 

Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that ten abstracts containing clinical data and analyses related to imetelstat, the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held online from December 5-8, 2020. The abstracts are available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.

“We are pleased that all ten of the abstracts we submitted were accepted for presentation at this year’s ASH Meeting,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron’s Chief Medical Officer. “The analyses and data from our Phase 2 IMbark and IMerge trials reported in these abstracts continue to support our ongoing Phase 3 trial in lower risk MDS and our upcoming Phase 3 trial in refractory MF and highlight the clinical benefits and the potential disease-modifying activity achievable with imetelstat treatment.”

Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) – Oral Presentation

Abstract Title: Treatment with Imetelstat Provides Durable Transfusion Independence (TI) in Heavily Transfused Non-del(5q) Lower Risk MDS (LR-MDS) Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) to Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESAs)

Long-term efficacy, safety and biomarker data from 38 patients in the IMerge Phase 2 clinical trial, based on a February 4, 2020 cut-off date and a median follow-up of 24 months, are reported. Consistent with prior presentations, 42% of patients achieved >8-week red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) with a median duration of 20 months, which is the longest so far reported with any agent in relapsed/refractory non-del(5q) lower risk MDS. In addition, 29% of patients were transfusion free more than a year. These data were previously presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress in June.

Oral Presentation Details
 Abstract: #658
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
Time: 12:45 p.m. PT

Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis (MF) – Three Oral Presentations

Abstract Title: Potential Disease-Modifying Activity of Imetelstat Demonstrated By Reduction in Cytogenetically Abnormal Clones and Mutation Burden Leads to Clinical Benefits in Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis Patients

Results from new analyses on samples from patients in the IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial highlight significant dose-dependent reductions of mutation burden by imetelstat. These results were correlated with improved overall clinical benefits, including higher rates of spleen and symptom responses, bone marrow fibrosis improvement and prolonged overall survival (OS). As concluded in the abstract, the clinical data that suggest improvement in median OS in these patients, together with the data in the abstract, further demonstrate that imetelstat has disease-modifying activity by targeting malignant cells, as evidenced by depletion of cytogenetically abnormal clones and reduction in mutation burden.

