 

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT). 

The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 5092872. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE, Biorphen, and Alaway Preservative Free, and has six additional products in its late-stage pipeline, including five that have been submitted to the FDA.

Investor Contact:
David Krempa
dkrempa@etonpharma.com 
612-387-3740


