 

RPT Realty Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Provides COVID-19 Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 22:15  |   |   |   
  • Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2020 of $(3.6) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
  • 94% of total tenants were open and operating, as of October 30, 2020, based on annualized base rent ("ABR").
     
  • 90% of October and 87% of third quarter 2020 rent and recovery income have been paid as of October 30, 2020.
     
  • Generated a 42.9% comparable new re-leasing spread in the third quarter 2020, the highest quarterly level since the second quarter 2018.
     
  • Ended the third quarter 2020 with a signed but not opened ABR backlog of $3.0 million, up from $1.6 million in the second quarter 2020.
     
  • Filed inaugural GRESB assessment during the third quarter 2020. Additional details regarding our sustainability program can be found on the Company's website at http://rptrealty.com/corporate-responsibility.
     
  • Continued temporary suspension of payment of the common dividend. Decisions regarding future dividend payments will be made quarterly based on liquidity needs and REIT distribution requirements.

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“I am pleased with the resiliency of the organization amidst the pandemic and the speed with which we are seeing demand return," said Brian Harper, President and CEO. "During the quarter, we experienced positive momentum in our rent collection, consumer traffic trends and our signed not open backlog. We also posted our strongest new re-leasing spread in over two years, which reflects our embedded mark-to-market opportunity, the quality of our real estate and our transformed platform that should benefit us in our future lease negotiations. I am also thrilled with the quality of the leases signed this quarter including Nike, Sephora, Burlington and Bank Of America. In light of our liquidity and limited near-term obligations, we are in a position to play offense at a time of great disruption that has historically led to unique value creation opportunities such as the current wave of grocer demand."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2020 of $(3.6) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Funds from operations ("FFO") for the third quarter 2020 of $16.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Operating FFO for the third quarter 2020 of $15.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Operating FFO for the third quarter 2020 excludes certain net income that totaled $1.4 million, primarily attributable to insurance proceeds related to storm damage at Front Range Village in Fort Collins, CO and the write-off of below market lease intangibles within our unconsolidated joint venture. The change in Operating FFO was primarily driven by higher rental income not probable of collection, higher straight-line rent reserves and lower NOI resulting from the contribution of a 48.5% interest in five assets into a joint venture formed in fourth quarter 2019. Third quarter 2020 rental income not probable of collection and straight-line rent reserves, were $4.0 million or $0.05 per diluted share and $1.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share, respectively, including the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures.

OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's operating results include its consolidated properties and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures.

Same property NOI during the third quarter 2020 decreased 8.3% compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in higher income not probable of collection, which detracted 8.9% from same property NOI growth.

During the third quarter 2020, the Company signed 44 leases totaling 278,838 square feet. Blended re-leasing spreads on comparable leases were 10.7% with ABR of $13.72 per square foot. Re-leasing spreads on nine comparable new and 25 renewal leases were 42.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $3.0 million of signed not commenced ABR that is scheduled to commence through the end of 2021.

The table below summarizes the Company's leased rate and occupancy results at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Consolidated & Joint Venture Portfolio      
Leased rate 93.3%   93.6%   94.7%  
Occupancy 92.1%   92.9%   93.1%  
Anchor (GLA of 10,000 square feet or more)      
Leased rate 96.8%   96.7%   97.5%  
Occupancy 95.6%   96.3%   96.3%  
Small Shop (GLA of less than 10,000 square feet)      
Leased rate 84.9%   86.3%   88.2%  
Occupancy 83.6%   84.9%   85.7%  

BALANCE SHEET

The Company ended the third quarter 2020 with $220.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion of consolidated debt and finance lease obligations, which resulted in a trailing twelve month net debt to proforma adjusted EBITDA ratio of 7.2x. Consolidated debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.53% and a weighted average maturity, excluding scheduled amortization, of 4.8 years.

FINANCING ACTIVITY

During the third quarter 2020, the Company repaid $50.0 million on its unsecured revolving line of credit. At September 30, 2020, the Company had $125.0 million drawn on its $350.0 million unsecured revolving line of credit.

DIVIDEND

In light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Trustees has temporarily suspended the quarterly common dividend to retain cash. The Board of Trustees will continue to evaluate the Company’s dividend policy based upon the Company’s financial performance and economic outlook and, at a later date, intends to reinstate the quarterly common dividend in at least the amount required to continue qualifying as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Based on the Company's current taxable income forecast, no additional common dividend payments would be required to satisfy REIT requirements for the 2020 tax year.

On October 28, 2020, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a fourth quarter 2020 Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The preferred dividend, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 is payable on January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2020.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on our business, employees, tenants, shopping centers and communities. The following summary is intended to provide information pertaining to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. Unless otherwise specified, the statistical and other information regarding the Company’s portfolio are as of October 30, 2020. These estimates are based on information available to the Company and includes its consolidated properties and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures.

  • 100% of the Company's 49 shopping centers remain open and operating.
  • 94% of total tenants by ABR were open and operating, up from the low of 41% on April 22, 2020.
  • 67% of the Company’s properties by ABR had a grocery or grocer component and 87% of ABR stemmed from national or regional tenants, as of September 30, 2020.
  • 90% of October and 87% of third quarter 2020 rent and recovery income have been paid.
  • 6% of October and 9% of third quarter 2020 rent and recovery income are subject to signed or approved deferral agreements.
  • Ended the third quarter 2020 with $220.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash with no debt maturities until June 27, 2021.

The table below summarizes the Company's rent and recovery income collection results at various points in time and for the selected reporting periods.

As of 2Q20   3Q20   October  
July 31, 2020 65%   N/A   N/A  
October 30, 2020 76%   87%   90%  

CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST:

The Company will host a live broadcast of its third quarter 2020 conference call to discuss its financial and operating results.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial in #: (877) 705-6003
International Dial in # (201) 493-6725
Webcast: investors.rptrealty.com

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2020.  The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13709053.  A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months.

SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

The Company’s quarterly financial and operating supplement is available on its corporate web site at rptrealty.com. If you wish to receive a copy via email, please send requests to invest@rptrealty.com.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “common shares”) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Senior Vice President - Finance
19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002
New York, New York 10036
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations, plans or beliefs concerning future events and may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “predict” or similar terms. Although the forward-looking statements made in this document are based on our good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and our best judgment based upon current information, certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to predict or control. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and our tenants (including their ability to timely make rent payments), the real estate market (including the local markets where our properties are located), the financial markets and general global economy as well as the potential adverse impact on our ability to enter into new leases or renew leases with existing tenants on favorable terms or at all. The impact COVID-19 has, and will continue to have, on the Company and its tenants is highly uncertain, cannot be predicted and will vary based upon the duration, magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the actions taken by federal, state and local governments to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including social distancing protocols, restrictions on business activities and “shelter-in- place” and “stay at home” mandates. Additional factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our success or failure in implementing our business strategy; economic conditions generally and in the commercial real estate and finance markets specifically; the cost and availability of capital, which depends in part on our asset quality and our relationships with lenders and other capital providers; risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies or general downturn in the businesses of tenants; the potential adverse impact from tenant defaults generally or from the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of the Company's tenants, which are heightened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the execution of rent deferral or concession agreements on the agreed-upon terms; our business prospects and outlook; changes in governmental regulations, tax rates and similar matters; our continuing to qualify as a REIT; and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in particular those set forth under “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and our latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which you should interpret as being heightened as a result of the numerous and ongoing adverse impacts of COVID-19. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future


RPT REALTY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
  September 30,
2020 		  December 31, 2019
   
ASSETS      
Income producing properties, at cost:      
Land $ 331,265       $ 331,265    
Buildings and improvements 1,492,689       1,486,838    
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (384,368 )     (352,006 )  
Income producing properties, net 1,439,586       1,466,097    
Construction in progress and land available for development 36,870       42,279    
Net real estate 1,476,456       1,508,376    
Equity investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 127,964       130,321    
Cash and cash equivalents 217,818       110,259    
Restricted cash and escrows 2,304       4,293    
Accounts receivable, net 32,833       24,974    
Acquired lease intangibles, net 27,934       34,278    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,745       19,222    
Other assets, net 79,580       86,836    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,983,634       $ 1,918,559    
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Notes payable, net $ 1,053,378       $ 930,808    
Finance lease obligation 926       926    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 45,969       55,360    
Distributions payable 1,730       19,792    
Acquired lease intangibles, net 36,069       38,898    
Operating lease liabilities 17,911       18,181    
Other liabilities 22,234       6,339    
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,178,217       1,070,304    
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
RPT Realty ("RPT") Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 2,000 shares authorized: 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $50 per share), 1,849 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 92,427       92,427    
Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 240,000 and 120,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 80,055 and 79,850 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 801       798    
Additional paid-in capital 1,172,998       1,169,557    
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (463,617 )     (436,361 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (16,252 )     1,819    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT 786,357       828,240    
Noncontrolling interest 19,060       20,015    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 805,417       848,255    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,983,634       $ 1,918,559    


RPT REALTY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
REVENUE              
Rental income $ 45,375       $ 57,809       $ 140,783       $ 172,808    
Other property income 774       1,024       2,290       3,004    
Management and other fee income 338       88       917       178    
TOTAL REVENUE 46,487       58,921       143,990       175,990    
               
EXPENSES              
Real estate tax expense 8,509       9,123       25,113       27,667    
Recoverable operating expense 5,118       6,180       15,894       18,204    
Non-recoverable operating expense 2,126       2,463       6,549       7,662    
Depreciation and amortization 18,295       20,018       57,003       59,865    
Transaction costs             186          
General and administrative expense 6,062       6,249       18,979       18,845    
Insured expenses, net (1,092 )           (2,745 )        
TOTAL EXPENSES 39,018       44,033       120,979       132,243    
               
OPERATING INCOME 7,469       14,888       23,011       43,747    
               
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES              
Other (expense) income, net (92 )     4       322       (227 )  
Gain on sale of real estate                   6,073    
Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures 456       373       1,514       453    
Interest expense (9,913 )     (9,917 )     (29,491 )     (30,350 )  
Other gain on unconsolidated joint ventures       237             237    
Loss on extinguishment of debt                   (622 )  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE TAX (2,080 )     5,585       (4,644 )     19,311    
Income tax benefit (provision) 87       (11 )     37       (82 )  
NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,993 )     5,574       (4,607 )     19,229    
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling partner interest 46       (129 )     106       (448 )  
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT (1,947 )     5,445       (4,501 )     18,781    
Preferred share dividends (1,676 )     (1,676 )     (5,026 )     (5,026 )  
NET (LOSS) INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (3,623 )     $ 3,769       $ (9,527 )     $ 13,755    
               
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE              
Basic $ (0.05 )     $ 0.05       $ (0.12 )     $ 0.17    
Diluted $ (0.05 )     $ 0.05       $ (0.12 )     $ 0.17    
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING              
Basic 80,051       79,848        79,978       79,786    
Diluted 80,051       80,540        79,978       80,479    

﻿﻿﻿

 

RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net (loss) income $ (1,993 )     $ 5,574       $ (4,607 )     $ 19,229    
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling partner interest 46       (129 )     106       (448 )  
Preferred share dividends (1,676 )     (1,676 )     (5,026 )     (5,026 )  
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders (3,623 )     3,769       (9,527 )     13,755    
Adjustments:              
Rental property depreciation and amortization expense 18,149       19,787       56,588       59,436    
Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation from unconsolidated joint ventures (1) 2,116       7       4,898       35    
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate                   (5,702 )  
Gain on sale of joint venture depreciable real estate       (385 )           (385 )  
Other gain on unconsolidated joint ventures       (237 )           (237 )  
FFO available to common shareholders 16,642       22,941       51,959       66,902    
Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (2) (46 )     129       (106 )     448    
Preferred share dividends (assuming conversion) (3)       1,676             5,026    
FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 16,596       $ 24,746       $ 51,853       $ 72,376    
Gain on sale of land                   (371 )  
Transaction costs (4)             186          
Insured expenses, net (1,092 )           (2,745 )        
Severance expense (5) 88       32       216       130    
Executive management reorganization, net (5)(6)       329             775    
Above and below market lease intangible write-offs 135       (1,381 )     (256 )     (3,055 )  
Pro-rata share of acquisition costs from unconsolidated joint ventures (1) 6             407          
Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated joint ventures (1) (506 )           (506 )        
Loss on extinguishment of debt                   622    
Payment of loan amendment fees (5)             184          
Bond interest proceeds (7)             (213 )        
Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 15,227       $ 23,726       $ 49,126       $ 70,477    
               
Weighted average common shares 80,051       79,848       79,978       79,786    
Shares issuable upon conversion of Operating Partnership Units (“OP Units”) (2) 1,909       1,909       1,909       1,909    
Dilutive effect of restricted stock 167       692       297       693    
Shares issuable upon conversion of preferred shares (3)       6,954             6,954    
Weighted average equivalent shares outstanding, diluted 82,127       89,403       82,184       89,342    
               
FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.20       $ 0.28       $ 0.63       $ 0.81    
               
Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.19       $ 0.27       $ 0.60       $ 0.79    
               
Dividend per common share $       $ 0.22       $ 0.22       $ 0.66    
Payout ratio - Operating FFO %     81.5 %     36.7 %     83.5 %  
               

(1)  Amounts noted are included in Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures.
(2)  The total noncontrolling interest reflects OP units convertible on a one-of-one basis into common shares.
(3)  7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, $0.01 par (“Series D Preferred Shares”) are paid annual dividends of $6.7 million and are currently convertible into approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock. They are dilutive only when earnings or FFO exceed approximately $0.24 per diluted share per quarter and $0.96 per diluted share per year.  The conversion ratio is subject to adjustment based upon a number of factors, and such adjustment could affect the dilutive impact of the Series D convertible preferred shares on FFO and earning per share in future periods.
(4)  Costs associated with a terminated acquisition and a terminated disposition.
(5)  Amounts noted are included in General and administrative expense.
(6)  For 2019, largely comprised of severance to a former executive officer and performance award expense related to the former Chief Executive Officer.
(7)  Amounts noted are included in Other (expense) income, net.

RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of net (loss) income available to common shareholders to Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) at Pro-Rata
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (3,623 )     $ 3,769       $ (9,527 )     $ 13,755    
Preferred share dividends 1,676       1,676       5,026       5,026    
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest (46 )     129       (106 )     448    
Income tax (benefit) provision (87 )     11       (37 )     82    
Interest expense 9,913       9,917       29,491       30,350    
Loss on extinguishment of debt                   622    
Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures (456 )     (373 )     (1,514 )     (453 )  
Gain on sale of real estate                   (6,073 )  
Other gain on unconsolidated joint ventures       (237 )           (237 )  
Insured expenses, net (1,092 )           (2,745 )        
Other expense (income), net 92       (4 )     (322 )     227    
Management and other fee income (338 )     (88 )     (917 )     (178 )  
Depreciation and amortization 18,295       20,018       57,003       59,865    
Transaction costs             186          
General and administrative expenses 6,062       6,249       18,979       18,845    
Pro-rata share of NOI from unconsolidated joint venture (1) 2,006             6,156          
Lease termination fees (43 )     (102 )     (185 )     (334 )  
Amortization of lease inducements 225       135       554       359    
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net (515 )     (2,172 )     (2,248 )     (5,544 )  
Straight-line ground rent expense 77       77       230       230    
Straight-line rental income 1,100       (567 )     2,018       (1,951 )  
NOI at Pro-Rata (2) 33,246       38,438       102,042       115,039    
NOI from Other Investments 811       (1,293 )     1,602       (4,232 )  
Same Property NOI at Pro-Rata (3) $ 34,057       $ 37,145       $ 103,644       $ 110,807    
               

(1)  Represents 51.5% of the NOI from the five properties contributed to R2G Venture LLC after December 9, 2019.
(2)  Includes 100.0% of the NOI from the five properties contributed to R2G Venture LLC prior to December 10, 2019 and 51.5% of the NOI from the same five properties after December 9, 2019.
(3)  Includes 51.5% of the NOI from the five properties contributed to R2G Venture LLC for all periods presented.

RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Reconciliation of net (loss) income    
Net loss - Nine months ended September 30, 2020   $ (4,607 )  
Plus: Net income - Twelve months ended December 31, 2019   93,686    
Less: Net income - Nine months ended September 30, 2019   19,229    
Net income - Twelve months ended September 30, 2020   $ 69,850    
     
    Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2020
   
Reconciliation of net income to proforma adjusted EBITDA    
Net income   $ 69,850    
Interest expense   39,198    
Income tax provision   60    
Depreciation and amortization   75,785    
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate   (75,783 )  
Pro-rata adjustments from unconsolidated entities   5,321    
EBITDAre   $ 114,431    
     
Severance expense   216    
Executive management reorganization, net   627    
Above and below market lease intangible write-offs   (726 )  
Transaction costs   186    
Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated entities   (506 )  
Pro-rata share of acquisition costs from unconsolidated entities   406    
R2G Venture LLC related costs   499    
Insured expenses, net   (469 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,949    
Payment of loan amendment fees   184    
Bond interest proceeds   (213 )  
Adjusted EBITDA   116,584    
Proforma adjustments (1)   (51 )  
Proforma adjusted EBITDA   $ 116,533    
     
Reconciliation of Notes Payable, net to Net Debt    
Notes payable, net   $ 1,053,378    
Unamortized premium   (1,319 )  
Deferred financing costs, net   3,804    
Consolidated notional debt   1,055,863    
Finance lease obligation   926    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (220,122 )  
Pro-rata share of unconsolidated entities cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (2,877 )  
Net debt   $ 833,790    
     
Reconciliation of interest expense to total fixed charges    
Interest expense   $ 39,198    
Preferred share dividends   6,701    
Scheduled mortgage principal payments   2,389    
Total fixed charges   $ 48,288    
     
Net debt to proforma adjusted EBITDA   7.2 x  
Interest coverage ratio (proforma adjusted EBITDA / interest expense)   3.0 x  
Fixed charge coverage ratio (proforma adjusted EBITDA / fixed charges)   2.4 x  
     

(1) The twelve months ended September 30, 2020 excludes $1.5 million representing 48.5% of the five properties contributed to R2G Venture LLC  partially offset by $1.1 million from an annual expense that was fully recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.3 million from the acquisition of Lakehills Plaza.

RPT REALTY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019
Reconciliation of net income to annualized proforma adjusted EBITDA      
Net (loss) income $ (1,993 )     $ 5,574    
Interest expense 9,913       9,917    
Income tax (benefit) provision (87 )     11    
Depreciation and amortization 18,295       20,018    
Pro-rata adjustments from unconsolidated entities 2,116       7    
Gain on sale of joint venture depreciable real estate       (385 )  
Other gain on unconsolidated joint ventures       (237 )  
EBITDAre 28,244       34,905    
       
Severance expense 88       32    
Executive management reorganization, net       329    
Above and below market lease intangible write-offs 135       (1,381 )  
Pro-rata share of acquisition costs from unconsolidated entities 6          
Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated entities (506 )        
Insured expenses, net (1,092 )        
Adjusted EBITDA 26,875       33,885    
Proforma adjustments (1)       (182 )  
Proforma adjusted EBITDA $ 26,875       $ 33,703    
Annualized proforma adjusted EBITDA $ 107,500       $ 134,812    
       
Reconciliation of Notes Payable, net to Net Debt      
Notes payable, net $ 1,053,378       $ 933,509    
Unamortized premium (1,319 )     (2,226 )  
Deferred financing costs, net 3,804       1,911    
Consolidated notional debt 1,055,863       933,194    
Finance lease obligation 926       975    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (220,122 )     (48,236 )  
Pro-rata share of unconsolidated entities cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,877 )        
Net debt $ 833,790       $ 885,933    
       
Reconciliation of interest expense to total fixed charges      
Interest expense $ 9,913       $ 9,917    
Preferred share dividends 1,676       1,676    
Scheduled mortgage principal payments 592       648    
Total fixed charges $ 12,181       $ 12,241    
       
Net debt to annualized proforma adjusted EBITDA 7.8 x     6.6 x  
Interest coverage ratio (proforma adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) 2.7 x     3.4 x  
Fixed charge coverage ratio (proforma adjusted EBITDA / fixed charges) 2.2 x     2.8 x  
       

(1)  3Q19 excludes $0.2 million of income from dispositions.  The proforma adjustments treat the activity as if they occurred at the start of each quarter.

RPT Realty
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

Certain of our key performance indicators are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these measures along with our GAAP financial statements in order to evaluate our operations results. We believe these measures provide additional and useful means to assess our performance. These measures do not represent alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of performance and a comparison of the Company's presentations to similarly titled measures of other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs.

Funds From Operations (FFO)
As defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), Funds From Operations (FFO) represents net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable property and impairment provisions on depreciable real estate or on investments in non-consolidated investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of depreciable real estate held by the investee, plus depreciation and amortization of depreciable real estate, (excluding amortization of financing costs). Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. We have adopted the NAREIT definition in our computation of FFO.

Operating FFO
In addition to FFO, we include Operating FFO as an additional measure of our financial and operating performance. Operating FFO excludes transactions costs and periodic items such as gains (or losses) from sales of land and impairment provisions on land, bargain purchase gains, severance expense, executive management reorganization costs, net, accelerated amortization of debt premiums, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, insured expenses, net, accelerated write-offs of above and below market lease intangibles and R2G Venture LLC related costs that are not adjusted under the current NAREIT definition of FFO. We provide a reconciliation of FFO to Operating FFO. In future periods, Operating FFO may also include other adjustments, which will be detailed in the reconciliation for such measure, that we believe will enhance comparability of Operating FFO from period to period. FFO and Operating FFO should not be considered alternatives to GAAP net income available to common shareholders or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.

While we consider FFO available to common shareholders and Operating FFO available to common shareholders useful measures for reviewing our comparative operating and financial performance between periods or to compare our performance to different REITs, our computations of FFO and Operating FFO may differ from the computations utilized by other real estate companies, and therefore, may not be comparable. We recognize the limitations of FFO and Operating FFO when compared to GAAP net income available to common shareholders. FFO and Operating FFO available to common shareholders do not represent amounts available for needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations, or other commitments and uncertainties. In addition, FFO and Operating FFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends.

Net Operating Income (NOI) / Same Property NOI / NOI from Other Investments
NOI consists of (i) rental income and other property income, before straight-line rental income, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and lease termination fees less (ii) real estate taxes and all recoverable and non-recoverable operating expenses other than straight-line ground rent expense, in each case, including our share of these items from our R2G Venture LLC unconsolidated joint venture.

NOI, Same Property NOI and NOI from Other Investments are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures of real estate companies' operating performance. Same Property NOI is considered by management to be a relevant performance measure of our operations because it includes only the NOI of comparable operating properties for the reporting period. Same Property NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 represents NOI from the Company's same property portfolio consisting of 41 consolidated operating properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2019 and five previously consolidated properties contributed to the newly formed joint venture, R2G Venture LLC, in December 2019. Same property NOI from these five properties includes 51.5% of their NOI as a consolidated property for the period January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 and 51.5% of their NOI as an unconsolidated property accounted for under the equity method for the period January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020. Same Property NOI excludes properties under redevelopment or where activities have started in preparation for redevelopment. A property is designated as a redevelopment when planned improvements significantly impact the property. NOI from Other Investments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 represents NOI primarily from (i) properties disposed of and acquired during 2019, (ii) 48.5% of the NOI prior to December 10, 2019 from the five previously consolidated properties contributed to the R2G Venture LLC unconsolidated joint venture, (iii) Webster Place and Rivertowne Square where the Company has begun activities in anticipation of future redevelopment, (iv) certain property related employee compensation, benefits, and travel expense and (v) noncomparable operating income and expense adjustments.

NOI, Same Property NOI and NOI from Other Investments should not be considered as alternatives to net income in accordance with GAAP or as measures of liquidity. Our method of calculating these measures may differ from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

RPT Realty
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions (continued)

Net Debt
Net Debt represents (i) our total debt principal, which excludes unamortized premium and deferred financing costs, net, plus (ii) our finance lease obligation, less (iii) our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, less (iv) our pro-rata share of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of each of our unconsolidated entities. We present net debt to show the ratio of our net debt to our proforma Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDAre/Adjusted EBITDA/Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization and impairment of depreciable real estate and in substance real estate equity investments; plus or minus gains or losses from sales of operating real estate assets and interests in real estate equity investments; and adjustments to reflect our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships for these items. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA which is EBITDAre net of other items that we believe enhance comparability of Adjusted EBITDA across periods and are listed as adjustments in the applicable reconciliation. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative measure of operating results or cash flow from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Pro-Rata
We present certain financial information on a “pro-rata” basis or including “pro-rata” adjustments. Unless otherwise specified, pro-rata financial information includes our proportionate economic ownership of each of our unconsolidated joint ventures derived on an entity-by-entity basis by applying the ownership percentage interest used to arrive at our share of the net operations for the period consistent with the
application of the equity method of accounting to each of our unconsolidated joint ventures. See page 30 of our quarterly financial and operating supplement for a discussion of important considerations and limitations that you should be aware of when review financial information that we present on a pro-rata basis or including pro-rata adjustment.

Occupancy
Occupancy is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property economically occupied by tenants under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property.

Leased Rate

Lease Rate is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, including signed leases not yet commenced, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) information is sourced from the United States Census Bureau and rank is determined based on the most recently available population estimates.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RPT Realty Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Provides COVID-19 Update Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2020 of $(3.6) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.94% of total tenants were open and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...