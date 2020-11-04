Proceeds of the liquidation are currently expected to be sent to shareholders of the Fund on or about December 16, 2020 (the “Liquidation Date”). Effective as of the close of business on December 8, 2020, the Fund will no longer accept orders for the purchase of creation units. It is expected that the Fund will cease trading on NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) on or about December 8, 2020 after the market close, and subsequently will be delisted.

Natixis Investment Managers’ Board of Trustees of the Natixis ETF Trust has decided to liquidate and close the Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (the “Fund”) based on the recommendation of the Fund’s adviser, Natixis Advisors, L.P. (“Natixis Advisors”). Natixis Advisors believes it cannot continue to operate the Fund in an economically efficient manner due to its low investment assets. As a result, the Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Fund would be in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.

In connection with the liquidation, any shares of the Fund outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically terminated and canceled on the Liquidation Date. After payment (or setting aside for later payment) of the Fund’s obligations, shareholders who remain in the Fund until the Liquidation Date will receive a liquidation distribution based on the current net asset value of the shares of the Fund that such shareholder then holds. The Fund may or may not, depending upon its circumstances, pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the liquidation payment on the Liquidation Date.

Shareholders of the Fund may sell their shares of the Fund on the NYSE Arca until the market close on December 8, 2020 and may incur customary transaction fees from their broker-dealer in connection with such sales. There is not expected to be any market for the purchase or sale of the Fund’s shares between December 8, 2020 and the Liquidation Date. Between December 8, 2020 and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, not pursuing its investment objective.