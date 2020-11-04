FanLogic Interactive Inc. Provides Corporate Update including Proposed New Management Team, Proposed Share Consolidation, Name Change to Health Logic Interactive Inc., and Future Growth Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fan L ogic Interactive Inc. (“ Fan L ogic ” or the " Co rporation ") is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

The Corporation ceased to carry on business operations in the spring of 2019.

Cease Trade Order / Trading Suspension

On May 6, 2019, the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") with respect to trading in the Corporation’s securities due to the Corporation’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2018. Subsequent to the Cease Trade Order, the Corporation did not file any further financial statements or other continuous disclosure documents required by applicable securities legislation until recently. On May 7, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") suspended trading in the Corporation’s listed shares and subsequently transferred the Corporation’s listing to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (where trading remains suspended).

AGM

The Company has called an annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 30, 2020. Proxy documentation has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to shareholders shortly.

Consolidation and Name Change

At the conclusion of the shareholder meeting, it is anticipated that the directors of the Corporation will pass a resolution authorizing the Corporation to complete the Consolidation and concurrently change the name of the Corporation to “Health Logic Interactive Inc.”

Proposed Directors and Officers

At the meeting, it is proposed that the shareholders elect George Kovalyov, Harrison Ross, Graydon Bensler, Rick Purdy, Zach Stadnyk and George Shen to serve as the directors of Fanlogic. Assuming the election of the aforementioned individuals, it is anticipated that the directors will appoint George Kovalyov as Chief Executive Officer and Harrison Ross as Chief Financial Officer upon the conclusion of the meeting.

The proposed new management team is comprised of a team of finance professionals and operators with experience locating undervalued technologies in high growth markets, building high performing teams ,managing and deploying capital through private and public company structures. For further information on these individuals, see the Management Information Circular of the Corporation to be filed in advance of the shareholder meeting at www.sedar.com under the Corporation’s profile.