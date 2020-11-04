RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and is providing a hotel reopening and cash burn update in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

96 hotels now open, representing 93% of the portfolio

Total portfolio achieved 29.3% occupancy and open hotels achieved 37.1% occupancy during the third quarter

Reducing monthly cash burn estimate range by $2.5 million at the mid-point

Maintained a strong balance sheet with approximately $1.0 billion of unrestricted cash

Total revenue of $83.9 million

Net loss of $173.9 million

Net loss per share of $1.10

Adjusted EBITDA of ($19.2) million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of ($0.32)

“We are encouraged by our third quarter results, which exceeded our expectations as our portfolio benefited from the relative strength in leisure and an uptick in pockets of business transient and small group demand,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We executed on all fronts to maintain our strong liquidity. This quarter, we reopened a significant number of hotels and continued our aggressive asset management efforts to minimize operating costs, which led to a further reduction in our burn rate. We believe that our solid execution has positioned us not only to continue to navigate the current environment and benefit early in the recovery, but also to outperform throughout the next lodging cycle.”

The prefix “Pro forma” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Pro forma RevPAR and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin are reported on a comparable basis and therefore exclude any hotels sold during the period and non-comparable hotels that were not open for operation or were closed for renovation for comparable periods. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.

Financial and Operating Highlights ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operational Overview: (1) Pro forma ADR $119.26 $178.15 $152.72 $184.04 Pro forma Occupancy 29.3% 81.1% 33.8% 80.1% Pro forma RevPAR $34.92 $144.39 $51.61 $147.42 Financial Overview: Total Revenues $83,932 $371,124 $382,005 $1,219,118 Pro forma Hotel Revenue $83,918 $355,413 $381,967 $1,077,106 Net (Loss) Income ($173,919) $32,455 ($320,914) $94,468 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA ($12,259) $112,102 ($3,934) $348,085 Adjusted EBITDA (2) ($19,159) $106,305 ($28,262) $366,236 Adjusted FFO ($52,668) $79,184 ($115,869) $281,015 Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit ($0.32) $0.46 ($0.70) $1.63

Note: (1) Pro forma statistics reflect the Company's 103 hotel portfolio as of September 30, 2020. (2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, included $3.6 million and $45.7 million, respectively, from sold hotels.

Hotel Reopening and Cash Burn Update

During the third quarter, the Company remained focused on executing its business plan by reopening a significant number of hotels, and continuing its asset management initiatives to minimize operating costs while maximizing hotel profitability, which led to a further reduction in the Company’s burn rate. The Company’s portfolio achieved positive gross operating profit during the third quarter, with its open hotels generating positive Hotel EBITDA.

Update on Hotel Reopenings

The Company reopened 27 hotels during the third quarter and has subsequently reopened three hotels. Currently, 96 of the Company's 103 hotels are open, representing 93% of the overall portfolio. The Company will evaluate reopening the remaining hotels based on market conditions. All open hotels continue to operate under aggressive operating cost containment plans, including significantly reduced staffing, elimination of non-essential amenities and services, and modified food and beverage offerings.

Monthly Cash Burn Update

During the third quarter, the Company’s cash burn was lower than anticipated due to higher than expected revenues at our hotels; and the continuation of our successful cost containment initiatives.

Third quarter average hotel monthly operating shortfalls were approximately 30% below the Company’s prior estimates. The Company now estimates that average monthly cash burn will be approximately $23.0 million to $27.0 million (excluding capital investments), representing a $2.5 million reduction to the mid-point of the prior range. The current cash burn range is based on the following assumptions:

– Average hotel-level monthly operating shortfalls of approximately $3.0 million to $6.0 million;

– Average hotel-level fixed costs of $7.0 million, which includes property taxes and insurance;

– Corporate-level monthly general and administrative cash expenses of $2.0 million; and,

– Corporate-level outflows of $11.0 million to $12.0 million, which includes interest and scheduled principal payments on the Company’s outstanding debt as well as both common and preferred dividends.

The actual monthly cash burn will vary based on the level of lodging demand. Our monthly cash burn is expected to be at the low end of the range if lodging demand remains at October levels and the high end of the range if lodging demand contracts from October levels. Management continues to believe that its current liquidity has positioned the Company to withstand a protracted period of limited hotel demand.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, $200.0 million undrawn under its Revolving Credit Facility, no debt maturities until 2022, and $2.6 billion of debt outstanding.

Dividends

The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest in the third quarter. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

The Company's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Outlook

Given the uncertainties related to the pandemic and its impact on travel, the Company is unable to provide a future outlook at this time.

Earnings Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on November 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s third quarter earnings conference call. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company’s website at http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

Supplemental Information

Please refer to the schedule of supplemental information for additional details and pro forma operating statistics, which was posted to the Company's website on November 4, 2020.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Forward Looking Statements

The following information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the current global economic uncertainty and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for travel and on levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; the effects of steps we and our third party management partners take to reduce operating costs; increased direct competition, changes in government regulations or accounting rules; changes in local, national and global real estate conditions; declines in the lodging industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; seasonality of the lodging industry; risks related to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; hostilities, including future terrorist attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel and epidemics and/or pandemics, including COVID-19; the Company’s ability to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms; changes in interest rates; access to capital through offerings of the Company’s common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt; the Company’s ability to identify suitable acquisitions; the Company’s ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those businesses; and inaccuracies of the Company’s accounting estimates. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“Non-GAAP”) Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5) Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company calculates Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.

The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest (“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sales of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.

Adjustments to FFO, EBITDA and EBITDAre

The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers either outside the normal course of operations or extraordinary. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of its operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:

Transaction Costs: the Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period

the Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period Non-Cash Expenses: the Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and unrealized gains and loss related to interest rate hedges

the Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and unrealized gains and loss related to interest rate hedges Other Non-Operational Expenses: the Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin

With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.

Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels, which has not been audited and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin exclude the results of non-comparable hotels that were under renovation or not open for the entirety of the comparable periods. The following is a summary of pro forma hotel adjustments:

Pro forma adjustments: Sold hotels

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, pro forma adjustments included the following sold hotels:

Courtyard Austin Airport in June 2019

Courtyard Boulder Longmont in June 2019

Courtyard Fort Lauderdale SW Miramar in June 2019

Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport in June 2019

Fairfield Inn & Suites San Antonio Downtown Market in June 2019

Hampton Inn Fort Walton Beach in June 2019

Hampton Inn West Palm Beach Airport Central in June 2019

Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater St. Petersburg Ulmerton Road in June 2019

Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Tech Center in June 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Bloomington in June 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Durham Raleigh Research Triangle Park in June 2019

Hilton Garden Inn West Palm Beach Airport in June 2019

Residence Inn Chicago Oak Brook in June 2019

Residence Inn Detroit Novi in June 2019

Residence Inn Fort Lauderdale Plantation in June 2019

Residence Inn Fort Lauderdale SW Miramar in June 2019

Residence Inn Longmont Boulder in June 2019

Residence Inn Salt Lake City Airport in June 2019

Residence Inn San Antonio Downtown Market Square in June 2019

Residence Inn Silver Spring in June 2019

SpringHill Suites Boulder Longmont in June 2019

Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort in June 2019

Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort in June 2019

Courtyard Austin Northwest Arboretum in August 2019

Courtyard Boulder Louisville in August 2019

Courtyard Denver West Golden in August 2019

Courtyard Louisville Northeast in August 2019

Courtyard South Bend Mishawaka in August 2019

Hampton Inn Houston Galleria in August 2019

Hyatt House Austin Arboretum in August 2019

Hyatt House Houston Galleria in August 2019

Hyatt House Dallas Lincoln Park in August 2019

Hyatt House Dallas Uptown in August 2019

Residence Inn Austin Northwest Arboretum in August 2019

Residence Inn Austin North Parmer Lane in August 2019

Residence Inn Boulder Louisville in August 2019

Residence Inn Denver West Golden in August 2019

Residence Inn Louisville Northeast in August 2019

SpringHill Suites Austin North Parmer Lane in August 2019

SpringHill Suites Louisville Hurstbourne North in August 2019

SpringHill Suites South Bend Mishawaka in August 2019

Residence Inn Columbia in September 2019

Courtyard Austin South in November 2019

Fairfield Inn & Suites Austin South Airport in November 2019

Marriott Austin South in November 2019

Residence Inn Austin South in November 2019

SpringHill Suites Austin South in November 2019

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 4,519,443 $ 4,614,966 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,056 15,171 Cash and cash equivalents 995,963 882,474 Restricted cash reserves 42,686 44,686 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $366 and $251, respectively 14,302 39,762 Lease right-of-use assets 140,283 144,358 Deferred income tax asset, net — 51,447 Prepaid expense and other assets 26,768 58,536 Total assets $ 5,746,501 $ 5,851,400 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,590,331 $ 2,195,707 Accounts payable and other liabilities 205,730 183,408 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 37,287 57,459 Lease liabilities 119,192 121,154 Accrued interest 13,150 3,024 Distributions payable 8,743 64,165 Total liabilities 2,974,433 2,624,917 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 366,936 366,936 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 165,022,236 and 169,852,246 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,650 1,699 Additional paid-in capital 3,073,915 3,127,982 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,964 ) (19,514 ) Distributions in excess of net earnings (615,283 ) (274,769 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,750,254 3,202,334 Noncontrolling interest: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 13,513 14,065 Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 8,301 10,084 Total noncontrolling interest 21,814 24,149 Total equity 2,772,068 3,226,483 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,746,501 $ 5,851,400

Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Operating revenues Room revenue $ 72,545 $ 314,195 $ 319,290 $ 1,030,722 Food and beverage revenue 3,831 39,447 35,870 133,151 Other revenue 7,556 17,482 26,845 55,245 Total revenues $ 83,932 $ 371,124 $ 382,005 $ 1,219,118 Expenses Operating expenses Room expense 22,368 80,650 98,590 253,736 Food and beverage expense 3,167 31,425 31,348 101,544 Management and franchise fee expense 2,630 26,432 17,947 96,376 Other operating expense 49,398 90,048 168,288 288,761 Total property operating expenses 77,563 228,555 316,173 740,417 Depreciation and amortization 48,375 49,295 146,777 162,654 Property tax, insurance and other 25,315 28,798 79,356 90,595 General and administrative 9,313 11,262 32,754 34,187 Transaction costs (116 ) (211 ) (86 ) 773 Total operating expenses 160,450 317,699 574,974 1,028,626 Other income 334 315 1,193 939 Interest income 284 2,691 3,829 4,935 Interest expense (25,984 ) (23,333 ) (73,591 ) (68,632 ) Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties, net 391 (1,037 ) 485 (25,872 ) (Loss) income before equity in loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (101,493 ) 32,061 (261,053 ) 101,862 Equity in loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (7,806 ) (135 ) (8,196 ) (2,919 ) (Loss) income before income tax (expense) benefit (109,299 ) 31,926 (269,249 ) 98,943 Income tax (expense) benefit (64,620 ) 529 (51,665 ) (4,475 ) Net (loss) income (173,919 ) 32,455 (320,914 ) 94,468 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (21 ) 104 1,816 360 Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 839 (96 ) 1,599 (329 ) Preferred distributions - consolidated joint venture — — — (186 ) Redemption of preferred equity - consolidated joint venture — — — (1,153 ) Net (loss) income attributable to RLJ (173,101 ) 32,463 (317,499 ) 93,160 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (18,836 ) (18,836 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (179,380 ) $ 26,184 $ (336,335 ) $ 74,324 Basic per common share data: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders $ (1.10 ) $ 0.15 $ (2.04 ) $ 0.43 Weighted-average number of common shares 163,609,865 170,495,699 164,763,540 171,976,429 Diluted per common share data: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders $ (1.10 ) $ 0.15 $ (2.04 ) $ 0.43 Weighted-average number of common shares 163,609,865 170,600,787 164,763,540 172,066,473

Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unit holders For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (173,919 ) $ 32,455 $ (320,914 ) $ 94,468 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (18,836 ) (18,836 ) Preferred distributions - consolidated joint venture — — — (186 ) Redemption of preferred equity - consolidated joint venture — — — (1,153 ) Depreciation and amortization 48,375 49,295 146,777 162,654 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (391 ) 1,037 (485 ) 25,872 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (21 ) 104 1,816 360 Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (1) (75 ) (75 ) (224 ) (224 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2) 7,008 504 7,991 4,733 FFO (125,302 ) 77,041 (183,875 ) 267,688 Transaction costs (116 ) (211 ) (86 ) 773 Amortization of share-based compensation 3,195 2,948 9,217 8,708 Non-cash income tax expense (benefit) (3) 64,510 (1,102 ) 51,447 2,950 Unrealized (gain) loss on discontinued cash flow hedges (1,203 ) 468 (18 ) 412 Corporate and property-level severance (4) 7,981 — 8,190 — Other expenses (5) (1,733 ) 40 (744 ) 484 Adjusted FFO $ (52,668 ) $ 79,184 $ (115,869 ) $ 281,015 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.70 ) $ 1.63 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.70 ) $ 1.63 Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6) 164,382 171,269 165,536 172,749 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6) 164,382 171,374 165,536 172,839

Note: (1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint ventures. (2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense, impairment loss, and loss on sale of the unconsolidated joint ventures. (3) Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes deferred tax expense of $64.5 million related to the placing of a full valuation allowance on the Company’s net operating loss (“NOL”) carry forwards and other deferred tax assets. (4) Includes corporate-level severance of $0.5 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and property-level severance of $7.5 million and $7.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Property-level severance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $6.7 million related to severance for associates at our New York City hotels operating under collective bargaining agreements. (5) Represents income and expenses outside of the normal course of operations, including debt modification costs, legal and other costs, and hurricane-related costs that were not reimbursed by insurance, and unrealized gains and losses on certain discontinued cash flow hedges. Other (income) / expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 also includes $1.8 million from the reversal of an excess accrual due to the settlement of a National Retirement Fund matter. (6) Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (173,919 ) $ 32,455 $ (320,914 ) $ 94,468 Depreciation and amortization 48,375 49,295 146,777 162,654 Interest expense, net of interest income 25,700 20,642 69,762 63,697 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 64,620 (529 ) 51,665 4,475 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2) 596 628 1,823 2,182 EBITDA (34,628 ) 102,491 (50,887 ) 327,476 Impairment loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (3) 6,533 — 6,533 — (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (391 ) 1,037 (485 ) 25,872 Loss on sale of unconsolidated joint ventures (4) — — — 2,923 EBITDAre (28,486 ) 103,528 (44,839 ) 356,271 Transaction costs (116 ) (211 ) (86 ) 773 Amortization of share-based compensation 3,195 2,948 9,217 8,708 Corporate and property-level severance (5) 7,981 — 8,190 — Other expenses (6) (1,733 ) 40 (744 ) 484 Adjusted EBITDA (19,159 ) 106,305 (28,262 ) 366,236 General and administrative (7) 6,118 8,314 23,537 25,470 Other corporate adjustments (8) 833 1,125 627 2,099 Consolidated Hotel EBITDA (12,208 ) 115,744 (4,098 ) 393,805 Pro forma adjustments - income from sold hotels (51 ) (3,642 ) 164 (45,720 ) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ (12,259 ) $ 112,102 $ (3,934 ) $ 348,085

Note: (1) Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes deferred tax expense of $64.5 million related to the placing of a full valuation allowance on the Company’s net operating loss (“NOL”) carry forwards and other deferred tax assets. (2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense, impairment loss, and loss on sale of the unconsolidated joint ventures. (3) Includes our ownership interest in the impairment loss of one of our unconsolidated joint ventures. (4) Includes our ownership interest in the loss on sale of the unconsolidated joint ventures associated with two resort hotel properties owned by the Company in Myrtle Beach, SC. (5) Includes corporate-level severance of $0.5 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and property-level severance of $7.5 million and $7.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Property-level severance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $6.7 million related to severance for associates at our New York City hotels operating under collective bargaining agreements. (6) Represents income and expenses outside of the normal course of operations, including debt modification costs, legal and other costs, and hurricane-related costs that were not reimbursed by insurance, and unrealized gains and losses on certain discontinued cash flow hedges. Other (income) / expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 also includes $1.8 million from the reversal of an excess accrual due to the settlement of a National Retirement Fund matter. (7) Excludes amortization of share-based compensation and activist shareholder costs reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. (8) Other corporate adjustments include property-level adjustments and certain revenues and expenses at corporate entities. These items include interest income, amortization of deferred management fees, key money amortization, ground rent amortization, legal fees, revenues and expenses associated with non-hotel properties, income (loss) from unconsolidated entities, internal lease rent expense, and other items.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 83,932 $ 371,124 $ 382,005 $ 1,219,118 Pro forma adjustments - revenue from sold hotels — (15,756 ) — (140,688 ) Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (14 ) 45 (38 ) (1,324 ) Pro forma Hotel Revenue $ 83,918 $ 355,413 $ 381,967 $ 1,077,106 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ (12,259 ) $ 112,102 $ (3,934 ) $ 348,085 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin (14.6 )% 31.5 % (1.0 )% 32.3 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Debt Summary (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Loan Base Term (Years) Maturity (incl. extensions) Floating / Fixed Interest Rate (1) Balance as of September 30, 2020 (2) Secured Debt Mortgage loan - 1 hotel 10 Jun 2022 Fixed 5.25 % $ 30,241 Mortgage loan - 2 hotels 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.95 % 54,873 Mortgage loan - 1 hotel 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.95 % 31,541 Mortgage loan - 1 hotel 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.94 % 27,861 Mortgage loan - 7 hotels 3 Apr 2024 Floating 1.67 % 200,000 Mortgage loan - 3 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating 1.75 % 96,000 Mortgage loan - 4 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating 1.75 % 85,000 Weighted Average / Secured Total 2.62 % $ 525,516 Unsecured Debt Revolver (4) 4 May 2025 Floating (3)(5) 3.49 % $ 400,000 $150 Million Term Loan Maturing 2022 7 Jan 2022 Floating (3) 3.88 % 150,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 5 Jan 2023 Floating (3) 4.58 % 400,000 $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 5 Jan 2023 Floating (3) 4.58 % 225,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 5 May 2025 Floating (3) 3.77 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes 10 Jun 2025 Fixed 6.00 % 474,888 Weighted Average / Unsecured Total 4.49 % $ 2,049,888 Weighted Average / Gross Total 4.10 % $ 2,575,404

Note: (1) Interest rates as of September 30, 2020. (2) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. (3) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap. (4) As of September 30, 2020, there was $200.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.20% annually. (5) Reflects an interest rate swap of $339.4 million on the $400.0 million Revolver.

