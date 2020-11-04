Updated Clinical Data From Phase 2 SPiReL Study Evaluating IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Patients With r/r DLBCL to Be Presented at The American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

The final poster presentation will include additional data collected between the abstract submission date and the presentation itself. The poster will be made available under the Scientific Publications & Posters section on IMV’s website and will also be available on the ASH meeting platform.

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that updated clinical data from phase 2 SPiReL study evaluating IMV’s T cell therapy in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in patients with relapsed / refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held virtually on December 5-8, 2020.

Biomarkers associated with clinical response will be discussed in a separate poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held virtually Nov. 9-14, 2020 and during a webcast hosted by IMV on November 12, 2020.

Poster Presentation Details

Poster Title

Clinical effectiveness of combination immunotherapy with DPX-Survivac, Low Dose Cyclophosphamide, and Pembrolizumab in Recurrent/Refractory DLBCL: The SPiReL Study.

Presenter: Neil Berinstein, MD, FRCPC, ABIM

Hematologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster II

Presentation date: December 6 - 7.00am PST/10.00am EST

About DPX-Survivac

DPX-Survivac is the lead candidate in IMV’s new class of immunotherapy that generates targeted and sustained cancer cell killing capabilities in vivo. Treatments with the DPX-Survivac T cell therapy have demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all clinical studies.

IMV’s T cell therapy, DPX-Survivac, consists of survivin-based peptides formulated in IMV’s proprietary delivery platform (DPX). IMV’s lead compound is designed to generate a sustained cytotoxic T cell response against cancer cells presenting survivin peptides on their surface.

Survivin, recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a promising tumor-associated antigen, is broadly over-expressed in most cancer types, and plays an essential role in antagonizing cell death, supporting tumor-associated angiogenesis, and promoting resistance to chemotherapies. IMV has identified over 20 cancer indications in which survivin can be targeted by DPX-Survivac.