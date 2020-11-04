Upwork Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Our third quarter performance was fueled by strength from both existing and new clients, who adopted Upwork in record numbers. As the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume, we have been building capabilities and tools for a world now increasingly ready to use them,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO of Upwork. “Our vision is to place independent talent at the heart of every business; everything we do is, and will continue to be, focused on powering our customers’ progress. This quarter we continued to expand our platform to serve our customers with Project Catalog, a curated collection of pre-scoped projects that provides a new click-and-buy way for clients and freelancers to instantly begin working together on the Upwork marketplace.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Gross services volume (GSV) increased by 23% year-over-year to $654.5 million;

Revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $96.7 million;

Marketplace revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $88.0 million;

Marketplace take rate was 13.6%, up from 13.3% a year ago;

Gross margin increased two percentage points year-over-year to 73%;

Net loss was $2.7 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2019;

Non-GAAP net income was $5.0 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Note: Reported figures are rounded; unless otherwise noted, comparisons of the third quarter of 2020 are to the third quarter of 2019. All financial measures are GAAP unless cited as non-GAAP. Certain operating metrics used here, including “GSV” and “marketplace take rate,” are defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019 and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Guidance

The fourth quarter guidance we are providing today factors in the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that are available to us as of today.

As of November 4, 2020, Upwork is providing the following guidance for its fourth quarter and full year 2020 as follows:

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Upwork expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million

Weighted-average shares outstanding in the range of 122 million to 124 million

For the full year 2020, Upwork expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $363 million to $365 million

Weighted-average shares outstanding in the range of 118 million to 122 million

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. The prepared remarks corresponding to the information reviewed on today’s conference call will also be available on our Investor Relations website, once the call has concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present non-GAAP cost of revenue (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP gross profit (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP operating expenses (total and each line item, and total and each non-GAAP operating expense item as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net income (loss) (and as a percentage of revenue and on a per share basis), and adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), depreciation and amortization (non-cash expense), interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax (benefit) provision, and, if applicable, other non-cash transactions, which in the periods presented consists of expense associated with the common stock warrant that we issued to the Tides Foundation.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (d) expense from our common stock warrant issued to the Tides Foundation, which is recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”). We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Marketplace $ 88,040 $ 69,912 $ 241,286 $ 196,095 Managed services 8,708 8,103 26,189 24,179 Total revenue 96,748 78,015 267,475 220,274 Cost of revenue 26,596 22,494 75,489 65,207 Gross profit 70,152 55,521 191,986 155,067 Operating expenses Research and development 20,833 16,209 60,728 47,705 Sales and marketing 33,577 25,322 98,695 70,319 General and administrative 18,047 16,468 52,973 46,193 Provision for transaction losses 724 1,214 2,654 2,706 Total operating expenses 73,181 59,213 215,050 166,923 Loss from operations (3,029 ) (3,692 ) (23,064 ) (11,856 ) Interest expense 152 317 640 1,047 Other (income) expense, net (452 ) (462 ) 31 (1,773 ) Loss before income taxes (2,729 ) (3,547 ) (23,735 ) (11,130 ) Income tax provision (18 ) — (57 ) (28 ) Net loss $ (2,747 ) $ (3,547 ) $ (23,792 ) $ (11,158 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 120,681 111,163 117,121 108,844





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,436 $ 48,392 Marketable securities 67,051 85,481 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 128,131 108,721 Trade and client receivables, net 39,853 30,156 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,487 7,885 Total current assets 331,958 280,635 Property and equipment, net 27,680 21,454 Goodwill 118,219 118,219 Intangible assets, net 1,334 3,335 Operating lease asset 20,662 21,908 Other assets, noncurrent 1,784 829 Total assets $ 501,637 $ 446,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,708 $ 652 Escrow funds payable 128,131 108,721 Debt, current 7,576 7,584 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,766 18,342 Deferred revenue 15,892 13,799 Total current liabilities 186,073 149,098 Debt, noncurrent 5,021 10,699 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 21,693 21,186 Other liabilities, noncurrent 7,276 5,973 Total liabilities 220,063 186,956 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 12 11 Additional paid-in capital 477,311 431,370 Accumulated deficit (195,749 ) (171,957 ) Total stockholders’ equity 281,574 259,424 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 501,637 $ 446,380





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,747 ) $ (3,547 ) $ (23,792 ) $ (11,158 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,048 1,040 2,654 2,078 Depreciation and amortization 2,658 1,671 7,444 4,498 Amortization of debt issuance costs 17 13 43 39 Amortization of discount on purchases of marketable securities (54 ) (283 ) (311 ) (948 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 982 882 2,927 3,059 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 188 62 564 439 Stock-based compensation expense 6,856 3,932 19,527 10,858 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables (7,717 ) 22,875 (12,490 ) (7,103 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 684 (822 ) (284 ) (1,407 ) Operating lease liability (495 ) 19 (1,420 ) (979 ) Accounts payable 684 1,286 5,087 697 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,216 1,289 10,448 (799 ) Deferred revenue 1,430 1,410 3,015 2,727 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,750 29,827 13,412 2,001 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (22,467 ) (45,383 ) (70,215 ) (131,950 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 25,000 47,700 89,000 72,500 Purchases of property and equipment (583 ) (2,795 ) (6,210 ) (10,230 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (2,008 ) (1,872 ) (5,567 ) (4,054 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (58 ) (2,350 ) 7,008 (73,734 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Changes in escrow funds payable (1,423 ) (3,709 ) 19,409 16,407 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrants 7,333 3,634 23,343 13,974 Proceeds from borrowings on debt — — 18,000 50,000 Repayment of debt (1,943 ) (26,893 ) (23,729 ) (53,786 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 2,661 3,577 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,967 (26,968 ) 39,684 30,172 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 10,659 509 60,104 (41,561 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 209,048 187,997 159,603 230,067 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 219,707 $ 188,506 $ 219,707 $ 188,506

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands):

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,436 $ 48,392 Restricted cash 3,140 2,490 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 128,131 108,721 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 219,707 $ 159,603





UPWORK INC.

COST OF REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Cost of revenue $ 26,596 $ 22,494 $ 4,102 18 % $ 75,489 $ 65,207 $ 10,282 16 % Components of cost of revenue: Cost of freelancer services to deliver managed services 7,093 6,745 348 5 % 21,327 20,143 1,184 6 % Other components of cost of revenue 19,503 15,749 3,754 24 % 54,162 45,064 9,098 20 % Total gross margin 73 % 71 % 72 % 70 %





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)