 

Updated Clinical Data From Phase 2 SPiReL Study Evaluating IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Patients With r/r DLBCL to Be Presented at The American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that updated clinical data from phase 2 SPiReL study evaluating IMV’s T cell therapy in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in patients with relapsed / refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held virtually on December 5-8, 2020.

The final poster presentation will include additional data collected between the abstract submission date and the presentation itself. The poster will be made available under the Scientific Publications & Posters section on IMV’s website and will also be available on the ASH meeting platform.

Biomarkers associated with clinical response will be discussed in a separate poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held virtually Nov. 9-14, 2020 and during a webcast hosted by IMV on November 12, 2020.

Poster Presentation Details

Poster Title

Clinical effectiveness of combination immunotherapy with DPX-Survivac, Low Dose Cyclophosphamide, and Pembrolizumab in Recurrent/Refractory DLBCL: The SPiReL Study.

Presenter: Neil Berinstein, MD, FRCPC, ABIM
Hematologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster II

Presentation date: December 6 - 7.00am PST/10.00am EST

About DPX-Survivac

DPX-Survivac is the lead candidate in IMV’s new class of immunotherapy that generates targeted and sustained cancer cell killing capabilities in vivo. Treatments with the DPX-Survivac T cell therapy have demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all clinical studies.

IMV’s T cell therapy, DPX-Survivac, consists of survivin-based peptides formulated in IMV’s proprietary delivery platform (DPX). IMV’s lead compound is designed to generate a sustained cytotoxic T cell response against cancer cells presenting survivin peptides on their surface.

Survivin, recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a promising tumor-associated antigen, is broadly over-expressed in most cancer types, and plays an essential role in antagonizing cell death, supporting tumor-associated angiogenesis, and promoting resistance to chemotherapies. IMV has identified over 20 cancer indications in which survivin can be targeted by DPX-Survivac.

