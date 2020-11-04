Sol-Gel Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:05 AM ET.

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.