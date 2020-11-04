Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Management Changes

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) announced today the resignation of Ryan Stash from his position as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 18, 2020. This resignation is for personal reasons and not the result of any disagreement with the Company or its Board of Directors or any matters relating the Company’s operations, policies or practices.



About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.