.S. Women to Consider Career Change; 2 in 5 Considering STEM
23.10.20
MetLife Named Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace
21.10.20
MetLife to Host Major Conference on Women in Tech
20.10.20
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend
15.10.20
MetLife kündigt Veränderungen in der Führungsspitze an
15.10.20
MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes
14.10.20
MetLife Named to “JUST 100” List of Best Corporate Citizens