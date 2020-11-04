 

Ferro Shows Resilience With Stronger Results Than Anticipated, Reports Third Quarter 2020 Performance and Provides Full Year 2020 Guidance

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,890 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.

Conference Call

Ferro will conduct an investor teleconference at 8:00 a.m. EST Thursday November 5, 2020. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:

  • Webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.
  • Live telephone: Call 888-391-0101 within the U.S. or +1 212-231-2907 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 10 minutes before the start time.
  • Webcast replay: Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020.
  • Telephone replay: Call 800-633-8284 within the U.S. or +1 402-977-9140 outside the U.S. (for both U.S. and outside the U.S. access code is 21970927).
  • Presentation material and podcast: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company’s website at ferro.com.

 

