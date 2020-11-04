Workiva Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"We are pleased with our financial results, which beat guidance for revenue and operating income," said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer. "We executed on our initiatives, resulting in record bookings in the third quarter."
"Both transaction volume and average deal size exceeded our expectations in the third quarter," said Stuart Miller, Chief Financial Officer. "As a result, we are raising guidance for the fourth quarter."
"The global trends of online collaboration and remote work continue to benefit Workiva," said Vanderploeg. "In the third quarter, we saw broad demand across key solutions, particularly in global statutory reporting, management reporting and capital markets."
"We continued to make great progress upgrading customers to our next-generation platform during the third quarter," said Vanderploeg. "Customers accounting for over 90% of our Annual Contract Value have upgraded. The Workiva platform continues to be a key enabler of our growth strategy."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 reached $88.1 million, an increase of 18.8% from $74.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue contributed $75.9 million, up 20.4% versus the third quarter of 2019. Professional services revenue was $12.2 million, an increase of 9.8% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $66.2 million compared with $52.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. GAAP gross margin was 75.2% versus 70.7% in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $66.9 million, an increase of 25.6% compared with the prior year's third quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 75.9% compared to 71.8% in the third quarter of 2019.
- Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million compared with a loss of $15.5 million in the prior year's third quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $3.6 million, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.5 million compared with a net loss of $16.1 million for the prior year's third quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.22 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.34 in the third quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million compared with a net loss of $5.7 million in the prior year's third quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.05 and $0.04, respectively, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.12, in the third quarter of 2019.
- Liquidity: As of September 30, 2020, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $523.9 million, compared with $488.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and $16.2 million of other financing obligations outstanding as of September 30, 2020.
Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
- Customers: Workiva had 3,583 customers as of September 30, 2020, a net increase of 129 customers from September 30, 2019.
- Revenue Retention Rate: As of September 30, 2020, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 94.9%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110.0%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.
- Large Contracts: As of September 30, 2020, Workiva had 785 customers with an annual contract value (ACV) of more than $100,000, up 28% from 611 customers at September 30, 2019. Workiva had 383 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 47% from 261 customers in the third quarter of 2019.
Financial Outlook
As of November 4, 2020, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:
Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $90.2 million to $90.7 million.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $10.0 million to $9.5 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $0.5 million to $1.0 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.26 to $0.25.
- Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.01.
- Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 49.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
Full Year 2020 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $348.0 million to $348.5 million.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $42.9 million to $42.4 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $3.0 million to $3.5 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.11 to $1.10.
- Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.03.
- Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 48.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
"On a preliminary basis, we expect total revenue to exceed $401 million in 2021. We expect the growth rate of revenue from subscription and support to exceed the growth rate of revenue from professional services. In addition, we expect non-GAAP operating loss as a percentage of revenue to be a low single digit in 2021," said Miller.
Workiva has factored into its guidance the expected impacts of COVID-19 on its business and results of operations based on currently available information. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause the company to change its guidance, and it undertakes no obligation to update its assumptions, expectations or guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading "Safe Harbor Statement."
Quarterly Conference Call
About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release. As it relates to Non-GAAP loss from operations for 2021, described above, the Company has not provided guidance for GAAP measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the GAAP loss from operations and its components without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the GAAP reported results for 2021.
Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP loss from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net loss is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes from net loss. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being accreted as additional non-cash interest expense over the term of the notes using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP measures is useful because this interest expense does not represent a cash outflow and is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.
Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
75,850
|
|
|
$
|
63,022
|
|
|
$
|
214,907
|
|
|
$
|
179,617
|
|
Professional services
|
12,249
|
|
|
11,157
|
|
|
42,853
|
|
|
38,009
|
|
Total revenue
|
88,099
|
|
|
74,179
|
|
|
257,760
|
|
|
217,626
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support (1)
|
12,013
|
|
|
10,924
|
|
|
36,264
|
|
|
30,935
|
|
Professional services (1)
|
9,873
|
|
|
10,827
|
|
|
30,262
|
|
|
31,029
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
21,886
|
|
|
21,751
|
|
|
66,526
|
|
|
61,964
|
|
Gross profit
|
66,213
|
|
|
52,428
|
|
|
191,234
|
|
|
155,662
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
23,956
|
|
|
22,899
|
|
|
70,458
|
|
|
66,705
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
35,487
|
|
|
32,990
|
|
|
106,874
|
|
|
86,568
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
13,722
|
|
|
12,017
|
|
|
46,802
|
|
|
33,626
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
73,165
|
|
|
67,906
|
|
|
224,134
|
|
|
186,899
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
(15,478
|
)
|
|
(32,900
|
)
|
|
(31,237
|
)
|
Interest income
|
471
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
2,593
|
|
Interest expense
|
(3,572
|
)
|
|
(1,959
|
)
|
|
(10,689
|
)
|
|
(2,832
|
)
|
Other (expense) and income, net
|
(387
|
)
|
|
24
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
(259
|
)
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
(10,440
|
)
|
|
(15,953
|
)
|
|
(40,494
|
)
|
|
(31,735
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
67
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
101
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(10,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,845
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,836
|
)
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.85
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.69
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
48,840,131
|
|
|
46,731,663
|
|
|
48,188,183
|
|
|
46,048,037
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
426
|
|
|
$
|
386
|
|
|
$
|
1,293
|
|
|
$
|
1,142
|
|
Professional services
|
272
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
2,167
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
5,790
|
|
|
6,016
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
2,687
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
8,367
|
|
|
6,199
|
|
General and administrative
|
5,049
|
|
|
3,913
|
|
|
18,919
|
|
|
11,276
|
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
426,132
|
|
|
$
|
381,742
|
|
Marketable securities
|
97,750
|
|
|
106,214
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
55,571
|
|
|
60,228
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
17,919
|
|
|
14,108
|
|
Other receivables
|
2,417
|
|
|
2,432
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
9,587
|
|
|
6,508
|
|
Total current assets
|
609,376
|
|
|
571,232
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
38,231
|
|
|
39,745
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
16,631
|
|
|
15,352
|
|
Deferred commissions, non-current
|
17,572
|
|
|
14,977
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,633
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
Other assets
|
4,059
|
|
|
3,439
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
687,502
|
|
|
$
|
646,396
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
3,651
|
|
|
$
|
7,057
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
63,444
|
|
|
49,930
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
182,700
|
|
|
173,617
|
|
Current portion of financing obligations
|
1,429
|
|
|
1,328
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
251,224
|
|
|
231,932
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
287,242
|
|
|
280,601
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
34,756
|
|
|
32,569
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
1,748
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
18,229
|
|
|
18,564
|
|
Financing obligations, non-current
|
14,805
|
|
|
15,889
|
|
Total liabilities
|
608,004
|
|
|
581,053
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
48
|
|
|
47
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
474,969
|
|
|
420,170
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(396,006
|
)
|
|
(355,161
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
487
|
|
|
287
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
79,498
|
|
|
65,343
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
687,502
|
|
|
$
|
646,396
|
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(10,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,845
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,836
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,160
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
3,433
|
|
|
2,932
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
10,601
|
|
|
9,223
|
|
|
35,431
|
|
|
25,929
|
|
Recovery of doubtful accounts
|
(550
|
)
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
(191
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Amortization (accretion) of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net
|
106
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
2,231
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
6,641
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
63
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
(67
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(13,307
|
)
|
|
3,579
|
|
|
4,805
|
|
|
21,530
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
(4,818
|
)
|
|
(2,106
|
)
|
|
(6,381
|
)
|
|
(7,968
|
)
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
1,019
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
2,992
|
|
|
1,805
|
|
Other receivables
|
224
|
|
|
(417
|
)
|
|
29
|
|
|
(470
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(211
|
)
|
|
(191
|
)
|
|
(3,056
|
)
|
|
(3,737
|
)
|
Other assets
|
83
|
|
|
(943
|
)
|
|
(600
|
)
|
|
(2,349
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
(181
|
)
|
|
516
|
|
|
(3,255
|
)
|
|
160
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
16,182
|
|
|
3,830
|
|
|
11,314
|
|
|
14,112
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
(1,115
|
)
|
|
(758
|
)
|
|
(3,438
|
)
|
|
(2,226
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
6,819
|
|
|
5,403
|
|
|
12,531
|
|
|
9,828
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
7,799
|
|
|
4,697
|
|
|
19,661
|
|
|
28,579
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(379
|
)
|
|
(663
|
)
|
|
(1,763
|
)
|
|
(2,860
|
)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(7,980
|
)
|
|
(54,749
|
)
|
|
(45,269
|
)
|
|
(95,466
|
)
|
Sale of marketable securities
|
—
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
11,423
|
|
|
498
|
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
16,300
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
42,337
|
|
|
20,390
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(102
|
)
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
(253
|
)
|
|
(712
|
)
|
Other
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
7,839
|
|
|
(54,465
|
)
|
|
6,475
|
|
|
(79,150
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from option exercises
|
4,795
|
|
|
5,940
|
|
|
14,253
|
|
|
22,493
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,111
|
)
|
|
(390
|
)
|
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
|
3,567
|
|
|
2,773
|
|
|
7,227
|
|
|
4,922
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
335,899
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
335,899
|
|
Principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations
|
(335
|
)
|
|
(306
|
)
|
|
(983
|
)
|
|
(901
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
8,027
|
|
|
344,306
|
|
|
18,386
|
|
|
362,023
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash
|
346
|
|
|
(127
|
)
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
88
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
24,011
|
|
|
294,411
|
|
|
44,390
|
|
|
311,540
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
402,121
|
|
|
94,713
|
|
|
381,742
|
|
|
77,584
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
426,132
|
|
|
$
|
389,124
|
|
|
$
|
426,132
|
|
|
$
|
389,124
|
|
TABLE I
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
|
(in thousands, except share and per share)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Gross profit, subscription and support
|
$
|
63,837
|
|
|
$
|
52,098
|
|
|
$
|
178,643
|
|
|
$
|
148,682
|
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
426
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP
|
$
|
64,263
|
|
|
$
|
52,484
|
|
|
$
|
179,936
|
|
|
$
|
149,824
|
|
As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP
|
84.7
|
%
|
|
83.3
|
%
|
|
83.7
|
%
|
|
83.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit, professional services
|
$
|
2,376
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
$
|
12,591
|
|
|
$
|
6,980
|
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
272
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP
|
$
|
2,648
|
|
|
$
|
786
|
|
|
$
|
13,653
|
|
|
$
|
8,276
|
|
As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
66,213
|
|
|
$
|
52,428
|
|
|
$
|
191,234
|
|
|
$
|
155,662
|
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
698
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
2,355
|
|
|
2,438
|
|
Gross profit, non-GAAP
|
$
|
66,911
|
|
|
$
|
53,270
|
|
|
$
|
193,589
|
|
|
$
|
158,100
|
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
75.9
|
%
|
|
71.8
|
%
|
|
75.1
|
%
|
|
72.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue, subscription and support
|
$
|
12,013
|
|
|
$
|
10,924
|
|
|
$
|
36,264
|
|
|
$
|
30,935
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
426
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP
|
$
|
11,587
|
|
|
$
|
10,538
|
|
|
$
|
34,971
|
|
|
$
|
29,793
|
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue, professional services
|
$
|
9,873
|
|
|
$
|
10,827
|
|
|
$
|
30,262
|
|
|
$
|
31,029
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
272
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP
|
$
|
9,601
|
|
|
$
|
10,371
|
|
|
$
|
29,200
|
|
|
$
|
29,733
|
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
$
|
23,956
|
|
|
$
|
22,899
|
|
|
$
|
70,458
|
|
|
$
|
66,705
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
2,167
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
5,790
|
|
|
6,016
|
|
Research and development, non-GAAP
|
$
|
21,789
|
|
|
$
|
20,634
|
|
|
$
|
64,668
|
|
|
$
|
60,689
|
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
24.7
|
%
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
35,487
|
|
|
$
|
32,990
|
|
|
$
|
106,874
|
|
|
$
|
86,568
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
2,687
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
8,367
|
|
|
6,199
|
|
Sales and marketing, non-GAAP
|
$
|
32,800
|
|
|
$
|
30,787
|
|
|
$
|
98,507
|
|
|
$
|
80,369
|
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
37.2
|
%
|
|
41.5
|
%
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
36.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
13,722
|
|
|
$
|
12,017
|
|
|
$
|
46,802
|
|
|
$
|
33,626
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
5,049
|
|
|
3,913
|
|
|
18,919
|
|
|
11,276
|
|
General and administrative, non-GAAP
|
$
|
8,673
|
|
|
$
|
8,104
|
|
|
$
|
27,883
|
|
|
$
|
22,350
|
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,478
|
)
|
|
$
|
(32,900
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,237
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
10,601
|
|
|
9,223
|
|
|
35,431
|
|
|
25,929
|
|
Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP
|
$
|
3,649
|
|
|
$
|
(6,255
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,531
|
|
|
$
|
(5,308
|
)
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
(8.4
|
)%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(10,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,845
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,836
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
10,601
|
|
|
9,223
|
|
|
35,431
|
|
|
25,929
|
|
Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes
|
2,231
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
6,641
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
Net income (loss), non-GAAP
|
$
|
2,325
|
|
|
$
|
(5,745
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,227
|
|
|
$
|
(4,824
|
)
|
As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
(7.7
|
)%
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per basic and diluted share:
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.85
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.69
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
0.57
|
|
Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP
|
48,840,131
|
|
|
46,731,663
|
|
|
48,188,183
|
|
|
46,048,037
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP
|
53,209,214
|
|
|
46,731,663
|
|
|
52,417,046
|
|
|
46,048,037
|
|
TABLE II
|
WORKIVA INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
Three months ending
|
|
Year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations, GAAP range
|
$
|
(10,000
|
)
|
-
|
$
|
(9,500
|
)
|
|
$
|
(42,900
|
)
|
-
|
$
|
(42,400
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
10,500
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
|
45,900
|
|
|
45,900
|
|
Income from operations, non-GAAP range
|
$
|
500
|
|
-
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
|
$
|
3,000
|
|
-
|
$
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, GAAP range
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
-
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.11
|
)
|
-
|
$
|
(1.10
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Net income per share, basic, non-GAAP range
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
-
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|
49,100,000
|
|
|
49,100,000
|
|
|
48,500,000
|
|
|
48,500,000
|
