 

Kennedy Wilson Expands Existing $250 Million Share Repurchase Program to $500 Million

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved expanding the company’s existing share repurchase program from $250 million to $500 million. As of September 30, 2020, approximately 12.9 million shares of Kennedy Wilson’s common stock, totaling $232 million, have been repurchased since the program was initially authorized in March 2018.

Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market in privately negotiated transactions, through the net settlement of the company’s restricted stock grants or otherwise, with the amount and timing of repurchases dependent on market conditions and subject to the company’s discretion. The program does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific number of shares and, subject to compliance with applicable laws, may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

