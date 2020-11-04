Imperial to hold virtual 2020 Investor Day on November 19

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host the company's 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, November 19. The event begins at 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET) and will be accessible by webcast.

At Investor Day, Imperial's management team will provide an update on the company’s operations and business strategy, followed by a question-and-answer session.