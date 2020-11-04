Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces the Sale of Dreams Puerto Aventuras

“The opportunistic sale of this resort aligns with our objective of pruning non-core assets and enhancing our liquidity position,” said Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “The ability to get transactions done during times like this is a testament to the quality of our portfolio and the long term potential of our markets.”

The sale of the resort is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Company offers no assurances that this sale will be completed. The Company expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

