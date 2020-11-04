 

Equity Residential Issues Sixth Annual ESG Report

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), a recognized leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, today announced the publication of its 2020 ESG Report. The report describes the Company’s commitment to ESG principles and values as well its goals and activities in these areas.

Highlights:

  • The report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and includes Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures. The Company has also incorporated the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) into this report.
  • The 2020 report also includes information on the Company’s efforts to support its residents, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In 2020, the Company signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge to build upon and cultivate a culture of inclusion at Equity Residential.

“We are pleased to share the progress that we have made over the past year incorporating ESG principles and values into our operations and investments. We believe that the success of our Company requires that we focus on long-term value creation for a broad set of stakeholders including shareholders, residents, communities and our team members,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

