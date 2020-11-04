 

SeaSpine to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the Company will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date:  Monday, November 16, 2020
Time:  2:00 pm ET
   
Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
Format: Fireside Chat
Date:  Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time:  2:00 pm ET
   
Event: Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Pre-recorded Fireside Chat
Date:  Available on demand beginning Monday, November 23, 2020

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.seaspine.com.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com


Disclaimer

