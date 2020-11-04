 

Workiva Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We are pleased with our financial results, which beat guidance for revenue and operating income," said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer. "We executed on our initiatives, resulting in record bookings in the third quarter."

"Both transaction volume and average deal size exceeded our expectations in the third quarter," said Stuart Miller, Chief Financial Officer. "As a result, we are raising guidance for the fourth quarter."

"The global trends of online collaboration and remote work continue to benefit Workiva," said Vanderploeg. "In the third quarter, we saw broad demand across key solutions, particularly in global statutory reporting, management reporting and capital markets."

"We continued to make great progress upgrading customers to our next-generation platform during the third quarter," said Vanderploeg. "Customers accounting for over 90% of our Annual Contract Value have upgraded. The Workiva platform continues to be a key enabler of our growth strategy."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 reached $88.1 million, an increase of 18.8% from $74.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue contributed $75.9 million, up 20.4% versus the third quarter of 2019. Professional services revenue was $12.2 million, an increase of 9.8% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $66.2 million compared with $52.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. GAAP gross margin was 75.2% versus 70.7% in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $66.9 million, an increase of 25.6% compared with the prior year's third quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 75.9% compared to 71.8% in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million compared with a loss of $15.5 million in the prior year's third quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $3.6 million, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.5 million compared with a net loss of $16.1 million for the prior year's third quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.22 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.34 in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million compared with a net loss of $5.7 million in the prior year's third quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.05 and $0.04, respectively, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.12, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Liquidity: As of September 30, 2020, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $523.9 million, compared with $488.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and $16.2 million of other financing obligations outstanding as of September 30, 2020.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Customers: Workiva had 3,583 customers as of September 30, 2020, a net increase of 129 customers from September 30, 2019.
  • Revenue Retention Rate: As of September 30, 2020, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 94.9%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110.0%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.
  • Large Contracts: As of September 30, 2020, Workiva had 785 customers with an annual contract value (ACV) of more than $100,000, up 28% from 611 customers at September 30, 2019. Workiva had 383 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 47% from 261 customers in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Outlook

As of November 4, 2020, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $90.2 million to $90.7 million.
  • GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $10.0 million to $9.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $0.5 million to $1.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.26 to $0.25.
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.01.
  • Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 49.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020 Guidance:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $348.0 million to $348.5 million.
  • GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $42.9 million to $42.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $3.0 million to $3.5 million.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.11 to $1.10.
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.03.
  • Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 48.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

"On a preliminary basis, we expect total revenue to exceed $401 million in 2021. We expect the growth rate of revenue from subscription and support to exceed the growth rate of revenue from professional services. In addition, we expect non-GAAP operating loss as a percentage of revenue to be a low single digit in 2021," said Miller.

Workiva has factored into its guidance the expected impacts of COVID-19 on its business and results of operations based on currently available information. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause the company to change its guidance, and it undertakes no obligation to update its assumptions, expectations or guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading "Safe Harbor Statement."

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the third quarter, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. To access this call, dial 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 4214167. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the "Investor Relations" section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through November 11, 2020, at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 4214167. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release. As it relates to Non-GAAP loss from operations for 2021, described above, the Company has not provided guidance for GAAP measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the GAAP loss from operations and its components without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the GAAP reported results for 2021.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP loss from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net loss is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes from net loss. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being accreted as additional non-cash interest expense over the term of the notes using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP measures is useful because this interest expense does not represent a cash outflow and is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(unaudited)

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

75,850

 

 

$

63,022

 

 

$

214,907

 

 

$

179,617

 

Professional services

12,249

 

 

11,157

 

 

42,853

 

 

38,009

 

Total revenue

88,099

 

 

74,179

 

 

257,760

 

 

217,626

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support (1)

12,013

 

 

10,924

 

 

36,264

 

 

30,935

 

Professional services (1)

9,873

 

 

10,827

 

 

30,262

 

 

31,029

 

Total cost of revenue

21,886

 

 

21,751

 

 

66,526

 

 

61,964

 

Gross profit

66,213

 

 

52,428

 

 

191,234

 

 

155,662

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1)

23,956

 

 

22,899

 

 

70,458

 

 

66,705

 

Sales and marketing (1)

35,487

 

 

32,990

 

 

106,874

 

 

86,568

 

General and administrative (1)

13,722

 

 

12,017

 

 

46,802

 

 

33,626

 

Total operating expenses

73,165

 

 

67,906

 

 

224,134

 

 

186,899

 

Loss from operations

(6,952

)

 

(15,478

)

 

(32,900

)

 

(31,237

)

Interest income

471

 

 

1,460

 

 

2,832

 

 

2,593

 

Interest expense

(3,572

)

 

(1,959

)

 

(10,689

)

 

(2,832

)

Other (expense) and income, net

(387

)

 

24

 

 

263

 

 

(259

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(10,440

)

 

(15,953

)

 

(40,494

)

 

(31,735

)

Provision for income taxes

67

 

 

98

 

 

351

 

 

101

 

Net loss

$

(10,507

)

 

$

(16,051

)

 

$

(40,845

)

 

$

(31,836

)

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(0.85

)

 

$

(0.69

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

48,840,131

 

 

46,731,663

 

 

48,188,183

 

 

46,048,037

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(unaudited)

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

426

 

 

$

386

 

 

$

1,293

 

 

$

1,142

 

Professional services

272

 

 

456

 

 

1,062

 

 

1,296

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

2,167

 

 

2,265

 

 

5,790

 

 

6,016

 

Sales and marketing

2,687

 

 

2,203

 

 

8,367

 

 

6,199

 

General and administrative

5,049

 

 

3,913

 

 

18,919

 

 

11,276

 

WORKIVA INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

426,132

 

 

$

381,742

 

Marketable securities

97,750

 

 

106,214

 

Accounts receivable, net

55,571

 

 

60,228

 

Deferred commissions

17,919

 

 

14,108

 

Other receivables

2,417

 

 

2,432

 

Prepaid expenses and other

9,587

 

 

6,508

 

Total current assets

609,376

 

 

571,232

 

Property and equipment, net

38,231

 

 

39,745

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,631

 

 

15,352

 

Deferred commissions, non-current

17,572

 

 

14,977

 

Intangible assets, net

1,633

 

 

1,651

 

Other assets

4,059

 

 

3,439

 

Total assets

$

687,502

 

 

$

646,396

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,651

 

 

$

7,057

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

63,444

 

 

49,930

 

Deferred revenue

182,700

 

 

173,617

 

Current portion of financing obligations

1,429

 

 

1,328

 

Total current liabilities

251,224

 

 

231,932

 

Convertible senior notes, net

287,242

 

 

280,601

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

34,756

 

 

32,569

 

Other long-term liabilities

1,748

 

 

1,498

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

18,229

 

 

18,564

 

Financing obligations, non-current

14,805

 

 

15,889

 

Total liabilities

608,004

 

 

581,053

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

48

 

 

47

 

Additional paid-in-capital

474,969

 

 

420,170

 

Accumulated deficit

(396,006

)

 

(355,161

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

487

 

 

287

 

Total stockholders’ equity

79,498

 

 

65,343

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

687,502

 

 

$

646,396

 

WORKIVA INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(10,507

)

 

$

(16,051

)

 

$

(40,845

)

 

$

(31,836

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,160

 

 

1,058

 

 

3,433

 

 

2,932

 

Stock-based compensation expense

10,601

 

 

9,223

 

 

35,431

 

 

25,929

 

Recovery of doubtful accounts

(550

)

 

(104

)

 

(191

)

 

(58

)

Amortization (accretion) of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net

106

 

 

15

 

 

319

 

 

(89

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,231

 

 

1,083

 

 

6,641

 

 

1,083

 

Deferred income tax

63

 

 

(21

)

 

(68

)

 

(67

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(13,307

)

 

3,579

 

 

4,805

 

 

21,530

 

Deferred commissions

(4,818

)

 

(2,106

)

 

(6,381

)

 

(7,968

)

Operating lease right-of-use asset

1,019

 

 

581

 

 

2,992

 

 

1,805

 

Other receivables

224

 

 

(417

)

 

29

 

 

(470

)

Prepaid expenses

(211

)

 

(191

)

 

(3,056

)

 

(3,737

)

Other assets

83

 

 

(943

)

 

(600

)

 

(2,349

)

Accounts payable

(181

)

 

516

 

 

(3,255

)

 

160

 

Deferred revenue

16,182

 

 

3,830

 

 

11,314

 

 

14,112

 

Operating lease liability

(1,115

)

 

(758

)

 

(3,438

)

 

(2,226

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,819

 

 

5,403

 

 

12,531

 

 

9,828

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,799

 

 

4,697

 

 

19,661

 

 

28,579

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

(379

)

 

(663

)

 

(1,763

)

 

(2,860

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(7,980

)

 

(54,749

)

 

(45,269

)

 

(95,466

)

Sale of marketable securities

 

 

498

 

 

11,423

 

 

498

 

Maturities of marketable securities

16,300

 

 

1,500

 

 

42,337

 

 

20,390

 

Purchase of intangible assets

(102

)

 

(51

)

 

(253

)

 

(712

)

Other

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

7,839

 

 

(54,465

)

 

6,475

 

 

(79,150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from option exercises

4,795

 

 

5,940

 

 

14,253

 

 

22,493

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards

 

 

 

 

(2,111

)

 

(390

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

3,567

 

 

2,773

 

 

7,227

 

 

4,922

 

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

335,899

 

 

 

 

335,899

 

Principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations

(335

)

 

(306

)

 

(983

)

 

(901

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

8,027

 

 

344,306

 

 

18,386

 

 

362,023

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

346

 

 

(127

)

 

(132

)

 

88

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

24,011

 

 

294,411

 

 

44,390

 

 

311,540

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

402,121

 

 

94,713

 

 

381,742

 

 

77,584

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

426,132

 

 

$

389,124

 

 

$

426,132

 

 

$

389,124

 

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share)

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit, subscription and support

$

63,837

 

 

$

52,098

 

 

$

178,643

 

 

$

148,682

 

Add back: Stock-based compensation

426

 

 

386

 

 

1,293

 

 

1,142

 

Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP

$

64,263

 

 

$

52,484

 

 

$

179,936

 

 

$

149,824

 

As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP

84.7

%

 

83.3

%

 

83.7

%

 

83.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, professional services

$

2,376

 

 

$

330

 

 

$

12,591

 

 

$

6,980

 

Add back: Stock-based compensation

272

 

 

456

 

 

1,062

 

 

1,296

 

Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP

$

2,648

 

 

$

786

 

 

$

13,653

 

 

$

8,276

 

As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP

21.6

%

 

7.0

%

 

31.9

%

 

21.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

66,213

 

 

$

52,428

 

 

$

191,234

 

 

$

155,662

 

Add back: Stock-based compensation

698

 

 

842

 

 

2,355

 

 

2,438

 

Gross profit, non-GAAP

$

66,911

 

 

$

53,270

 

 

$

193,589

 

 

$

158,100

 

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

75.9

%

 

71.8

%

 

75.1

%

 

72.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, subscription and support

$

12,013

 

 

$

10,924

 

 

$

36,264

 

 

$

30,935

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

426

 

 

386

 

 

1,293

 

 

1,142

 

Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP

$

11,587

 

 

$

10,538

 

 

$

34,971

 

 

$

29,793

 

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

13.2

%

 

14.2

%

 

13.6

%

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, professional services

$

9,873

 

 

$

10,827

 

 

$

30,262

 

 

$

31,029

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

272

 

 

456

 

 

1,062

 

 

1,296

 

Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP

$

9,601

 

 

$

10,371

 

 

$

29,200

 

 

$

29,733

 

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

10.9

%

 

14.0

%

 

11.3

%

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

23,956

 

 

$

22,899

 

 

$

70,458

 

 

$

66,705

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

2,167

 

 

2,265

 

 

5,790

 

 

6,016

 

Research and development, non-GAAP

$

21,789

 

 

$

20,634

 

 

$

64,668

 

 

$

60,689

 

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

24.7

%

 

27.8

%

 

25.1

%

 

27.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

35,487

 

 

$

32,990

 

 

$

106,874

 

 

$

86,568

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

2,687

 

 

2,203

 

 

8,367

 

 

6,199

 

Sales and marketing, non-GAAP

$

32,800

 

 

$

30,787

 

 

$

98,507

 

 

$

80,369

 

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

37.2

%

 

41.5

%

 

38.2

%

 

36.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

13,722

 

 

$

12,017

 

 

$

46,802

 

 

$

33,626

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

5,049

 

 

3,913

 

 

18,919

 

 

11,276

 

General and administrative, non-GAAP

$

8,673

 

 

$

8,104

 

 

$

27,883

 

 

$

22,350

 

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

9.8

%

 

10.9

%

 

10.8

%

 

10.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

$

(6,952

)

 

$

(15,478

)

 

$

(32,900

)

 

$

(31,237

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

10,601

 

 

9,223

 

 

35,431

 

 

25,929

 

Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP

$

3,649

 

 

$

(6,255

)

 

$

2,531

 

 

$

(5,308

)

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

4.1

%

 

(8.4

)%

 

1.0

%

 

(2.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(10,507

)

 

$

(16,051

)

 

$

(40,845

)

 

$

(31,836

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

10,601

 

 

9,223

 

 

35,431

 

 

25,929

 

Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes

2,231

 

 

1,083

 

 

6,641

 

 

1,083

 

Net income (loss), non-GAAP

$

2,325

 

 

$

(5,745

)

 

$

1,227

 

 

$

(4,824

)

As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP

2.6

%

 

(7.7

)%

 

0.5

%

 

(2.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per basic and diluted share:

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(0.85

)

 

$

(0.69

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

0.22

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.74

 

 

0.57

 

Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes

0.05

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.02

 

Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.10

)

Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP

48,840,131

 

 

46,731,663

 

 

48,188,183

 

 

46,048,037

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP

53,209,214

 

 

46,731,663

 

 

52,417,046

 

 

46,048,037

 

TABLE II

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three months ending
December 31, 2020

 

Year ending
December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations, GAAP range

$

(10,000

)

-

$

(9,500

)

 

$

(42,900

)

-

$

(42,400

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

10,500

 

 

10,500

 

 

45,900

 

 

45,900

 

Income from operations, non-GAAP range

$

500

 

-

$

1,000

 

 

$

3,000

 

-

$

3,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, GAAP range

$

(0.26

)

-

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(1.11

)

-

$

(1.10

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

0.21

 

 

0.21

 

 

0.95

 

 

0.95

 

Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes

0.05

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.18

 

 

0.18

 

Net income per share, basic, non-GAAP range

$

0.00

 

-

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

-

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

49,100,000

 

 

49,100,000

 

 

48,500,000

 

 

48,500,000

 

 

