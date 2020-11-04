 

HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on November 24, 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2020Q4Webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc. 
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

