 

Flow Announces a Follow-On Investment in Echobox

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital,” “Flow,” or the "Company") announces that it has closed a follow-on investment in Echobox Ltd. (“Echobox”).

“Echobox has a proven product-market fit that is enabling traditional publishers to thrive in the digital social age. We are excited to be extending our support for them as they continue their impressive revenue growth and rapid global expansion,” commented Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

Echobox is a leading AI platform providing machine learning-based automation solutions to the global publishing industry.

“Flow Capital’s initial investment helped scale our platform to over 700 publishers in over 50 countries. Flow’s current investment reflects their confidence in our shared vision for the future of the digital content publishing industry,” commented Antoine Amann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Echobox.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information relating to the current or prospective performance of one or more of the Company's investments and the book value per common share of the Company.

