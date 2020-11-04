Ferro Shows Resilience With Stronger Results Than Anticipated, Reports Third Quarter 2020 Performance and Provides Full Year 2020 Guidance

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,890 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.

