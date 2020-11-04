 

Kimball International to Acquire Poppin, Inc., Fast Growing Digitally Enabled Commercial Furniture Company

Creates One of the Leading Omnichannel Commercial Furnishings Design Powerhouses

  • Accelerates Kimball International’s eBusiness Strategy Through the Addition of a Digitally Native Brand
  • Expands the Company’s Addressable Market
  • Establishes Both Corporate-Sponsored and Direct to Consumer Work-From-Home Programs
  • Brings New Categories and New Products to Kimball International’s Verticals and Channels

JASPER, Ind., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Poppin, Inc., a tech-enabled, market-leading B2B commercial furniture design company. The purchase price is $110 million in initial cash consideration plus additional contingent payments based on revenue and profitability milestones achieved through June 30, 2024, with potential total cash consideration equal to $180 million if all milestones are achieved.  

Headquartered in New York City, Poppin designs fresh and clever commercial-grade furniture that is made to mix, match and scale in today’s modern office and work-from-home environments. Poppin has combined its digitally native platform, with a 17-person salesforce and network of five showrooms to rapidly become one of the industry’s leading disruptors primarily serving small to medium corporations and the direct to consumer market.

Poppin achieved a 40% annual compound growth rate in revenue between 2014 and 2019; however, the impact of COVID-19 has caused revenue to decline in 2020. For the first nine months of 2020 ended September 30, Poppin had sales of $44 million and achieved a gross margin of 36%.  Similar to other fast-growing industry disruptors, Poppin has a history of aggressive investment in channel development resulting in negative EBITDA of $5 million for the nine-month period.

Kristie Juster, CEO of Kimball International commented, “The addition of Poppin to the Kimball International family provides us with a meaningful growth engine that aligns with our recently-launched 2.0 Connect Strategy and with our longer term vision to create a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings design powerhouse supported by a robust manufacturing and sourcing infrastructure. The acquisition greatly accelerates the development of our eBusiness platform, and we have identified multiple levers to drive significant revenue synergies. Our Stage One priorities include:

