TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended, September 30, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 04.11.2020, 22:41 | 60 | 0 | 0 04.11.2020, 22:41 | TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. THIRD QUARTER 2020 ACTIVITY GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $30.8 million, net income per diluted common share was $0.39 based on a diluted weighted average share count of 78.3 million common shares, and book value per common share at September 30, 2020 was $16.78.

Increased net interest margin to $48.4 million during the three months ending September 30, 2020 compared to $44.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $44.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.9 million, or 8.8%, over the same period of the prior year, and an increase of $4.2 million, or 9.5%, over the prior quarter. Both changes were due primarily to a decline in borrowing costs due to declines in one-month LIBOR.

Declared on September 15, 2020 a dividend of $0.20 per common share, which was paid on October 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2020. Paid on September 30, 2020 a dividend on the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock of $6.2 million, or $0.69 per preferred share, for the quarterly period ending September 29, 2020.

Maintained an allowance for expected credit loss of $59.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million for the quarter. At quarter end, the CECL reserve equaled 109 basis points of total loan commitments, up from 104 basis points at June 30, 2020.

Received loan repayments of $199.6 million, including three full loan repayments totaling $194.5 million. One full repayment of $81.4 million was paired with a new first mortgage loan of $78.4 million secured by the same property, which was purchased by an unaffiliated purchaser that is the Company’s new borrower.

Sold, at no gain or loss, a $46.4 million mezzanine loan contiguous to an existing first mortgage loan, shedding a future funding obligation of $3.6 million and generating $14.0 million of cash net of repayment of related secured borrowings.

Funded $51.0 million of future funding obligations associated with existing loans.

Held at quarter-end cash and cash equivalents of $225.6 million, had undrawn capacity under secured borrowing arrangements of $37.4 million, of which $30.9 million was immediately available, and $23.2 million of cash in CLOs available for investment in eligible collateral.

Completed within TRTX 2019-FL2 reinvestments of $159.5 million generating $57.1 million of net cash proceeds after repaying $102.4 million of existing borrowings, including accrued interest.

Repaid a total of $204.2 million of outstanding debt during the quarter and borrowed $81.1 million under existing secured credit facilities. Non-recourse, non-mark-to-market financings represent 54.1% of total loan portfolio financing.

Benefited from LIBOR floors on our loan portfolio with a weighted average LIBOR of 1.69%, approximately 154 basis points higher than one-month LIBOR as of September 30, 2020. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS







