 

Hercules Capital Announces an Investment Grade Bond Offering Totaling $100.0 Million Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 23:03  |  18   |   |   

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”) today announced a private offering totaling $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of $50.0 million 4.50% Notes due March 2026 (the “November Notes”) and $50.0 million 4.55% Notes due March 2026 (the “March Notes”).

The November Notes are unsecured and bear an interest rate of 4.50% per year, payable semiannually and will mature on March 4, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at any time plus a premium, if applicable. The issuance of $50.0 million of the November Notes occurred on November 4, 2020.

The March Notes are unsecured and bear an interest rate of 4.55% per year, payable semiannually and will mature in March 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at any time plus a premium, if applicable. The issuance of $50.0 million of the March Notes is expected to occur in March 2021.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to pay down existing credit facilities, (ii) to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective, and (iii) for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was the sole placement agent of this offering.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.0 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under ticker symbol HTGC. In addition, Hercules has two retail bond issuances of 5.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: HCXZ) and 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act.

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof. There is no assurance that the offering of the June Notes will close in June 2020 or at all. Actual events, including the issuance of the June Notes and the use of proceeds from the offering of the February Notes and the June Notes may differ from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hercules Capital Announces an Investment Grade Bond Offering Totaling $100.0 Million Due 2026 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”) today announced a private offering totaling $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of $50.0 million 4.50% Notes due March 2026 (the “November Notes”) and $50.0 million 4.55% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Hercules Capital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Hercules Capital Gains Additional Liquidity for New Investments with Approval of Third SBA License
27.10.20
Hercules Capital Announces Supplemental Cash Distribution of $0.02 per Share for the Third Quarter of 2020
27.10.20
Hercules Capital Declares Cash Distribution of $0.32 per Share for the Third Quarter of 2020
22.10.20
Hercules Capital Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
12
Hercules - Finanzierung junger Wachstumsunternehmen (Venture debt)