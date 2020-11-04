HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on November 24, 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2020Q4Webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.