Cabot Corporation Provides Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Results and Reschedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Today, Cabot Corporation provided an update on business results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Volumes for the fourth quarter continued to recover from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Reinforcement Materials segment EBIT is expected to be $59 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 driven by a 56% increase in volumes as compared to the third quarter. Performance Chemicals segment EBIT is expected to be $25 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 driven by a 3% increase in volumes in Performance Additives and a 1% increase in volumes in Formulated Solutions as compared to the third quarter. Purification Solutions EBIT is expected to be breakeven for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company also expects Cash Flow from Operations to be approximately $100 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and approximately $250 million for the second half of fiscal 2020, ahead of its previously announced expectation of $200 million. The Company will provide more details during its announcement of fourth quarter operating results, the timing of which is detailed below.

Cabot is rescheduling the release of operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 from the previously scheduled date of Monday, November 9, 2020 to Monday, November 23, 2020. The Company is also rescheduling the previously scheduled conference call and live webcast to review the fourth quarter and fiscal year results from Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 beginning at 8 a.m. (ET). The Company is rescheduling these events in order to finalize its analysis of the proper accounting treatment related to the valuation allowance associated with certain deferred tax assets.