TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended, September 30, 2020
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
THIRD QUARTER 2020 ACTIVITY
- GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $30.8 million, net income per diluted common share was $0.39 based on a diluted weighted average share count of 78.3 million common shares, and book value per common share at September 30, 2020 was $16.78.
- Increased net interest margin to $48.4 million during the three months ending September 30, 2020 compared to $44.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $44.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.9 million, or 8.8%, over the same period of the prior year, and an increase of $4.2 million, or 9.5%, over the prior quarter. Both changes were due primarily to a decline in borrowing costs due to declines in one-month LIBOR.
- Declared on September 15, 2020 a dividend of $0.20 per common share, which was paid on October 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2020. Paid on September 30, 2020 a dividend on the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock of $6.2 million, or $0.69 per preferred share, for the quarterly period ending September 29, 2020.
- Maintained an allowance for expected credit loss of $59.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million for the quarter. At quarter end, the CECL reserve equaled 109 basis points of total loan commitments, up from 104 basis points at June 30, 2020.
- Received loan repayments of $199.6 million, including three full loan repayments totaling $194.5 million. One full repayment of $81.4 million was paired with a new first mortgage loan of $78.4 million secured by the same property, which was purchased by an unaffiliated purchaser that is the Company’s new borrower.
- Sold, at no gain or loss, a $46.4 million mezzanine loan contiguous to an existing first mortgage loan, shedding a future funding obligation of $3.6 million and generating $14.0 million of cash net of repayment of related secured borrowings.
- Funded $51.0 million of future funding obligations associated with existing loans.
- Held at quarter-end cash and cash equivalents of $225.6 million, had undrawn capacity under secured borrowing arrangements of $37.4 million, of which $30.9 million was immediately available, and $23.2 million of cash in CLOs available for investment in eligible collateral.
- Completed within TRTX 2019-FL2 reinvestments of $159.5 million generating $57.1 million of net cash proceeds after repaying $102.4 million of existing borrowings, including accrued interest.
- Repaid a total of $204.2 million of outstanding debt during the quarter and borrowed $81.1 million under existing secured credit facilities. Non-recourse, non-mark-to-market financings represent 54.1% of total loan portfolio financing.
- Benefited from LIBOR floors on our loan portfolio with a weighted average LIBOR of 1.69%, approximately 154 basis points higher than one-month LIBOR as of September 30, 2020.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
