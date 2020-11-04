 

BevCanna Announces the Launch of “Beyond Energy” Range of Ready To Mix Beverages

Emerging leader in infused innovations BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ("BevCanna” or the “Company”) (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC), is excited to announce the development of a new all natural “Beyond Energy” ready to mix line of beverage enhancers. The new products will be sold on the Company’s recently acquired Pure Therapy direct to consumer e-commerce platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005751/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The new beverage enhancer product portfolio is a strong indicator of the significant progress that BevCanna is making in its strategic plans to launch and expand a proprietary range of hemp-CBD and nutraceutical products into the global health and wellness market. The innovative new products will be sold direct-to-consumer via the Company’s recently acquired Pure Therapy e-commerce platform, which already boasts a list of over 23,000 active customers.

BevCanna developed the flavors, functional ingredients and formats of the new beverage enhancer line based on the results of its recent North America-wide consumer study, which identified and measured consumer trends and preferences across Canada and the U.S. The chosen beverage formats showcase both natural and functional ingredients that promote energy, wellbeing and vitality, including ginseng, matcha, amino acids and/or trace minerals.

The new powdered beverage line-up features:

  • Matcha flavored Energy Blend, which includes Japanese matcha green tea powder, organic ginseng, Vitamin B blend, fulvic and humic minerals, hemp-derived CBD. This beverage mix contains 100mg of caffeine per serving and 10mg of hemp-CBD per serving.
  • Watermelon & Juniper flavored Immune Blend, which includes fulvic and humic minerals, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, amino acid blend and hemp-derived CBD. This beverage mix contains 10mg of hemp-CBD per serving.
  • Cinnamon & Vanilla flavored Electrolyte Blend, which includes fulvic and humic minerals, Vitamin B blend, amino acid blend, natural mineral salts and hemp-derived CBD. This beverage mix contains 10mg of hemp-CBD per serving.

BevCanna’s Pure Therapy division achieved unaudited calendar year 2019 gross revenues of C$4.8M, and the Company anticipates strong growth over the next 12 months, through new product integration, including the above line of beverage enhancers, and by accelerating the growth of the existing natural health products line, leveraging the extensive e-commerce marketing expertise of the existing Pure Therapy team. The Company forecasts an overall gross revenue for Pure Therapy’s business vertical of C$7.28 million and a net profit of C$.26 million for 2021.

