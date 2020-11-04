 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Alibaba investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/alibaba-group-holding-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Alibaba owns a 33% equity interest in Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. (“Ant Group”), an online microlending company that operates Alipay, one of the largest mobile and online payments platforms.

On October 26, 2020, Ant Group priced its initial public offering (“IPO”) to list its shares on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The IPO was set to raise $34.5 billion.

On November 3, 2020, Ant Group’s IPO was suspended following a meeting between its controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing, Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu and regulatory authorities in China. According to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Ant Group had “reported significant issues such as the changes in financial technology regulatory environment,” which “may result in [the] company not meeting the conditions for listing or meeting the information disclosure requirements.”

On this news, Alibaba’s share price fell $25.27, or 8% to close at $285.57 per share on November 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Alibaba should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

