 

Arcutis Announces Appointment of Terrie Curran to Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a medical dermatology company developing innovative treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced that Terrie Curran has been appointed to the Arcutis Board of Directors effective Nov. 2, 2020, and that Alexander Asam, Ph.D. has decided to step down from the Board.

“We are tremendously grateful for Alexander’s contributions to Arcutis,” commented Patrick Heron, Chairman of the Arcutis Board of Directors. “His thoughtful counsel and leadership were instrumental in our recent progress, particularly our two recent very successful public financings. While we will miss his guidance, we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Terrie to the Arcutis Board,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “She is an exceptionally talented biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of industry experience in product commercialization. With her extensive experience launching and successfully commercializing innovative products in the dermatology segment, she is uniquely positioned to help Arcutis in its next stage of development, particularly in light of the upcoming data from our pivotal Phase 3 trials and potential NDA submission next year.”

“I am delighted to join the Arcutis board at this exciting time,” said Terrie Curran. “The Company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. I look forward to contributing my expertise, specifically with commercialization planning and execution, to help them build a leading dermatology company.”

Ms. Curran is CEO and President at Phathom Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Prior to this, she was the former President, Global Inflammation and Immunology (I&I) Franchise and member of the Executive Committee at Celgene. She joined Celgene in 2013 as the U.S. Commercial Head of the I&I Franchise and built the capabilities and recruited the teams that executed the successful launch of OTEZLA for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Prior to joining Celgene, she served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Women’s Health at Merck & Co. Ms. Curran holds graduate and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Technology Sydney.

