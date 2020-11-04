 

Trevi Therapeutics to Report Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 11

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 11, 2020, to provide a corporate update and review the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (866) 360-5746 (domestic) or (602) 563-8605 (international) and provide access code 9375955. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the ‘Investors & News’ section on the Company’s website at www.trevitherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company’s website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Trevi is currently conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio, referred to as the PRISM trial, in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About HADUVIO
Haduvio is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine’s mechanism of action also mitigates the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Nalbuphine is currently the only opioid approved for marketing that is not classified as a controlled substance in the United States and most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for the nalbuphine ER investigational product. Haduvio is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact
Chris Seiter, Chief Financial Officer
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
chris.seiter@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact  
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
rscampoli@marketcompr.com        


