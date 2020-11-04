 

Q2 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that David Mehok will be joining the company as its new chief financial officer, effective November 9, 2020. Mehok will succeed Jennifer Harris, who has announced her intention to retire. Harris will stay on through March 2021, to assist with Mehok’s orientation and ensure an orderly transition.

Mehok has more than 20 years of financial management experience and brings an extensive background in global corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial accounting and operations. Mehok joins Q2 from Epicor Software Corporation, where he was chief financial officer from January 2018 until its purchase by a private equity firm in the past month. Mehok led Epicor’s global finance, accounting, IT, operations and legal organizations.

Prior to his time at Epicor, from January 2015 until January 2018, Mehok served as Chief Financial Officer of CLEAResult Consulting, Inc., the largest provider of energy efficiency programs and services in North America, where he helped drive strong growth and integrated multiple acquisitions. Prior to that, Mehok served in a variety of increasingly significant finance roles over 18 years with Dell, Inc., including from April 2014 until January 2015 as Divisional Chief Financial Officer/Controller, U.S. Preferred Accounts/Dell Canada, one of Dell’s largest customer segments, from February 2011 until April 2014 as Investor Relations Officer and from January 2009 until February 2011 in Dell’s Consumer Business Unit, leading financial planning and analysis, including an interim role as Chief Financial Officer, Dell Consumer. Mehok holds a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

"David is a seasoned leader who has a proven track record of improving business results, leading large and small teams and formulating and driving critical business strategies," said Matt Flake, CEO of Q2. "He’s a natural fit for Q2’s culture, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team as we continue to scale our financial and strategic planning operations to meet the exciting market opportunity ahead of us."

"On behalf of our board of directors and all of Q2, I thank Jennifer for her extraordinary contributions throughout her impressive tenure at Q2," said Flake. "She has been a great leader, mentor and colleague, and she has created tremendous value for our company, our stockholders and our employees. In her seven years as CFO, Jennifer’s steady hand has helped guide Q2 through its phenomenal growth, creating a world-class finance and accounting organization that is poised to take on the next exciting stages of Q2’s journey. I wish Jennifer all the best in this well-deserved next chapter of her life. "

